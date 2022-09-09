Read full article on original website
Obituary: Moore, Delma Irene
Delma Irene Moore, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 6, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Nelson, Jacob Bradley
Jacob Bradley Nelson, 21, of Whipple, OH, passed away September 7, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. Saturday, September 16, 2022, Pastor Tony Foreman will be leading a service in memory of Jacob at First Baptist Church in Williamstown, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: O’Dell, Deloris Ann
Deloris Ann O’Dell, 81, of Belpre, passed away September 9, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 27, 1940, in Elizabeth, WV, the daughter of the late Wilbur Monroe and Myrtle Geneuse Sheppard Cooper. Deloris had worked for United National Bank for several years....
Obituary: Miller, Sr, Dr. Gary Wayne
Dr. Gary Wayne Miller, Sr, 78, of Vienna, WV passed away September 6, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on June 2, 1944 in Frostburg, MD, the son of the late George Charles Miller and Betty Irene Lewis Miller Edwards. Gary graduated...
Pink by the Poolside event returning Sept. 16
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is bringing back a significant annual event. The medical center is returning with the “Pink by the Poolside” event for this Friday. This event will be coming back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last...
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in Ravenswood for a special ceremony
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A significant monument to the veterans of the Vietnam War is arriving in Ravenswood. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in Ravenswood from Sept. 14-18. Ravenswood officials say that the traveling wall is an 80 percent replica of the original in Washington D.C. And has all...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission will be using 13 million dollars from their American Recovery Fund to build what they’re calling The Resiliency Center. The new multi-use building is planned to go up in Downtown Parkersburg to help respond to community needs. Officials hope the building will...
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car rolled over this morning on Rosemar Road. The call came in around 9 AM for a single vehicle that rolled over in front of the Rosemar United Methodist Church. There was one occupant from the vehicle that was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center...
Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a man seen with a gun near Lubeck Elementary School this morning. The Sheriff says nothing was found. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the call came in around 7:16 A.M. The sheriff’s...
Upcoming Alzheimer’s walk this Saturday in Civitan park held to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Saturday at 8 a.m at Tomlinson Park in Williamstown, registration will open for the Alzheimer’s walk. The official walk will begin at 9 a.m. The walk is held to show support to not only those who have Alzheimer’s but their caregivers as well.
Parkersburg High School remembers the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school students, teachers and faculty gathered Monday morning to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks. Gathering in front of PHS, a moment of silence, the ringing of the fire fighter’s bell and the singing of the National Anthem were all done to honor and remember the tragic events of 21 years ago.
Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on the six hundred block of 13th Street took place this early afternoon. Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the call for the fire came slightly before 1 p.m. Officials say that the house that caught on fire was a vacant residence and...
Downtown Throwdown returns to Parkersburg for the first time after pandemic break
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since the pandemic the downtown throw down hosted by Downtown PKB will be held at bicentennial park. The throw down will be this Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The throwdown will have many beer trucks, enough BBQ to feed the entire community and...
Student Athlete of the Week: Payton Woodard
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - Payton Woodard, a senior from Williamstown high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a captain for the Williamstown varsity volleyball team, Payton has helped her team to a state championship and currently has the Yellowjackets at an undefeated record. Payton is...
Crosstown Showdown Part One: Parkersburg South hosts Parkersburg volleyball team
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the first part of the week long competition of the Crosstown Showdown between Parkersburg and Parkersburg South, the volleyball teams faced each other. Parkersburg came out hot in the first set but the Patriots kept it close the next two sets. But, the Big Reds...
Parkersburg City Council begins work on filling vacancy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council got the ball rolling to fill a vacancy on their council Tuesday evening. Councilman Austin Richards submitted a letter of resignation last Friday as he has moved his family to Williamstown. The Republican executive committee has ten days to advance up to three candidates...
Upcoming Paddlefest will return to Point Park for the first time since 2019
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in over three years the paddlefest will return to Parkersburg. The event was created to dedicate time to people powered watercrafts. The event will begin on Friday and will take place through the weekend. Director of the Parkersburg CVB, Mark Lewis, says...
$500 million dollars of renewable energy investment coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Legislature passed three bills in Monday’s 4th special session agenda. Of the three bills, Governor justice signed the economic development bill bringing a $500 million investment in renewable energy in Ravenswood. Justice announced that (BHE) Berkshire Hathaway Energy business will buy more than...
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a man named Eric Harmon robbed the People Players Club Lottery Cafe on Blizzard Drive last Wednesday, Sept. 7th. A clerk told police a man came inside at 3:37 a.m. that morning. She says he showed her a knife and demanded that she give him money.
