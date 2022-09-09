Read full article on original website
3 key Indianapolis Colts matchups to watch in Week 2 vs Jacksonville
The Indianapolis Colts travel south to visit their house of horrors in Jacksonville. The last time they left town with
Moment ecstatic Parramatta fans rub Canberra supporters' noses in it by performing the Green Machine's trademark Viking clap as the Eels thrash the Raiders
Parramatta fans have added insult to injury for the Canberra faithful by mocking the Raiders' trademark Viking clap in the closing moments of their 40-4 finals thrashing on Friday night. Leading 34-4 with seven minutes to go in the sudden-death clash, Eels diehards clapped in unison, filling CommBank stadium with...
Delaney Wade, Penn take golf sectional titles
Delaney Wade shot two-over par 74 to take medalist honors at the girls golf Penn Sectional Friday afternoon at Knollwood Country Club. Penn took team honors as well, besting Saint Joseph, 334-363. Marian finished third at 372. ...
