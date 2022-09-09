ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Coach Kiffin and Jonathan Mingo Talk Win over Troy, QB Competition, Newcomers and Look ahead to Central Arkansas

By Donna Sprabery
therebelwalk.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
therebelwalk.com

Lane Kiffin praises transfers in Rebels’ 59-3 win over Central Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin repped a “Transfer to the Sip” hoodie at his press conference Monday after practice. And one can understand why, as the transfer portal was a big win during the offseason for the Rebels, with many of those players contributing in the 59-3 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss transfers making their presence felt in a big way this season

OXFORD, Miss. – College football coaches have long been identified by their style of dress. Bear Bryant had a signature houndstooth hat. Jim Tressel wore a sweater vest at Ohio State. At Penn State, Joe Paterno was known for his horned-rimmed glasses and wearing cleats on the sideline. At...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss special teams shine in win over Central Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. – In Saturday’s 59-3 win over Central Arkansas, the Ole Miss special teams were, well, special. That is something Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin had wanted heading into the second game of the season. “It was great to see; I didn’t think we played well...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Troy, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Troy, AL
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
City
Starkville, MS
Troy, AL
Football
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
therebelwalk.com

Road Trip to Play Georgia Tech: What Rebel Fans can do while in Atlanta

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss makes its first road trip of the season this weekend when it heads to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Rebels expect to have many fans following the team to the Peach State for the game that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. But until kickoff, what can Ole Miss fans do in Atlanta?
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy