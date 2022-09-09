Read full article on original website
Obituary: Yeager, Glessoner
In the late morning hours of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Glessoner Yeager departed his earthly life, destined for heaven to meet his Savior and to rejoin his wife Sarah Jessie and other loved ones and friends. He was born December 6, 1930, in Glenville, WV, the eldest son of Whitt O. and Virginia M. Yeager. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edgar Joy Yeager of Marietta, and his beloved daughter-in-law, Lynn Yeager, of Florida.
Obituary: Miller, Sr, Dr. Gary Wayne
Dr. Gary Wayne Miller, Sr, 78, of Vienna, WV passed away September 6, 2022 at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on June 2, 1944 in Frostburg, MD, the son of the late George Charles Miller and Betty Irene Lewis Miller Edwards. Gary graduated...
Obituary: Nelson, Jacob Bradley
Jacob Bradley Nelson, 21, of Whipple, OH, passed away September 7, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. Saturday, September 16, 2022, Pastor Tony Foreman will be leading a service in memory of Jacob at First Baptist Church in Williamstown, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Moore, Delma Irene
Delma Irene Moore, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 6, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: O’Dell, Deloris Ann
Deloris Ann O’Dell, 81, of Belpre, passed away September 9, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 27, 1940, in Elizabeth, WV, the daughter of the late Wilbur Monroe and Myrtle Geneuse Sheppard Cooper. Deloris had worked for United National Bank for several years....
Ohio Valley University essential staff looking into alternatives to help former students
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former employees and officials are looking at alternatives ways to help former students since Ohio Valley University is unable to provide transcripts. Former Ohio Valley University academic affairs vice president, Wes Crum says a person using VPN access got into the OVU system and the transcripts are no longer available to give to former students.
$500 million dollars of renewable energy investment coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor justice signed an economic development bill that was just passed yesterday bringing a 500 million dollar investment in renewable energy to the Mid-Ohio Valley. Gov. Justice announce that Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) business will buy more than 2,000 acres in Ravenswood to be developed as...
Upcoming Paddlefest will return to Point Park for the first time since 2019
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in over three years the paddlefest will return to Parkersburg. The event was created to dedicate time to people powered watercrafts. The event will begin on Friday and will take place through the weekend. Director of the Parkersburg CVB, Mark Lewis, says...
Parkersburg High School remembers the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school students, teachers and faculty gathered Monday morning to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks. Gathering in front of PHS, a moment of silence, the ringing of the fire fighter’s bell and the singing of the National Anthem were all done to honor and remember the tragic events of 21 years ago.
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission will be using 13 million dollars from their American Recovery Fund to build what they’re calling The Resiliency Center. The new multi-use building is planned to go up in Downtown Parkersburg to help respond to community needs. Officials hope the building will...
Salvation Army is looking to add volunteers before their holiday season begins
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the fall season approaches the salvation army will see their busiest time of the year. The holiday season is approaching and with the increased work they are looking for volunteers. The volunteers can help with the soup kitchen, red kettle campaign and more. You can...
Downtown Throwdown returns to Parkersburg for the first time after pandemic break
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since the pandemic the downtown throw down hosted by Downtown PKB will be held at bicentennial park. The throw down will be this Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The throwdown will have many beer trucks, enough BBQ to feed the entire community and...
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bridge on Interstate 77 that has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years has been repaired and is again fully open to traffic. One northbound lane of the bridge, which carries I-77 over Route 50 near Parkersburg, has been closed for more than two years. A steel support beam beneath that side of the bridge has been hit by heavy trucks several times, most recently in November 2020.
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has come to an end and like every other year this one ended with the annual car show in town. Many cars from Camaro’s to pickup trucks were in attendance at the event and hundreds gathered to enjoy cars of all variety.
Williamstown high school will hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new bleachers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown high school’s JV football team plays today and for the first time this football season the new bleachers will be available for use. Sept. 3 the Yellow Jackets varsity team was forced to play at Parkersburg high school due to the bleacher project being incomplete.
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a man named Eric Harmon robbed the People Players Club Lottery Cafe on Blizzard Drive last Wednesday, Sept. 7th. A clerk told police a man came inside at 3:37 a.m. that morning. She says he showed her a knife and demanded that she give him money.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A UTV veered off the roadway, flipping over into a creek, killing the 18 year old driver Caleb Michael Vancamp, according to a press release. There were four other passengers in the vehicle. All were juveniles. All were injured. Some were taken to the hospital, none with life-threatening injuries.
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker. Law enforcement has confirmed that there were five people in the vehicle. Four were injured. One died. The call came in around 6:30 PM Saturday evening. It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road. Wood...
