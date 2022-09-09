Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
Former Rams HC Mike Martz blasts 49ers QB Trey Lance: 'I've never liked him. I still don't like him'
Sunday's Week 1 matchup between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers was a disaster for fans of sunny skies and high-octane offensive performances. The Bears pulled off a surprise 19-10 home victory through brutal rainy conditions that resulted in scary numbers for fantasy football players who invested in either offense.
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson did not think field goal attempt was the wrong decision
The Seattle Seahawks were the 17-16 winners in Monday night's "Russell Wilson Bowl" thanks in part to a head-scratching decision from first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to try a 64-yard field with 20 seconds to play in regulation. It was such a bizarre decision because A) there was still plenty...
Yardbarker
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams' injury: 'I know it's serious and it just breaks your heart'
Among the bevy of storylines to come out of Week 1's "Monday Night Football" between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks was the home crowd's hostile reaction to the return of Russell Wilson and Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett's controversial decision to try a 64-yard field goal in the final minute of his team's loss.
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal Line Catch in Bengals' Loss to Steelers
The Bengals had plenty of chances to win in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers. Instead, they're the only winless team in the AFC North. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made some questionable decisions late in the game, but not challenging what would've been a 13-yard touchdown for Ja'Marr Chase was probably the worst call of the matchup.
Yardbarker
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Yardbarker
Steelers Offensive Woes: Is QB Mitch Trubisky Or OC Matt Canada To Blame After Rough Showing In Week 1?
The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to score 23 points on Sunday afternoon in a crazy first game of the season as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in an overtime thriller. The offense was only responsible for 16 of those points, however, as Minkah Fitzpatrick had a pick-6 early in the first quarter of the matchup. The offensive unit looked completely out of sync and while it was only the first game of the year with a ton of new personnel, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada‘s group looked unprepared. The team mustered up only 267 yards of total offense and were dominated in time of possession, 43:43 to 26:17.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Yardbarker
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves
TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Vikings star RB Adrian Peterson knocked out by Le'Veon Bell
What's next for running back Adrian Peterson in football is unknown. The longtime NFL veteran, who apparently is still interested in playing, remains unsigned. His career as a boxer, however, may be short. The former All-Pro recently competed in a charity boxing match against fellow free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell,...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers gets trucked by ex-teammate Za'Darius Smith
Aaron Rodgers ended up on the wrong end of a lot of hits during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, including one that he might not necessarily have seen coming. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tried to throw a block on a run play, with his target being former teammate Za’Darius Smith. It went quite poorly, and Rodgers ended up getting trucked by the Vikings pass-rusher.
Yardbarker
Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills
The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
NFL・
Yardbarker
T.J. Watt sends encouraging tweet following pec injury
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would not make any commitments on the status of outside linebacker and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt on Tuesday, only saying he will definitely miss Sunday's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots. Despite that, he said the team was...
Yardbarker
Jamal Adams trade becomes more lopsided after 'serious' injury
The Seahawks' 2020 blockbuster trade for safety Jamal Adams has taken another turn for the worse after Adams went down with a "serious" left knee injury on Monday night. Adams was carted off the field in significant pain in the first half of Seattle's win over the Broncos with what is believed to be an injury to his left quadriceps tendon. Pete Carroll said in a radio appearance Tuesday, "It's serious, and it just breaks your heart."
Yardbarker
Jalen Ramsey Has Honest Assessment Of Loss To Bills
It wasn’t the start the Los Angeles Rams and their fans were expecting when they were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills at home. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half before getting thoroughly outplayed in all three phases in the second half. Josh Allen had his way with Los Angeles’ defense, connecting with his receivers or running the ball himself for chunk gains.
Comments / 0