Williamstown, WV

WTAP

Obituary: Nelson, Jacob Bradley

Jacob Bradley Nelson, 21, of Whipple, OH, passed away September 7, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. Saturday, September 16, 2022, Pastor Tony Foreman will be leading a service in memory of Jacob at First Baptist Church in Williamstown, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WHIPPLE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Miller, Sr, Dr. Gary Wayne

Dr. Gary Wayne Miller, Sr, 78, of Vienna, WV passed away September 6, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on June 2, 1944 in Frostburg, MD, the son of the late George Charles Miller and Betty Irene Lewis Miller Edwards. Gary graduated...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Landes, Jason Lee

Jason Lee Landes, 41, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 1, 2022, with the compassionate care of Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: O’Dell, Deloris Ann

Deloris Ann O’Dell, 81, of Belpre, passed away September 9, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 27, 1940, in Elizabeth, WV, the daughter of the late Wilbur Monroe and Myrtle Geneuse Sheppard Cooper. Deloris had worked for United National Bank for several years....
BELPRE, OH
Williamstown, WV
Williamstown, WV
Obituaries
WTAP

Pink by the Poolside event returning Sept. 16

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is bringing back a significant annual event. The medical center is returning with the “Pink by the Poolside” event for this Friday. This event will be coming back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Student Athlete of the Week: Payton Woodard

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - Payton Woodard, a senior from Williamstown high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a captain for the Williamstown varsity volleyball team, Payton has helped her team to a state championship and currently has the Yellowjackets at an undefeated record. Payton is...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
David Vincent
WTAP

Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a man seen with a gun near Lubeck Elementary School this morning. The Sheriff says nothing was found. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the call came in around 7:16 A.M. The sheriff’s...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg High School remembers the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school students, teachers and faculty gathered Monday morning to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks. Gathering in front of PHS, a moment of silence, the ringing of the fire fighter’s bell and the singing of the National Anthem were all done to honor and remember the tragic events of 21 years ago.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on the six hundred block of 13th Street took place this early afternoon. Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the call for the fire came slightly before 1 p.m. Officials say that the house that caught on fire was a vacant residence and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta College to serve as partner in A.S.C.E.N.T. program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is joining other schools in Ohio for a program setup by Intel. The Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical program -- or A.S.C.E.N.T. Ecosystem -- will be including Marietta College. The funding for this program -- which includes roughly $18 million -- is part of...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Rollover crash on Rosemar Road

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car rolled over this morning on Rosemar Road. The call came in around 9 AM for a single vehicle that rolled over in front of the Rosemar United Methodist Church. There was one occupant from the vehicle that was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Peoples Bank Theatre will host First Friday Music Series

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Peoples Bank Theatre has announced it is receiving a grant of $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the “First Friday Music Series.” This series will be free and held outdoors on Putnam Street every first Friday from May 2023 through October 2023. The theatre also plans to expand programming in the Stage Door Space as well by hosting a series of educational activities.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg City Council begins work on filling vacancy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council got the ball rolling to fill a vacancy on their council Tuesday evening. Councilman Austin Richards submitted a letter of resignation last Friday as he has moved his family to Williamstown. The Republican executive committee has ten days to advance up to three candidates...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local students are safe after bomb threat scare

BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Middle School and Belmont Elementary School students are safe after a scare over a bomb threat. According to Director of Curriculum and Instruction Eric Croasmun, the bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning. School officials immediately evacuated students to a secure location in response.
BELMONT, WV

