Coach Kiffin and Jonathan Mingo Talk Win over Troy, QB Competition, Newcomers and Look ahead to Central Arkansas

therebelwalk.com
Lane Kiffin praises transfers in Rebels’ 59-3 win over Central Arkansas
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin repped a “Transfer to the Sip” hoodie at his press conference Monday after practice. And one can understand why, as the transfer portal was a big win during the offseason for the Rebels, with many of those players contributing in the 59-3 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.
Ole Miss transfers making their presence felt in a big way this season
OXFORD, Miss. – College football coaches have long been identified by their style of dress. Bear Bryant had a signature houndstooth hat. Jim Tressel wore a sweater vest at Ohio State. At Penn State, Joe Paterno was known for his horned-rimmed glasses and wearing cleats on the sideline. At...
Ole Miss special teams shine in win over Central Arkansas
OXFORD, Miss. – In Saturday’s 59-3 win over Central Arkansas, the Ole Miss special teams were, well, special. That is something Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin had wanted heading into the second game of the season. “It was great to see; I didn’t think we played well...
Georgia Tech looks to slow down Ole Miss’ tempo as it prepares to face speedy Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – At Tuesday’s Georgia Tech football press conference, it almost sounded as if Yellow Jackets’ coach Geoff Collins was preparing for a track meet this week. Ole Miss (2-0) heads to Atlanta to take on Tech (1-1) at Grant Field Saturday. After beating Western Carolina...
Road Trip to Play Georgia Tech: What Rebel Fans can do while in Atlanta
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss makes its first road trip of the season this weekend when it heads to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Rebels expect to have many fans following the team to the Peach State for the game that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. But until kickoff, what can Ole Miss fans do in Atlanta?
