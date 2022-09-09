ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

explore venango

Clarion Dunkin’ Holds Grand Opening on Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Dunkin’ held its grand opening on Monday morning with community leaders in attendance. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) Traffic was somewhat congested during the morning hours as there has been much anticipation for the newest addition on Main Street. Lines...
CLARION, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
City
Clarion, PA
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Benny

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Benny – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Benny is an adult male Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. He was recently surrendered to the animal shelter because his owner was moving and...
FRANKLIN, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Love to Shop Local? Where to Find 4 Makers This Fall

Compostable Artifacts specializes in eco-friendly bath products that range from natural soaps to lotions. All items are handcrafted using natural products such as coconut oil, olive oil and essential oils. Compostable Artifacts will be at the Saturday Night Market — a weekly outdoor pop-up shopping market that runs through October — on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 in Market Square, Downtown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit Authority To Formally Open New Addition

Butler Transit Authority will be officially opening its new addition Tuesday. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the authority’s headquarters in the Pullman Plaza. The new area will have a place for passengers to wait and a training room. The addition was a part of a $3...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Timothy W. Best

Timothy W. Best, age 61, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca. Born April 11, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Richard W. Best and Darlene Thomas Best. He married Joyce Fescenmyer on August 10, 1985, and she...
KNOX, PA
butlerradio.com

Rating Watch Issued For Butler Health System

A new report shows that there is a level of concern about the finances of Butler Health System. Fitch Ratings, who is a leading American credit rating agency, recently placed Butler Health System on a rating watch. Essentially, the group says that the healthcare agency is in a difficult financial...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Ruger D. “Little Ru” Bickel

Ruger D. “Little Ru” Bickel, one month infant son of Rosco D. “Brett” Bickel IV and Kendra Renee (Johnson), of Tionesta, PA, died on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022 at his home in Tionesta. He was born at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA on August...
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

Elizabeth L. “Beth” Wolbert Hart

Elizabeth L. “Beth” Wolbert Hart, 57, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 27, 1964 in Clarion; daughter of the late Leon and Doris Blymiller Wolbert. Beth graduated from North Clarion High School in...
CLARION, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Five Farms Near Pittsburgh With Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Autumn

Although summer temperatures are stubbornly lingering and the leaves have yet to totally turn, fall is fast approaching. And with fall comes fall traditions — among them, visiting a pumpkin patch and hand-picking your favorite gourd. Whether your pumpkin becomes a jack-o’-lantern or sits amid a festive cornucopia, you don’t have to travel far to find it and bask in all autumn has to offer.
PITTSBURGH, PA

