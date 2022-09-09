ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

MassLive.com

‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students

A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sea Grass Therapies spa in Worcester focuses on sports massage through partnerships with local professional teams

A new spa in downtown Worcester is putting a focus on health for athletes. Sea Grass Therapies offers a variety of massage and spa treatments but specializes in sports massage. Mike Cerullo, who co-owns the spa with Carol Parker-Schutt, recently finished his fourth season as the lead massage therapist for the Massachusetts Pirates football team, and the spa is a sponsor of the Worcester Railers hockey team.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Adam Sandler tour to play Boston, Mohegan Sun

Adam Sandler is heading out on the road for a 15-city standup tour, which includes Boston and Connecticut. On Oct. 23, he will perform at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Six days later, he will also play the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Oct. 29.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Greater Good Imperial Brewing to hold first-ever Imperial Beer Fest on Saturday in Worcester

Fans of imperial beers should mark their calendars for this Saturday, when a Worcester brewery will hold its first-ever Imperial Beer Fest. Greater Good Imperial Brewing is hosting the event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in the parking lot at its taproom. Attendees will be able to sample beers from 30 different breweries in Massachusetts, New England and beyond, as well as enjoy food trucks, live music and giveaways.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill donates produce to South Worcester Neighborhood Center to fight food insecurity

The New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill is helping address food insecurity by growing fresh, nutritious produce. The garden partners with South Worcester Neighborhood Center to donate fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs each week. Last month, the garden reached 400 pounds of produce harvested and donated this season, and in 2021 they were able to donate more than 1,000 pounds.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Daily Collegian

Satire: UMass welcome week succeeds in making everybody feel unwelcome

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. Ah yes, the most magical time of year — welcome week. The days are long, the weather is warm and students are coming off summer break with just enough pent-up restlessness to keep them overstimulated. With all of welcome week’s events and activities, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by its unbearable camp.
AMHERST, MA
