WTAP
Obituary: O’Dell, Deloris Ann
Deloris Ann O’Dell, 81, of Belpre, passed away September 9, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 27, 1940, in Elizabeth, WV, the daughter of the late Wilbur Monroe and Myrtle Geneuse Sheppard Cooper. Deloris had worked for United National Bank for several years....
WTAP
Obituary: Landes, Jason Lee
Jason Lee Landes, 41, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 1, 2022, with the compassionate care of Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Miller, Sr, Dr. Gary Wayne
Dr. Gary Wayne Miller, Sr, 78, of Vienna, WV passed away September 6, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on June 2, 1944 in Frostburg, MD, the son of the late George Charles Miller and Betty Irene Lewis Miller Edwards. Gary graduated...
WTAP
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in Ravenswood for a special ceremony
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A significant monument to the veterans of the Vietnam War is arriving in Ravenswood. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in Ravenswood from Sept. 14-18. Ravenswood officials say that the traveling wall is an 80 percent replica of the original in Washington D.C. And has all...
WTAP
Pink by the Poolside event returning Sept. 16
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is bringing back a significant annual event. The medical center is returning with the “Pink by the Poolside” event for this Friday. This event will be coming back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last...
WTAP
Student Athlete of the Week: Payton Woodard
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - Payton Woodard, a senior from Williamstown high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a captain for the Williamstown varsity volleyball team, Payton has helped her team to a state championship and currently has the Yellowjackets at an undefeated record. Payton is...
WTAP
Parkersburg High School remembers the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school students, teachers and faculty gathered Monday morning to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks. Gathering in front of PHS, a moment of silence, the ringing of the fire fighter’s bell and the singing of the National Anthem were all done to honor and remember the tragic events of 21 years ago.
WTAP
Upcoming Alzheimer’s walk this Saturday in Civitan park held to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Saturday at 8 a.m at Tomlinson Park in Williamstown, registration will open for the Alzheimer’s walk. The official walk will begin at 9 a.m. The walk is held to show support to not only those who have Alzheimer’s but their caregivers as well.
WTAP
Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a man seen with a gun near Lubeck Elementary School this morning. The Sheriff says nothing was found. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the call came in around 7:16 A.M. The sheriff’s...
WTAP
Marietta College to serve as partner in A.S.C.E.N.T. program
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is joining other schools in Ohio for a program setup by Intel. The Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical program -- or A.S.C.E.N.T. Ecosystem -- will be including Marietta College. The funding for this program -- which includes roughly $18 million -- is part of...
WTAP
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission will be using 13 million dollars from their American Recovery Fund to build what they’re calling The Resiliency Center. The new multi-use building is planned to go up in Downtown Parkersburg to help respond to community needs. Officials hope the building will...
WTAP
WTAP
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car rolled over this morning on Rosemar Road. The call came in around 9 AM for a single vehicle that rolled over in front of the Rosemar United Methodist Church. There was one occupant from the vehicle that was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center...
WTAP
Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on the six hundred block of 13th Street took place this early afternoon. Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the call for the fire came slightly before 1 p.m. Officials say that the house that caught on fire was a vacant residence and...
WTAP
Peoples Bank Theatre will host First Friday Music Series
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Peoples Bank Theatre has announced it is receiving a grant of $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the “First Friday Music Series.” This series will be free and held outdoors on Putnam Street every first Friday from May 2023 through October 2023. The theatre also plans to expand programming in the Stage Door Space as well by hosting a series of educational activities.
WTAP
Upcoming Alzheimer’s walk will raise awareness about the disease
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Saturday (Sept. 17) at 8 a.m at Tomlinson Park in Williamstown, registration will open for the Alzheimer’s Walk. The official walk will begin at 9 a.m. The walk is held to show support to not only those who have Alzheimer’s but their caregivers as...
WTAP
Williamstown high school will hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new bleachers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown high school’s JV football team plays today and for the first time this football season the new bleachers will be available for use. Sept. 3 the Yellow Jackets varsity team was forced to play at Parkersburg high school due to the bleacher project being incomplete.
WTAP
Parkersburg City Council begins work on filling vacancy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council got the ball rolling to fill a vacancy on their council Tuesday evening. Councilman Austin Richards submitted a letter of resignation last Friday as he has moved his family to Williamstown. The Republican executive committee has ten days to advance up to three candidates...
WTAP
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stops by Marietta on “Next Generation Jobs Tour”
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made a stop in Marietta this morning on his “Next Generation Jobs Tour.”. This tour Husted is holding throughout the week is to focus on in-demand jobs and programs in the Buckeye state. Husted held a meeting at the Washington County...
WTAP
Crosstown Showdown Part One: Parkersburg South hosts Parkersburg volleyball team
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the first part of the week long competition of the Crosstown Showdown between Parkersburg and Parkersburg South, the volleyball teams faced each other. Parkersburg came out hot in the first set but the Patriots kept it close the next two sets. But, the Big Reds...
