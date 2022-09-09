MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Peoples Bank Theatre has announced it is receiving a grant of $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the “First Friday Music Series.” This series will be free and held outdoors on Putnam Street every first Friday from May 2023 through October 2023. The theatre also plans to expand programming in the Stage Door Space as well by hosting a series of educational activities.

