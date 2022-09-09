ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dramatic end to U-Haul chase that sent suspect and deputies to hospital

By FOX 17
 7 days ago
Multiple law enforcement agencies engaged in a chase that spanned county lines after reports of an armed suspect Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect took off from a nearby jurisdiction after stealing a vehicle in Georgetown Township, leading authorities on a chase near Baldwin Street and 12 th Avenue.

The suspect hit multiple cruisers throughout the chase before he was arrested, according to deputies.

We're told it all started when Walker police detectives responded to Cedar Run to investigate a stolen motorcycle. Officers say there was an altercation during the investigation and they believe the suspect was armed.

The department told FOX 17 crews on scene that officers shot at the suspect.

Officers say the suspect then got in his own vehicle, drove off, ditched the vehicle at a nearby park in Walker when officers caught up to him, swam across a river and stole a U-Haul from someone who was moving either in or out of an apartment.

Deputies: Armed subject in custody after U-Haul chase through Georgetown Twp.

The department says the suspect drove the U-Haul recklessly throughout Georgetown Twp., hitting mailboxes, cars and several police cruisers.

This forced several area schools to go on lockdown.

"The suspect was driving extremely recklessly. He was going through yards. One of our first calls was to the area schools to get them to hold the kids in school. There's tire tracks and debris up in the yards, the driveways, ditches. Incredible nobody else was seriously hurt. Thankfully, eventually, the deputies were able to get him stopped. Sounds like there was similar driving throughout his rampage today," Captain Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office explained to FOX 17.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the chase ended near Coral Street and Terrace Lane in Georgetown Twp.

Ottawa Co. deputies say they also fired at the suspect and two deputies are in the hospital with minor injuries after the suspect hit their cruisers.

The suspect also is in the hospital in stable condition.

One of the neighbors living in the area recounted the chase, saying an incident like this is unusual in her neighborhood.

"I seen this U-Haul going down the street with that there ramp dragging behind it and the cops all following and their sirens are going and they whipped around this corner," said Sharon Brouwer. "And then it was, I think, we heard a bang-bang, like shooting."

The public is no longer in danger.

"This normally such a quiet Dutch neighborhood," Brouwer added. "Thank goodness for the cops."

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies or by calling Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

