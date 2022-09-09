ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why TV Fans Can’t Get Enough of Rewatch Podcasts

By Proma Khosla
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

“Peak TV” is ubiquitous these days, but pop culture may be approaching a new saturation point: Peak TV rewatch podcast.

The rapidly growing audio genre has skyrocketed in the past few years, with popular shows like “ The Office ,” “ New Girl ,” and many more dissected episode-by-episode in weekly podcasts hosted by the original shows’ stars. These podcasts are big business for companies like iHeart, where ad revenue is up, reportedly close to 80 percent , thanks to a perfect storm of nostalgia, exploration, and plain old love of TV.

Will Pearson, Chief Operating Officer of iHeart Podcasts, remembers being in multiple conversations about potential rewatch podcasts when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It was one of the co-hosts of “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” a “ Scrubs ” rewatch podcast, who suggested they kick this genre into high gear.

“It was Zach [Braff] that pointed it out,” Pearson told IndieWire via Zoom. “He was saying, ‘People are stuck at home. People are miserable. People need something to latch on to, to think about happier times, to laugh at.’ And he was absolutely right.”

Since then, the genre has exploded, to put it mildly. The TV rewatch podcast landing page on iHeart’s website has everything from “The Wire” to “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” hosted by former cast members revisiting the shows. “Real Doctors, Fake Friends” is regularly in the Top 100 podcasts on iHeart. Thanks to the benefit of distance, these pods can be quite dishy: Weekly recaps of podcast episodes provide interview-level soundbites and regularly show up as news items on pop culture sites.

“It was probably after putting out two or three shows in the genre that we realized that there was, maybe not an endless hunger for these, but certainly a significant desire for shows like this, shows that people could connect to. And that’s why we jumped in,” Pearson said.

Top rewatch podcasts are doing well into the millions in monthly downloads and as many figures in ad revenue, Pearson said. He and his team are on the lookout for shows that can not only deliver those numbers, but do so long term (unlike genres like true crime, which often guarantee only a season’s worth of listening and profit).

“What you’ve got is a show where you have a talent that’s a celebrity in their own right,” he explained, breaking down the winning formula. “They’re building this incredible relationship with a listener, and advertisers love that because they built a genuine relationship, and they’re getting a chance to have ads read by somebody that these fans adore.”

The latest hit in the burgeoning genre? This summer’s debut of “Pod Meets World,” a “ Boy Meets World ” rewatch podcast hosted by stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle. Moreso than just episode recaps, it offers an intimate look at the cast’s experience as young actors, the ‘90s television climate, and plenty of therapeutic conversation for themselves and for fans.

“The podcast is truthfully not that much different than what our dinner conversations are after the cons,” Fishel told IndieWire via Zoom with her cohosts. “When people tell us that the podcast feels comfortable to them because it feels like they’re sitting with friends, the reason for that is because you’re listening to three very close friends have honest dialogue, and we’re just allowing people to record it.”

Pearson says “Pod Meets World” is doing “exceptionally well” (it’s one of the seven-figure download shows), and recalls many on his staff putting absolute faith in its success, given the love people still hold for the program. “It’s the right cast members, it’s a fantastic show, and it really taps into the right kind of nostalgia that just makes people feel all warm and fuzzy. [They] can’t wait to listen to the next episode.”

He’s not wrong. None of the “Pod” trio have watched the show since it aired, so it’s a homecoming as well as a chance to look at the popular teen show through a new lens. As a ‘90s sitcom, it wasn’t dissected on the same level back when it aired (there weren’t exactly TV recaps on the TGIF lineup in 1997), and it allows the hosts to weave their fondness for the show into critical analysis for a deeply satisfying listening experience.

It helps that Fishel, Strong, and Friedle have stayed in Hollywood but largely moved away from on-camera acting; Fishel starred in Disney’s “Girl Meets World” but works primarily as a director now, while Strong focuses on writing and Friedle on voice acting (he also cohosts “I Hear Voices” with “Kim Possible” costar Christy Carlson Romano). As such, they connect with different aspects of the production; Fishel remains awed by the props department, while Strong praises story beats and joke use in the writing.

Strong first suggested the concept to his costars after a convention in 2018, before the rewatch podcast phenomenon exploded. Back then, executives weren’t sure how to receive the pitch.

“The companies didn’t yet know what to do,” Friedle recalled. “We actually went and had meetings with companies that were like, ‘Well, are you going to be watching it as you’re talking about it?’ We didn’t know what to do and neither did they.”

Now, Pearson’s team has multiple producers who have become experts specifically in honing a good rewatch podcast. They work closely with talent and other producers to find the show’s voice, strengths, and structure. For “Pod Meets World” that means the actors share episode remembrances as well as interview other cast members and behind-the-scenes players.

“The key is not to overthink it and not to over produce it,” Pearson said. “Which can sound like I’m minimizing what the producers do, but it’s actually quite the opposite of that. There’s a real skill in creating something that a listener feels is just a really laid-back conversation.”

“Pod Meets World” is an alchemical combination at the heart of the rewatch podcast movement. Many of the anecdotes on “Pod Meets World” are new for fans, and sometimes even between the hosts ( like Fishel’s recent revelation about a long-ago crush on Strong) . It’s one of the older shows being dissected in the medium — others include “Seinfeld,” “Saved by the Bell,” and “90210”— and as Fishel noted, some of the actors were literal children during filming, which sets their experience apart.

Rewatch podcasts are also an opportunity for the people behind these shows to respond to criticism on their own terms while providing personal anecdotes and additional context — rather than being caught unawares by an interview, fan interaction, or intrepid social media user. In 2020, “Boy Meets World” star Trina McGee posted on Twitter that she experienced racism while working on the show ; the resulting conversations between her and her costars (whom she has since forgiven) were early seeds of the kind of unpacking “Pod Meets World” now engages in biweekly. McGee is already slated to co-host a future ep of the pod.

“We’re trying to grow as people too, and at the same time unpacking all the things we went through together,” Friedle said. “Some of the situations didn’t age well and it’s the conversations we have around those that I find the most entertaining.”

“[Podcasting] does lend itself to a pretty strong connection between the host and the listener,” Pearson said. “We see it quite frequently, and it’s a different kind of relationship than typical sort of celebrity to fan relationship… they almost feel this connection like they’re friends with the person that they’re listening to. We watch time and again: A fan will walk up and just strike up a conversation like it’s somebody that they’re buddies with.”

Podcasting does that in a way that just watching a show doesn’t. Performer and viewer become host and listener. Characters Topanga, Shawn, and Eric may have been broadcast (now streamed) into people’s homes daily (the show currently is available on Disney+), but now it is Fishel, Strong, and Friedle steering the ship and controlling the narrative. “Office Ladies,” another superstar of the genre, has become essential for any “The Office” fan, with constant behind-the-scenes intel delivered expertly by hosts and real-life best friends Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. Episodes fans have seen dozens of times, like the infamous “Office” “Dinner Party,” become even richer , bringing viewers back once again.

“To give Rider his credit, that is what he tapped into from the beginning,” Fishel said. “He said, ‘I think if people could hear us over dinner, they’d enjoy that even more than they enjoy the panels, and maybe there’s something there for us too — not just to service the fans but for our own histories.’”

Rewatch podcast fervor may have been borne out of lockdown desperation, but the therapeutic nostalgia it provides is here to stay. Pearson’s team is hard at work on upcoming new additions to the genre, though he can’t share which ones quite yet.

“At the end of the day, what we are doing is exactly [what we set out to do],” Pearson said. “Bringing people something that’s comforting to them in a difficult time, that brings them a connection to something that they really loved.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

The Emmys Spread the Wealth: ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and More — Full Winners List

The Emmys often award the same shows over and over again, and, well, they did that again tonight by giving Best Comedy Series to last year’s winner “Ted Lasso” and Best Drama Series to the winner two years ago, “Succession.” But it wasn’t a sweep of the Comedy and Drama categories at the 74th Prime Emmy Awards by those two shows by any means. In fact, the Emmys spread the wealth quite a bit: in the Comedy categories, “Ted Lasso” indeed won four Emmys: for Lead Actor Jason Sudeikis, Supporting Actor Brett Goldstein, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, as...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Now, that’s what we call a multiverse of madness. On Saturday at D23 Expo, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of “Loki” Season 2 in an undisclosed role. Quan starred in the action-packed, metaphysics-defying “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh. At the Anaheim Convention Center, he appeared in a sizzle reel shown to press and fans that featured the former “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” actor seated behind a desk. Met mostly positively by critics — IndieWire’s Ben Travers gave its first episodes a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips

The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer: Ahsoka’s Origins Revealed, Plus Young Dooku, Qui-Gon — Watch

Lucasfilm has just debuted the first trailer for “Tales of the Jedi,” the new microseries from Lucasfilm Animation, set to debut on Disney+ October 26. All six 15-minute episodes will be available at once. The series will follow two different paths: the story of how Ahsoka Tano left her Togruta family to join the Jedi order near infancy and her life as told in key moments in the years after that, and also the story of young Count Dooku and his Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced once more by Liam Neeson) as Dooku warns about “the rising darkness” he foretells will take...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina Mcgee
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Danielle Fishel
Person
Angela Kinsey
IndieWire

‘The Watcher’ Teaser: Jennifer Coolidge Is a Karen in Ryan Murphy’s Twisted True Crime Story for Netflix

Meet Karen Calhoun. She’s not like a regular Karen: She’s a cool Karen, and is ready to sell you your dream home. But Karen just may or may not be a stalker… Jennifer Coolidge transforms into Karen, an elite New Jersey real estate agent at the center of Ryan Murphy’s latest true crime miniseries, “The Watcher.” Based on true events, “The Watcher” even has a faux Zillow listing for the infamous Westfield, New Jersey house that Karen Calhoun sold an unsuspecting couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. Emmy winner Murphy and Ian Brennan co-created and executive produce the series, which...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Tease Season 2, and More from the Emmys Red Carpet

IndieWire caught up with all your favorite 2022 Emmy Awards attendees, with special red carpet interviews with the casts of “Yellowjackets,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ted Lasso,” “Dopesick,” and “Abbott Elementary,” which represented in multiple categories this year. Below, check out the best moments from IndieWire’s night on the town. Kaitlyn Dever Dishes If ‘Dopesick’ Will Land a Second Season The “Dopesick” Emmy nominee noted that author Beth Macy’s follow-up book “Raising Lazarus” could provide context for a second season of the Hulu series, which landed lead actor Michael Keaton his first Emmy win. “Beth Macy who wrote ‘Dopesick,’ she’s also writing a new...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

HBO Buys Capitol Riot Doc from ‘All Gas No Brakes’ Anchor Andrew Callaghan and A24

The January 6 Capitol riots are getting the HBO and A24 treatment. Former “All Gas No Brakes” anchor and current Channel 5 Youtube documentarian Andrew Callaghan directs an upcoming feature documentary about the January 6 insurrection. The 25-year-old journalist ventured on a “wild RV journey through America in the months leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot” to take the pulse of the divided nation. Variety first reported the news. Callaghan also serves as an executive producer, alongside A24 and “Tim and Eric” comedy duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim. The still-untitled documentary does not have a release date. Additional producers include...
PROTESTS
IndieWire

Zendaya Once Again Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Another win, another stat to add to the Emmy history books. On Monday night, “Euphoria” star Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, not only is she the youngest person to ever win in the category, having first won when she was 24, she is also the youngest woman to ever collect multiple lead acting Emmys for a continuing series, surpassing Mary Tyler Moore’s record set in 1966, when the comedy legend was 29. In Season 2 of the hit HBO drama, Zendaya embodies struggling high school teen...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peak Tv#Television#Iheart Podcasts
IndieWire

D23 Unveils New ‘Willow’ Trailer, Christian Slater Joins Cast of Disney+ Series — Watch

Friday’s D23 Expo presentations were all about animated films (and remakes of them), but on Saturday morning, all eyes were on Lucasfilm. Fans gathered in Hall D23 to await “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones 5” news, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy began by talking about “Willow,” a new sequel series to George Lucas and Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy epic. Before dropping a new trailer, Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as the titular hero from the film, introduced another high-profile cast member. Davis invited Christian Slater to the stage, revealing that the actor would be joining the series, which hails from...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Ben Mendelsohn’s Marvel Limited Series Teases Major MCU Crossover

The wait is (almost) over for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.” Disney unveiled a trailer for the upcoming series at D23, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.  Creator Kyle Bradstreet serves as head writer, with Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim directing the six-episode series. The cast also includes Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman reprising their existing MCU roles, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and more. “Secret Invasion” has been teased since as early as “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” when Jackson’s Nick Fury turned out to be a shape-shifting alien skrull the whole time. At the end of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘A Friend of the Family’ Trailer: Jake Lacy Has a Sinister Secret in Horrific True Crime Series

Who do you love the most? That’s the question at the heart of Peacock series “A Friend of the Family,” based on the terrifying true story of the Broberg family. Jake Lacy stars as “Brother B,” the next-door neighbor who succumbs to “impulsive mood” swings with fatal consequences for the family next door, led by Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks, who play Mrs. and Mr. Broberg. “A Friend of the Family,” premiering October 6, is the latest series from “The Act” and “Candy” executive producer Nick Antosca, who serves as showrunner, EP, and writer for the upcoming limited series. Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Brian Cox Says ‘Succession’ Won’t Drag on Like ‘Billions’: ‘That’s Past Its Sell-By Date’

Just like Logan Roy, “Succession” star Brian Cox doesn’t acknowledge the competition. After “Succession” won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys, actor Cox revealed he has no idea how long the series will go on for after Season 4. “I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed,” Cox told The Times. “Who knows how long it will go on?” And Cox called out fellow finance drama series, Showtime’s “Billions,” for seeming to drag on. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,'” Cox dished. “That’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
IndieWire

Julia Garner Wins Third Emmy for Final Season of ‘Ozark’

Julia Garner is officially a three-time Emmy winner. The “Ozark” actress took home her third Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the Netflix show, co-starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Garner is also nominated in the Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.” “Ozark” has been nominated for 45 awards across its four seasons. Since debuting in 2018, the family crime drama landed three wins: two for Garner for her role as Ruth Langmore, and one for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019. The series, which concluded...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Blocking That Shocking Incest Scene: ‘Pretty Gnarly’

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for the September 11th episode of “House of the Dragon.”]  “House of the Dragon” has no problem keeping it all in the family when it comes to romantic relationships. The now-infamous (and viral) scene between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) at a brothel was long in the making with an intimacy coordinator on set for the “Game of Thrones” prequel series. And while Rhaenyra and Daemon are literally niece and uncle in the series, their steamy kiss has led to fans shipping the inevitable couple who seek to keep the...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

The 10 Grossest Things That Happen in ‘House of the Dragon’ (So Far)

“House of the Dragon” is a hit, and it’s clearly trying to raise the bar set by “Game of Thrones” in every department — including disgust and shock value. Just shy of half a season in, this show is on track to out-gross its predecessor with violence, body horror, and incest. It might be nauseating to watch sometimes, but it’s still impressive. To celebrate this perverse achievement, here are the 10 grossest things in “House of the Dragon” Season 1 (so far). 10. “The Heir for a Day” The only verbal and not visual item on this list still bears noting. After Queen...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

How to Watch the 2022 Emmys on TV and Streaming

The 74th Emmy Awards are almost upon us. The biggest night for television will be broadcast tonight on NBC, plus available to live-stream on Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. “Saturday Night Live” mainstay Kenan Thompson is hosting the 74th annual awards show, which marks a huge year for returning Emmy award winners like “Succession,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Ted Lasso.” If you have a cable subscription or cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, you can watch the Emmys on NBC directly. Otherwise, you can sign up for a free trial to Peacock and watch...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

How ‘Mo’ Brings the Spaghetti Western to Modern Houston

Mo Amer begins the Netflix series “Mo” with some autobiographical facts about his life and family: Palestinian refugees living in Houston, waiting on the U.S. immigration system to, first, make sense and, second, grant them status, while having to make a living in the meanwhile. The show that follows looks the way that life often feels. Moments of romance are drenched in the warmth of a sunset, plans to get ahead flow in montage, and crisis can come out of nowhere like a hard cut. The Netflix series can turn on a dime from lightning-fast comedy to the joy of culture...
HOUSTON, TX
IndieWire

Beanie Feldstein Announces First Project Post-‘Funny Girl,’ Joins Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen Film

There’s no raining on Beanie Feldstein’s parade. The “Booksmart” breakout and recent “Funny Girl” lead announced her next project, starring in Ethan Coen’s yet-untitled solo directorial debut. The film also stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, and will be produced by Working Title and Focus Features. The project marks Coen’s first time directing sans brother Joel Coen, with the duo having been nominated four times for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and winning Best Directing for “No Country for Old Men,” which also took home Best Picture for 2007. The Coen Brothers additionally won Best Original Screenplay for “Fargo” and Best...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Disenchanted’ Teaser: Amy Adams Returns as Princess Giselle for ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

The Anaheim Convention Center melted into the magical land of Andalasia on Friday, when the first teaser for “Disenchanted” — the long-awaited sequel to Kevin Lima’s 2007 fantasy musical “Enchanted” — debuted to press and fans attending the annual convention D23 in Southern California. Set 15 years after the events of the first film, “Disenchanted” sees six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams reprise her role as Giselle: a sing-songy, whimsical, animal-loving princess who gives up her fantastical life to marry a cynical New York divorce attorney named Robert, played by the ever-dashing Patrick Dempsey. James Marsden, who plays Giselle’s former prince charming...
MOVIES
IndieWire

2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List

The season of campaigning leading up to the 74th Annual Emmy Awards might not have been full of as many shocks and twists as so many nominated shows, but this crop of top television talent is one for the books. Ahead of the Emmy Awards ceremony tonight, the race for major categories could yield anything from an old favorite sweeping the board or a debut juggernaut dethroning the reigning champs. Most of the Creative Arts Emmys went to new or recent shows, which could indicate the tide of Monday’s broadcast, where giants like “Succession” go head-to-head with breakouts like “Squid Game.”...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy