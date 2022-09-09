Read full article on original website
Clarion Dunkin’ Holds Grand Opening on Monday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Dunkin’ held its grand opening on Monday morning with community leaders in attendance. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) Traffic was somewhat congested during the morning hours as there has been much anticipation for the newest addition on Main Street. Lines...
New Bethlehem store offers zero-waste refillery, eco-friendly goods
A new Bethlehem store aims to make sustainable living simpler and more accessible for environmentally-conscious shoppers. Verde, which means “green” in Spanish, opened last month at the corner of East Broad and Linden streets. The 1,100-square-foot building previously occupied Wyandotte Cleaners, which closed and then sat vacant for more than a decade.
Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Benny
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Benny – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Benny is an adult male Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. He was recently surrendered to the animal shelter because his owner was moving and...
State Police, Franklin Fire Department to Host Free Child Car Seat Inspection on September 19
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police and the Franklin City Fire Department will host a free child car seat inspection on Monday, September 19. It will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the fire department located at 113 13th Street, in Franklin, Venango County. State...
Love to Shop Local? Where to Find 4 Makers This Fall
Compostable Artifacts specializes in eco-friendly bath products that range from natural soaps to lotions. All items are handcrafted using natural products such as coconut oil, olive oil and essential oils. Compostable Artifacts will be at the Saturday Night Market — a weekly outdoor pop-up shopping market that runs through October — on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 in Market Square, Downtown.
Butler Transit Authority To Formally Open New Addition
Butler Transit Authority will be officially opening its new addition Tuesday. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the authority’s headquarters in the Pullman Plaza. The new area will have a place for passengers to wait and a training room. The addition was a part of a $3...
Timothy W. Best
Timothy W. Best, age 61, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca. Born April 11, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Richard W. Best and Darlene Thomas Best. He married Joyce Fescenmyer on August 10, 1985, and she...
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania Restaurant
Here in Pennsylvania, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, Asian, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Keystone State but there's one little unassuming eatery that stands out from the rest.
Vehicle Travels Off Roadway, Crashes into Utility Pole in Cornplanter Township
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a one vehicle-vehicle crash on State Route 8 on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 4:01 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, on State Route 8 (Main Street) in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say a...
Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer
Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer.
Police Investigating Credit Card Scam of Nearly $7,500 in North Mahoning Township
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a credit card scam of nearly $7,500.00 in North Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this incident occurred near Route 119 Highway North, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, around 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an...
Rating Watch Issued For Butler Health System
A new report shows that there is a level of concern about the finances of Butler Health System. Fitch Ratings, who is a leading American credit rating agency, recently placed Butler Health System on a rating watch. Essentially, the group says that the healthcare agency is in a difficult financial...
Police Asking Public for Information on Excavator Stolen from Sugarcreek Borough Property
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating a theft of an excavator from a property in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, a Kubota 250 Excavator was removed from a property on Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim, a 60-year-old...
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
Ruger D. “Little Ru” Bickel
Ruger D. “Little Ru” Bickel, one month infant son of Rosco D. “Brett” Bickel IV and Kendra Renee (Johnson), of Tionesta, PA, died on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022 at his home in Tionesta. He was born at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA on August...
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Elizabeth L. “Beth” Wolbert Hart
Elizabeth L. “Beth” Wolbert Hart, 57, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 27, 1964 in Clarion; daughter of the late Leon and Doris Blymiller Wolbert. Beth graduated from North Clarion High School in...
Five Farms Near Pittsburgh With Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Autumn
Although summer temperatures are stubbornly lingering and the leaves have yet to totally turn, fall is fast approaching. And with fall comes fall traditions — among them, visiting a pumpkin patch and hand-picking your favorite gourd. Whether your pumpkin becomes a jack-o’-lantern or sits amid a festive cornucopia, you don’t have to travel far to find it and bask in all autumn has to offer.
