ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Yeager, Glessoner

In the late morning hours of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Glessoner Yeager departed his earthly life, destined for heaven to meet his Savior and to rejoin his wife Sarah Jessie and other loved ones and friends. He was born December 6, 1930, in Glenville, WV, the eldest son of Whitt O. and Virginia M. Yeager. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edgar Joy Yeager of Marietta, and his beloved daughter-in-law, Lynn Yeager, of Florida.
GLENVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Miller, Sr, Dr. Gary Wayne

Dr. Gary Wayne Miller, Sr, 78, of Vienna, WV passed away September 6, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on June 2, 1944 in Frostburg, MD, the son of the late George Charles Miller and Betty Irene Lewis Miller Edwards. Gary graduated...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Nelson, Jacob Bradley

Jacob Bradley Nelson, 21, of Whipple, OH, passed away September 7, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. Saturday, September 16, 2022, Pastor Tony Foreman will be leading a service in memory of Jacob at First Baptist Church in Williamstown, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WHIPPLE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Moore, Delma Irene

Delma Irene Moore, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 6, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
City
Greenville, WV
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
State
South Carolina State
WTAP

Obituary: O’Dell, Deloris Ann

Deloris Ann O’Dell, 81, of Belpre, passed away September 9, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 27, 1940, in Elizabeth, WV, the daughter of the late Wilbur Monroe and Myrtle Geneuse Sheppard Cooper. Deloris had worked for United National Bank for several years....
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Ohio Valley University essential staff looking into alternatives to help former students

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former employees and officials are looking at alternatives ways to help former students since Ohio Valley University is unable to provide transcripts. Former Ohio Valley University academic affairs vice president, Wes Crum says a person using VPN access got into the OVU system and the transcripts are no longer available to give to former students.
VIENNA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#East Bank High School#Marshall University#Savannah Easter
WTAP

Parkersburg High School remembers the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school students, teachers and faculty gathered Monday morning to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks. Gathering in front of PHS, a moment of silence, the ringing of the fire fighter’s bell and the singing of the National Anthem were all done to honor and remember the tragic events of 21 years ago.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
MLB
WTAP

Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bridge on Interstate 77 that has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years has been repaired and is again fully open to traffic. One northbound lane of the bridge, which carries I-77 over Route 50 near Parkersburg, has been closed for more than two years. A steel support beam beneath that side of the bridge has been hit by heavy trucks several times, most recently in November 2020.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has come to an end and like every other year this one ended with the annual car show in town. Many cars from Camaro’s to pickup trucks were in attendance at the event and hundreds gathered to enjoy cars of all variety.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a man named Eric Harmon robbed the People Players Club Lottery Cafe on Blizzard Drive last Wednesday, Sept. 7th. A clerk told police a man came inside at 3:37 a.m. that morning. She says he showed her a knife and demanded that she give him money.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A UTV veered off the roadway, flipping over into a creek, killing the 18 year old driver Caleb Michael Vancamp, according to a press release. There were four other passengers in the vehicle. All were juveniles. All were injured. Some were taken to the hospital, none with life-threatening injuries.
WALKER, WV
WTAP

Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker. Law enforcement has confirmed that there were five people in the vehicle. Four were injured. One died. The call came in around 6:30 PM Saturday evening. It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road. Wood...
WALKER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy