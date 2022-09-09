ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Mike’s Subs to celebrate grand opening of new Portsmouth location

By Special to Seacoastonline
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRHlX_0howZlze00

PORTSMOUTH — Jersey Mike’s Subs will celebrate the grand opening at its new location at 1600 Woodbury Ave., in Portsmouth on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Local franchise owner Matt Goyette is opening his second Seacoast store, located in the Whole Foods Plaza.

“We have so many personal connections to this location,” Goyette said. “Our first apartment is a mile away. For years I worked a stone’s throw from this store and bought coffee at the Panera every day. It’s a special place for my family.”

The grand opening fundraiser from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 2 will benefit UNH Athletics. Goyette, a University of New Hampshire alumni, will offer a free regular sub for a $3 donation to UNH through Oct. 2.

“Connecting with the community is a cornerstone of our business,” Goyette said. “With the philanthropic commitment of Jersey Mike’s, we are able to do that through donations and giving back.”

Every March the brand hosts the Month of Giving that culminates one day at the end of the month when 100% of sales from all 2,300 stores goes to a charity. This raises millions of dollars. “It’s powerful—to be an ambassador of a brand that gives to give as its mission,” Goyette said. Last year Jersey Mike’s Subs donated over $20 million nationally to the Special Olympics Games in Orlando.

“Taking part in the day of giving last year was both spectacular and humbling,” Josh Balboni, the store manager for the new Portsmouth location, said. “The brand has shown me that it is about so much more than our awesome sandwiches.”

Named the country’s fastest growing sandwich chain, Jersey Mike’s Subs stores have almost doubled in New England in one year. “Our distinction as a sub above comes from our daily commitment to bake our bread and cut our produce each morning, to slice our meat to order, and to ensure a great customer experience,” Balboni explained.

This is the fourth store opening for Goyette in just over a year.

“I’m thrilled with the brand. It’s never been stronger. People love the brand for great reasons,” Goyette noted. With its focus on quality subs and community engagement, Jersey Mike’s Portsmouth hopes to become a neighborhood staple, he said.

