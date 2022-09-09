Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career
Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to Haters Who ‘Comment’ on Her Large Family: ‘I’m So Blessed’
Standing her ground. Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin responded to critics who question the size of her and husband Alec Baldwin's family. "When people ask or comment, we often go to silly and very self-deprecating jokes on my part," the yoga instructor, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 30. "I love to laugh at myself — […]
Chris Pratt Celebrates Son Jack’s Tenth Birthday in Sweet Message
Not that long ago, fans of Park and Recreation loved the slew of characters who made up the town of Pawnee. Among the lovable characters was the pure-hearted Andy Dwyer played by Chris Pratt. Known for his jokes and ability to pass on sound wisdom, Pratt moved past the show to become the leading man in Hollywood. Just a few projects taken on by Pratt include the Jurassic World franchise, the Amazon show The Terminal List, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and becoming the new voice of Mario. Not to mention, proving his range as an actor in The LEGO movie. While considered an A-List actor, at his heart, Pratt is nothing more than a loving father and husband.
Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
Hilary Duff's 3-year-old daughter told her soccer coaches that her mom gave herself 'diarrhea' after making 'bad chicken'
Hilary Duff posted a text from her assistant on her Instagram story, sharing that her daughter Banks had said at camp that her mom had "diarrhea."
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway
Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Styles Her Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Floral Dress
Chrissy Teigen is glowing and growing! The Cravings author, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her whimsical pregnancy style while on vacation with her family. Teigen, 36, shared a photo and video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed her rocking a salmon-colored maxi dress. The TV personality's gorgeous […]
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
