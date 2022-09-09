PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Saturday at 8 a.m at Tomlinson Park in Williamstown, registration will open for the Alzheimer’s walk. The official walk will begin at 9 a.m. The walk is held to show support to not only those who have Alzheimer’s but their caregivers as well.

