Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations during the morning on Sunday.

Car stuck in rushing water rescued in Mohave County
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue performed a swift water rescue at the Sacramento Wash on Oatman road in Golden Valley, Arizona,
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fire destroys RV near Canada Mart￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Fire Department worked nearly an hour through the rain and thunder to extinguish a fire in an RV parked next to Canada Mart on Route 66 in downtown Kingman Monday. The fire started about 3 p.m. At least two fire trucks and other KFD crews were...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire
KINGMAN – No one was hurt in a residential structure fire in north Kingman on Sunday, September 11. Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at 4:53 p.m. to the incident in the 4200 block of N. Adams Street. Chief Dennis Hoke said the fire was quickly extinguished and confined...
49-year-old Kingman man found dead in ‘maintenance hole’ in alley
A man who was reported missing on Aug. 31 was found dead Friday in a "maintenance hole" in a Kingman, Arizona, alley, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Divers recover body after investigating unattended boat on Parker strip
Divers found a man's body on Sunday after investigating a boat that was found unattended Saturday on the Parker strip, just south of Lake Havasu on the California-Arizona border.
Missing Kingman man found dead after weeks-long search
KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of 49-year-old Justin Pardun-Dobson after his body was discovered Friday afternoon. Detectives with the sheriff's office were called to the 3600 block of Lum Avenue in Kingman for a body that had been discovered in a maintenance hole in the alleyway.
parkerliveonline.com
Local man found dead in river after boat towed
A local man was found dead in the river Sunday after his boat was towed in an effort to locate its owner. On Saturday at around 6:30 pm, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies were flagged down regarding a possible float away vessel located across from the Desert Riviera resort on the Parker Strip. Deputies arrived and found the vessel anchored with no one on or around it. They towed the vessel to nearby resorts in an attempt to find the owner, but were unable to make contact with anyone related to the found vessel. Deputies towed and secured the found vessel.
KSLTV
Arizona authorities hope DNA can identify 1971 cold case victim
MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman found dead in the Arizona desert decades ago. According to Mohave County Sheriff’s office, investigators hope advanced DNA testing and genome sequencing could help identify the 1971 victim by working with Othram Inc.
Arizona Capitol Times
Longtime Kingman politician, former mine inspector Joe Hart dies at 78
Former Arizona Mine Inspector and lawmaker Joe Hart passed away on Sunday at age 78, surrounded by family. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
19 Year Old Andy Espinoza Killed In Rollover Crash In Bullhead City (Bullhead City, AZ)
Authorities are currently investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened in Bullhead City, on Sunday. A 19-year-old was killed in this accident. According to the Bullhead City Police, the deceased [..]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City electric, water update￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
riverscenemagazine.com
Havasu Community Honors And Remembers Heroes and Fallen On 9/11 Anniversary
Lake Havasu City residents, first responders and community leaders gathered at London Bridge Beach to remember and honor the victims and heroes of 9/11. Twenty-one ago today, many first responders and individuals inside the New York City World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., Virginia and in Pennsylvania, lost their lives because of one of the nation’s deadliest terror attacks. To honor those who lost their lives, Lake Havasu City gathered to remember at their annual 9/11 rededication ceremony Sunday morning.
Arizona storm causes a blackout, leaving residents vulnerable to nearly triple-digit heat wave
Crews were scrambling Monday to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents. Officials in the northwestern Arizona city said a storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There were no...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Isco Industries grows footprint at the Kingman Industrial Park￼
KINGMAN – In 2019, Isco Industries worked with the City of Kingman Economic Development Team to purchase roughly 6.36 acres adjacent to their current facility as part of a storage yard expansion. This expansion would provide Isco with the space needed for a future expansion of their current facility in the coming years. Fast forward to 2022 and Isco has broken ground on an approximately 40,000 sq. ft. addition, almost doubling their size. Currently, Isco has roughly 48,159 sq. ft. and this new expansion will enable Isco to move their warehousing capacity to the new building freeing up approximately 20,000 sq. ft. of production space. Isco anticipates that this increase in capacity will allow them to hire an additional 20 employees over the next couple of years. Between building costs and the addition of new equipment, Isco will be investing over 6 million dollars into their Kingman plant.
nomadlawyer.org
Bullhead City: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bullhead City, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bullhead City Arizona. Bullhead City was formerly known as Hardyville. The city received its name from an early resident named William Harrison Hardy, a politician and entrepreneur from New York. He helped establish a ferry across the Colorado River and was also a prominent figure in local politics.
California teen dies after being pulled from under pontoon boat; 6-foot waves reported at Lake Havasu
Three boats sunk and authorities rescued "multiple boaters" as a big storm struck Lake Havasu on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). A female teenager from California died in one of the incidents.
thestandardnewspaper.online
The ‘salon with a heart’ provides amazing customer service
KINGMAN – When you think of visiting a salon, think of Slightly High Maintenance & Boutique. This is the ‘salon with a heart,’ a family owned and operated full-service salon in the heart of Kingman. Owners Stephanie and Kevin Wilkerson started Slightly High Maintenance in May, 2008 and have turned a husband-and-wife business into a full-blown family business.
AZFamily
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later. Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.
zachnews.net
News Update: Needles, CA: More damages found from the severe thunderstorm that blew through the community during the evening last Sunday.
Needles, California: More damages have been found from the severe thunderstorm that blew through the community that occurred at around 7:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Video: ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was running around community again on Monday, September 5th, 2022 checking for any...
