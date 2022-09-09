ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square. Fun Hub is an active entertainment park with over 33,000 square feet and features a wide variety of indoor attractions to jump, dodge, move or play.

Activities that Fun Hub offers includes trampolines, dodgeball, basketball, bumper cars, climbing walls, a ninja warrior course, arcade games, Virtual Reality arena, toddler play area, and more. All of the activities are for all ages.

Different admissions packages are currently available, ranging from one hour to a full day. Fun Hub will also offer packages for birthday parties and groups, such as camps, fundraisers, work outings, and team building events. The park will be available for private park rentals as well.

Lynn Gray, Hampshire Mall and Holyoke Mall General Manager said of the opening, “We are thrilled to welcome Fun Hub Action Park to our center. There has been increased excitement and energy for their opening these last few months and we feel they complement our amazing array of entertainment offerings. As we continue to evolve our dynamic tenant mix, we are pleased to welcome Fun Hub Action Park to the Hampshire Mall and Hadley community and look forward to sharing more new and exciting opening announcements soon.”

