Austin leaders launch training for community groups to address homelessness
On Sept. 14, Mayor Steve Adler, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Texas Capital Bank gave presentations on their plan to end homelessness in Austin. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 14, Mayor Steve Adler, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp., JPMorgan Chase &...
Austin City Hall notebook: Council looks to wrap up parkland fee, police license plate reader talks
City Council meets Sept. 15. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) City Council is set to take up a 93-item agenda this week, headlined by several prominent items officials pushed off earlier this month. Among the decisions council is in line to make this week are the scope of the fees Austin...
Nearly half of homeless residents exit HEAL program without housing
Despite the city’s work to move those living in homeless encampments into permanent housing, nearly half of all temporary shelter inhabitants exit the system and return to homelessness. One hundred and two people – 48 percent of those moved into shelter – in the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL program, have left the program with no housing available to them compared to 94 shelter residents advancing into stable housing.
Majority of Austin’s short-term rentals operating illegally
As the city struggles to enforce short-term rental regulations, a large majority of Austin’s STRs continue to operate illegally, according to a Sept. 6. presentation from the Code Department to the City Council Housing and Planning Committee. There are anywhere between 9,000 and 11,000 STR listings in Austin, depending...
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
Initial step for eminent domain for four properties approved by Georgetown council members
Four residential properties are being effected by road standards issued by city engineers regarding the D.B. Wood Road expansion project. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council approved a right-of-way acquisition pertaining to four residential land parcels as a result of Phase 1 of the D.B. Wood Road project at a meeting Sept. 13.
Travis County asks Hays County to stop work on SH 45 connector because it would bring too much traffic
The final link on the SH 45 Loop chain is approaching a roadblock. Travis County Commissioners have asked Hays County Commissioners to halt the State Highway 45 expansion project, which would create a 3.5-mile stretch connecting I-35 to FM 1626, feeding South Mopac.
City finally funds tenant relocation assistance, though program’s future remains uncertain
After leaving the Tenant Relocation Assistance Program without funds for six years, the city has found money in next year’s budget to help tenants displaced because of redevelopment. But without a dedicated funding source, the program’s longevity remains uncertain. On Tuesday, city staffers told the Housing and Planning...
Georgetown residents to see increased rate in waste services
The city of Georgetown contracts with Texas Disposal Systems for all city limit trash services. (Courtesy Texas Disposal Systems) The Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding increased rates for all solid waste disposal services in Georgetown at a meeting Sept. 13. Assistant Public Works Director Jack Daly informed...
92 people relocated from east Austin encampment via HEAL Initiative
The relocations came as part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative, with 92 people assisted in this specific relocation effort.
Austin Humane Society hosting urgent adoption special to help the Austin Animal Center's overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — In response to the ongoing capacity issues at the Austin Animal Center, the Austin Humane Society will host an urgent adoption special this week. Adoption fees will be waived on all dogs over 50 pounds starting on Thursday, Sept. 15, and running through Monday, Sept. 19.
Pflugerville officials solidify details on rideshare partnership with Uber
The Pfetch a Ride program's area includes everything within Pflugerville city limits as well as the Tech Ridge Park & Ride station. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A partnership between Maruti, Uber and the city of Pflugerville will cover a portion of the cost of Uber rides within the city starting in October.
fox44news.com
Sewage spill leads to Cease and Desist order in Cove community
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove has cut off water in one neighborhood because of a sewage spill. The city says an inspection was conducted Tuesday morning at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community. An Illicit Discharge of the City’s Stormwater Management Ordinance was noted.
Homeowner, dog safe after Manor house fire
According to Travis County ESD 12, the fire started in the kitchen of the home on Cabinet Drive, which is just east of Bois D'Arc Lane and north of U.S. 290.
St. David’s Medical Center ranked No. 1 large community hospital in the U.S.
The annual list — evaluated by researchers at Merative — ranks the hospitals based on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.
Austin Animal Center pauses intake; hundreds of animals remain at shelter
The Austin Animal Center announced a pause on new animal intake beginning Sept. 13. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Packed conditions at the Austin Animal Center led the facility to announce a pause on new animal intakes beginning Sept. 13. “We are temporarily restricting intake now to ensure we can continue...
With groundbreaking of future-ready learning center, Georgetown ISD aims to provide students more opportunities
Superintendent Fred Brent (fourth from left) and members of the Georgetown ISD board of trustees were among the stakeholders who broke ground on the future-ready learning center Sept. 14. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) Georgetown ISD held a ceremony Sept. 14 to break ground on its future-ready learning center. The school—which...
Round Rock City Council creates new Community and Neighborhood Services department
Round Rock City Council voted Sept. 8 to create a new city department: Community and Neighborhood Services. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock City Council voted Sept. 8 to create a new city department: Community and Neighborhood Services. Headed by Joe Brehm, formerly the city's director of community development, Community...
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Georgetown residents asked to save water while expansion projects underway
The city of Georgetown is expanding its North Lake Water Treatment Plant and building a South Lake Water Treatment Plant to increase production capacity. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Due to dry weather conditions and notable population growth, Georgetown water officials are encouraging residents to conserve water as they work to...
