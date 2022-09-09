Buda cancels Nov. 8 City Council election as incumbents Matt Smith, Terry Cummings have no opponents

Dutch Bros Coffee opened Aug. 12 at 20325 I-35, Kyle. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros, Tiff's Treat and more businesses are now open or coming soon to Buda and Kyle. 1. A new location of Dutch Bros Coffee opened Aug. 12 at 20325 I-35, Kyle. The new store features a drive-thru and walk-up window. The menu features coffeehouse classics, such as lattes and Americanos, as well as its iced or blended Dutch Bros Rebel Energy Drink. The chain was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Oregon. Dutch Bros has expanded its footprint over the past 30 years and now has more than 600 stores in 14 states. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.

KYLE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO