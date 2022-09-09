ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Monitor

Nearly half of homeless residents exit HEAL program without housing

Despite the city’s work to move those living in homeless encampments into permanent housing, nearly half of all temporary shelter inhabitants exit the system and return to homelessness. One hundred and two people – 48 percent of those moved into shelter – in the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL program, have left the program with no housing available to them compared to 94 shelter residents advancing into stable housing.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Majority of Austin’s short-term rentals operating illegally

As the city struggles to enforce short-term rental regulations, a large majority of Austin’s STRs continue to operate illegally, according to a Sept. 6. presentation from the Code Department to the City Council Housing and Planning Committee. There are anywhere between 9,000 and 11,000 STR listings in Austin, depending...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
invisiblepeople.tv

Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.

This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#City Council#Arou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox44news.com

Sewage spill leads to Cease and Desist order in Cove community

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove has cut off water in one neighborhood because of a sewage spill. The city says an inspection was conducted Tuesday morning at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community. An Illicit Discharge of the City’s Stormwater Management Ordinance was noted.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

With groundbreaking of future-ready learning center, Georgetown ISD aims to provide students more opportunities

Superintendent Fred Brent (fourth from left) and members of the Georgetown ISD board of trustees were among the stakeholders who broke ground on the future-ready learning center Sept. 14. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) Georgetown ISD held a ceremony Sept. 14 to break ground on its future-ready learning center. The school—which...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KHOU

Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy