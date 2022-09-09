Read full article on original website
Scoreboard: Ryan Downes records match-low 31, helps Longmeadow golf squeeze past Minnechaug & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Longmeadow golf team narrowly defeated Minnechaug, 152-153, in a conference matchup Monday afternoon.
Defending WMass Class D Girls Soccer champ Monson defeats Southwick, 6-1
SOUTHWICK – Southwick senior captain Sophia Andrade scored on a beautiful direct kick from about 35 yards out that resulted in a game-tying goal Monday at home against the defending Western Massachusetts Class D Girls Soccer champion and Division 5 semifinalist Monson Mustangs. That was the closest Southwick would...
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers field hockey posts third straight shutout to begin the season
Westfield is perfect right now in more ways than one. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Park improvements on agenda to address concerns of Westfield women’s softball players
WESTFIELD — During public comment at the Parks and Recreation Commission on Monday, Steph Biza and Maureen Rose spoke about the state of the women’s softball field at Whitney Park. Both women said they have been involved with the sport and on the team for years, Rose in particular saying she has been involved since it first started over 20 years ago.
Girls Volleyball Scoreboard for Sept. 12: Alivia Hamel’s 21 kills, late run pushes Ludlow past Chicopee Comp & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Alivia Hamel notched 21 kills in Ludlow’s comeback win, 3-2, over Chicopee Comp on Monday night. Maggie Ayers had a team-high 19 assists for the Lions.
Scoreboard: Kayla Kyles’ two goals leads Renaissance girls soccer past Springfield International & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Led by Kayla Kyles’ two goals, the Renaissance girl’s soccer team topped Springfield International Charter, 4-2, Monday evening.
Scoreboard: Timely scoring leads Belchertown field hockey past Hampshire & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Belchertown field hockey team entered the fourth quarter holding a slim lead against Hampshire on Monday.
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Rushing stats leaders through Week 1
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The following stats have been accumulated through Sept. 12. If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com.
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
Sea Grass Therapies spa in Worcester focuses on sports massage through partnerships with local professional teams
A new spa in downtown Worcester is putting a focus on health for athletes. Sea Grass Therapies offers a variety of massage and spa treatments but specializes in sports massage. Mike Cerullo, who co-owns the spa with Carol Parker-Schutt, recently finished his fourth season as the lead massage therapist for the Massachusetts Pirates football team, and the spa is a sponsor of the Worcester Railers hockey team.
Taste of Northampton returns after 18-year absence (photos)
NORTHAMPTON — Northampton is well known for Smith College, good restaurants, Look Park, good restaurants, Thornes Marketplace, good restaurants, Look Park and ... yes, as if it needs to be repeated, a great place to dine. After an 18-year absence, the Taste of Northampton returned on Saturday.
Adam Sandler tour to play Boston, Mohegan Sun
Adam Sandler is heading out on the road for a 15-city standup tour, which includes Boston and Connecticut. On Oct. 23, he will perform at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Six days later, he will also play the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Oct. 29.
Remembering 9/11: Westfield Bank president James Hagan recalls Suffield Academy roommate Dan Trant
If there is something to be learned on this anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on America, James C. Hagan says he hopes it involves our learning to be better to one another and to treat each other with kindness and respect. They are among the attributes he remembers best...
Greater Good Imperial Brewing to hold first-ever Imperial Beer Fest on Saturday in Worcester
Fans of imperial beers should mark their calendars for this Saturday, when a Worcester brewery will hold its first-ever Imperial Beer Fest. Greater Good Imperial Brewing is hosting the event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in the parking lot at its taproom. Attendees will be able to sample beers from 30 different breweries in Massachusetts, New England and beyond, as well as enjoy food trucks, live music and giveaways.
After Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost, verbal commit QB Will Watson III of Central declines to comment
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The University of Nebraska fired football head coach Scott Frost on Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will take over for the rest of the season.
New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill donates produce to South Worcester Neighborhood Center to fight food insecurity
The New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill is helping address food insecurity by growing fresh, nutritious produce. The garden partners with South Worcester Neighborhood Center to donate fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs each week. Last month, the garden reached 400 pounds of produce harvested and donated this season, and in 2021 they were able to donate more than 1,000 pounds.
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
‘The Voice’: Worcester musician Cara Brindisi to appear on season 22 of NBC’s singing competition
Worcester musician Cara Brindisi will appear on the new season of “The Voice,” she announced on social media on Sunday. In a video posted on Facebook, Brindisi said she received an email that she was allowed to share the news as well as follow “some friends (she) made this summer” on Instagram.
Satire: UMass welcome week succeeds in making everybody feel unwelcome
Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. Ah yes, the most magical time of year — welcome week. The days are long, the weather is warm and students are coming off summer break with just enough pent-up restlessness to keep them overstimulated. With all of welcome week’s events and activities, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by its unbearable camp.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
