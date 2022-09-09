Read full article on original website
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Joe and Jill Biden Will Be Only Official U.S. Delegates at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Report
In the past, former U.S. presidents have also been invited to attend historical events such as the memorial service of fellow world leaders President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be only U.S. delegates in attendance next Monday at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to new reports. On Monday, CBS News' senior White House & political correspondent Ed O'Keefe wrote on Twitter, "NEW: @POTUS Biden and @FLOTUS Biden will be the only Americans in the official U.S. delegation to the funeral for #QueenElizabethII, a...
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took part in the processional to historic St.Giles Cathedral behind their mother’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland Queen Elizabeth was honored by her four children on Monday. At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Queen's coffin made the mile-long journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, escorted by a walking King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also accompanied the royal casket, which was draped...
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
A decision is announced regarding what members of the royal family will wear to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey on September 19 Dress code details have been released for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming funeral. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen's state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms. While King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are expected to step out in traditional regalia for the mourning events, the...
Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms
Prince Andrew stood out as he joined his brothers and sister in a somber march through the streets of Edinburgh. The Duke of York, 62, joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for Monday's funerary events for their mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland. For the somber procession behind the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral, where a Service of Thanksgiving followed, Andrew differed from his brothers and sister by wearing a dark suit.
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood a symbolic watch at their mother's coffin at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh Queen Elizabeth's four children carried out a solemn tradition. On Monday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward came together to conduct the Vigil of the Princes as their mother's coffin laid in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The siblings stepped out beside their mother's casket, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with a floral wreath and the Crown of Scotland. For about...
Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Words: 'Grannie Is with Great-Grandpa Now'
After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday, Prince William and Kate Middleton reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on Saturday in a show of unity Prince William and Kate Middleton are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II with some poignant words from one of their three children. While speaking to kids outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate, 40, said that 4-year-old son Prince Louis told her, "At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now," according to The Sunday Times' royals editor,...
King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
The new monarch met with over 900 members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death King Charles III and Queen Camilla are taking their place on thrones. At Westminster Hall in London, the new monarch was joined by wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as they met with 900 members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. In his reply to the address, the King said...
Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment
The daughter of the late Queen paid her respects on Sunday as the monarch’s coffin was carried to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh The royal family is continuing to honor Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday, as her daughter Princess Anne put on an emotional display this weekend. Princess Anne, who was standing alongside Prince Andrew, her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and others in Edinburgh, curtsied in front of her mother's coffin as it entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday. The coffin departed Balmoral Castle around 10 a.m. GMT...
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth's coffin left Balmoral Castle, where the monarch died on Thursday, on Sunday morning draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland Queen Elizabeth's coffin has begun its journey. The monarch's oak coffin left Balmoral Castle, where she died on Sept. 8, on Sunday morning around 10 a.m. local time. Draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers picked from the Balmoral estate including dahlias, sweet peas, phlox, white heather and pine fir, it began its six-hour drive south to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital...
See King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to Buckingham Palace After Queen's Death in Stunning Pic
King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen returning to Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in a stunning photo King Charles III and Queen Camilla have entered Buckingham Palace for the first time since the new King became the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, the couple was photographed arriving back at Buckingham Palace on Friday. A stunning portrait, taken from behind, shows King Charles, 73, and Queen Camilla, 75, walking through the palace gates, dressed all in black. The pair...
How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle
Along with the Royal Standard of Scotland, the Queen's coffin is dressed in an array of flowers, from roses to chrysanthemums As Queen Elizabeth's coffin made its journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, admirers got a glimpse of the wreath on top of her coffin. The wreath of flowers, sitting above the oak coffin draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, features several plants that had been picked at the Balmoral estate, the beloved Scottish...
Kate Middleton Says It's 'Strange' to Be at Windsor Castle Without Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton is missing Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, made a surprise appearance with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Saturday at Windsor Castle, where the royal couples engaged with the crowd, shaking hands, hugging and reminiscing about the influence of the Queen, who "died peacefully" in her sleep on Thursday at the age of 96.
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Having Dinner with King Charles the Night Before He Became Monarch
Jenna Bush Hager said she thinks the sudden news of Queen Elizabeth's poor health "was a surprise" for now-King Charles III after their "joyful" evening Jenna Bush Hager believes the now-King Charles III was taken aback last week upon hearing about his mother Queen Elizabeth's illness and subsequent death shortly thereafter. Speaking on the TODAY show Monday, the former first daughter, 40, said she and Charles, 73, "had a wonderful evening filled with conversation that felt joyful" when they met for a "lovely meal" last Wednesday evening. "So I...
Tony Blair Says Queen Struck 'Difficult' Balance Between Family and Country After Diana's Death
The former prime minister says the late monarch had a duty to a mourning nation as well as her grieving grandchildren in the wake of the Princess of Wales' shocking 1997 death Sir Tony Blair spoke Tuesday about one of the most heartbreaking moments of Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign: the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the consequential aftermath. Princess Diana died Aug. 31, 1997, at 36 after a car she was riding in crashed in Paris while paparazzi were in pursuit. Blair, now 69, was...
The King's Real Estate: All About King Charles III's Homes Across the U.K.
The new King owns properties throughout England, Scotland and Wales Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, King Charles III has officially become the new monarch of the United Kingdom. With royalty comes real estate, and King Charles is no stranger to an impressive portfolio of properties all over England, Scotland and Wales. Both inherited and purchased, the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, who is now Queen Consort, had a total of six estates of their own — and that's before he adds...
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Hold Their First Audiences at Buckingham Palace
On Saturday morning, the Accession Council made the official proclamation of King Charles in a televised event King Charles III and Queen Camilla have begun their duties as the new monarchs of the United Kingdom. Shared on the Royal Family's official Twitter, Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, held their first audiences on Saturday afternoon following his proclamation. "This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, held Audiences with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, and Opposition Party Leaders,"...
King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Ireland as They Continue U.K. Tour Following Queen's Death
Among the crowds was a corgi, the favorite dog breed of Queen Elizabeth's, who got a pet from the new King King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch and consort. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort traveled to Belfast on Tuesday as part of their U.K. tour. The couple arrived at Hillsborough Castle, where they viewed the flowers, notes and other tributes left in honor of the late Queen. They also greeted well-wishers...
First Lady Jill Biden Recalls Intimate Teatime with Queen Elizabeth: 'She Put Us at Ease'
"Our hearts are with the Queen's family," Dr. Biden said Tuesday as she remembered the late monarch, including a visit she made to Windsor Castle with President Biden in 2021 First Lady Jill Biden expressed condolences Tuesday for the royal family as they mourn their beloved matriarch, Queen Elizabeth, and shared a fond memory of a teatime visit with the late monarch, who died Sept. 8 at 96. "First, I want to say that our hearts are with the Queen's family," Dr. Biden, 71, told Sheinelle Jones in...
