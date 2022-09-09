Buda cancels Nov. 8 City Council election as incumbents Matt Smith, Terry Cummings have no opponents

Read full article on original website
Related
Initial step for eminent domain for four properties approved by Georgetown council members
Four residential properties are being effected by road standards issued by city engineers regarding the D.B. Wood Road expansion project. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council approved a right-of-way acquisition pertaining to four residential land parcels as a result of Phase 1 of the D.B. Wood Road project at a meeting Sept. 13.
Austin City Hall notebook: Council looks to wrap up parkland fee, police license plate reader talks
City Council meets Sept. 15. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) City Council is set to take up a 93-item agenda this week, headlined by several prominent items officials pushed off earlier this month. Among the decisions council is in line to make this week are the scope of the fees Austin...
Austin leaders launch training for community groups to address homelessness
On Sept. 14, Mayor Steve Adler, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Texas Capital Bank gave presentations on their plan to end homelessness in Austin. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 14, Mayor Steve Adler, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp., JPMorgan Chase &...
City of Austin seeks community input on I-35 Cap and Stitch program
Once constructed, highway "caps" will provide extra space for community gatherings, gardens and other concepts. (Courtesy TxDOT) City leaders are requesting feedback from Austin residents for the Our Future 35 Cap and Stitch program that will implement bridges and green spaces over I-35. Our Future 35 is just one part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown residents to see increased rate in waste services
The city of Georgetown contracts with Texas Disposal Systems for all city limit trash services. (Courtesy Texas Disposal Systems) The Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding increased rates for all solid waste disposal services in Georgetown at a meeting Sept. 13. Assistant Public Works Director Jack Daly informed...
Heat, drought lead to spike in wildfires in Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander area
The San Gabriel Fire burned about 450 acres in Liberty Hill near Lake Georgetown in late July. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact Newspaper) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
Two transportation projects coming up in Pflugerville
The SH 130 Corridor Study will identify future projects and improvements in a 19-square-mile area along SH 130. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Several new transportation projects are moving forward in Pflugerville following action at a recent City Council meeting. Frost Circle Roadway Project. City officials have selected a contractor to...
City of Austin kicks off mayor, council candidate forums ahead of November election
Six Austin City Council seats are on the November ballot, and a series of city-sponsored forums for candidates competing in each race will take place over the coming weeks leading up to Election Day. The city, in partnership with its citizen ethics commission and the League of Women Voters Austin,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dutch Bros continues to expand its footprint in Central Texas and more Buda, Kyle business news
Dutch Bros Coffee opened Aug. 12 at 20325 I-35, Kyle. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros, Tiff's Treat and more businesses are now open or coming soon to Buda and Kyle. 1. A new location of Dutch Bros Coffee opened Aug. 12 at 20325 I-35, Kyle. The new store features a drive-thru and walk-up window. The menu features coffeehouse classics, such as lattes and Americanos, as well as its iced or blended Dutch Bros Rebel Energy Drink. The chain was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Oregon. Dutch Bros has expanded its footprint over the past 30 years and now has more than 600 stores in 14 states. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
Bee Cave City Council adopts $9.5 million budget and tax rate for FY 2022-23
Bee Cave City Council adopted their budget and tax rate for FY 2022-23 on Sept. 13. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Bee Cave City Council unanimously approved their $9.5 million budget and $0.02 per $100 valuation tax rate for FY 2022-23 on Sept. 13. The tax rate will stay the same...
Georgetown residents asked to save water while expansion projects underway
The city of Georgetown is expanding its North Lake Water Treatment Plant and building a South Lake Water Treatment Plant to increase production capacity. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Due to dry weather conditions and notable population growth, Georgetown water officials are encouraging residents to conserve water as they work to...
New Braunfels City Council approves FY 2022-23 budget, tax rate
The New Braunfels City Council next meets Sept. 26 in city hall at 550 Landa St., New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) New Braunfels City Council provided unanimous final approval of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget and property tax rate at their regular Sept. 12 meeting, preliminarily approved by unanimous vote at a special meeting Sept. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pflugerville officials solidify details on rideshare partnership with Uber
The Pfetch a Ride program's area includes everything within Pflugerville city limits as well as the Tech Ridge Park & Ride station. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A partnership between Maruti, Uber and the city of Pflugerville will cover a portion of the cost of Uber rides within the city starting in October.
New Braunfels Starbucks becomes 8th Texas location to vote for union representation
The New Braunfels Starbucks location joins seven other Starbucks in Texas to opt for union representation, according to Starbucks Workers United. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Employees of the first Starbucks location in New Braunfels—located at 697 S. Walnut Ave.—voted 10-4 on Sept. 12 for representation from the Starbucks Workers United...
Downtown San Marcos staple Valentino’s returns after four-year hiatus
Luis Tele begins to make a fresh pie by hand-tossing the pizza dough. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) After closing in November 2018, Valentino’s is now open on the downtown square at 110 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos. For nearly 40 years the pizzeria served the public with dining, delivery...
Round Rock ISD board to vote on proposed FY 2022-23 tax rate of $1.0626
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Sept. 15 will consider ratifying a property tax rate of $1.0626 per $100 valuation. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Sept. 15 will consider ratifying a property tax rate of $1.0626 per $100 valuation. This total rate is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With groundbreaking of future-ready learning center, Georgetown ISD aims to provide students more opportunities
Superintendent Fred Brent (fourth from left) and members of the Georgetown ISD board of trustees were among the stakeholders who broke ground on the future-ready learning center Sept. 14. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) Georgetown ISD held a ceremony Sept. 14 to break ground on its future-ready learning center. The school—which...
Licensing, enforcement of Austin's short-term rentals up for further council review
City Council discussed the management of short-term rentals in Austin on Sept. 6. (Screenshot via ATXN) City Council may soon be eyeing changes to how Austin manages aspects of the local housing market, including the thousands of unlicensed properties operating within an expanding short-term rental market. Members of council's subcommittee...
Austin begins first phase of major corridor construction on Airport Boulevard
A major construction project is underway on Airport Boulevard. Construction spans from North Lamar Bouleavard to East Koenig Lane. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The city of Austin has started construction to improve Airport Boulevard as one of its largest Corridor Construction Program projects to date from the 2016 mobility...
Miss A offers discount beauty items at first Round Rock location
Miss A is a dollar beauty store offering hair, nail and body care items as well as makeup. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Miss A, a dollar beauty store, opened in mid-August at the Round Rock Premium Outlets at 4401 N. I-35, Round Rock, near the Nike/Loft entrance. Miss A offers beauty items for less than $2 each, ranging from makeup and nail care to bath and body products. 512-863-6688. www.shopmissa.com.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0