Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations during the morning on Sunday.

KINGMAN – In 2019, Isco Industries worked with the City of Kingman Economic Development Team to purchase roughly 6.36 acres adjacent to their current facility as part of a storage yard expansion. This expansion would provide Isco with the space needed for a future expansion of their current facility in the coming years. Fast forward to 2022 and Isco has broken ground on an approximately 40,000 sq. ft. addition, almost doubling their size. Currently, Isco has roughly 48,159 sq. ft. and this new expansion will enable Isco to move their warehousing capacity to the new building freeing up approximately 20,000 sq. ft. of production space. Isco anticipates that this increase in capacity will allow them to hire an additional 20 employees over the next couple of years. Between building costs and the addition of new equipment, Isco will be investing over 6 million dollars into their Kingman plant.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO