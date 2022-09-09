Read full article on original website
WTHI
Local veteran walks many, many miles for a cause bigger than himself
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, one local veteran put several miles on his boots, all for a great cause. You may recall Jose Gonzalez -- he walked 24 miles last year -- from Rosedale to Rockville and back. This year, he's back again, but with an even longer...
WTHI
Folks are moving their feet to help feed families in need - Hunger Bust Run 2022
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks are moving their feet to help feed families in need!. The 10th annual Hunger Bust Run took place this morning in West Terre Haute! It was over at Sisters of Providence on Saint Mary-of-the-woods campus. All of the proceeds go to the Providence...
WTHI
Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 and paying tribute to our local heroes who protect our communities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. While it's a day of remembrance for the lives that were lost, it's also a day to be thankful for the ones protecting the lives that we still have. And 21 years later, we...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
WTHI
Dine with a Doc returns to Sullivan County
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks will soon have the chance to share a meal while learning about different health topics!. That's right, Dine with a Doc is right around the corner!. Senior Education Ministries is partnering with American Legion Post 197 to make it happen. It's a free program that...
Hundreds help clean Farrington Grove neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds grabbed gloves, trash bags and name tags on Saturday, as the Farrington Grove Historical District hosted their annual fall beautification event. Volunteers worked to clean the area between 4th and 8th streets, along with Poplar and Hulman streets as well. Several local organizations and elected officials were on hand as […]
WTHI
"Keep the faith" Local family shares their son's story during NICU awareness month
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family is sharing their story about their newborn son who's been in the NICU at Riley. Brianna and Sean Presnell's son Maverick has a condition where his diaphragm didn't properly develop, causing breathing problems. He had surgery at just 9 days old. Now, he...
WTHI
Griffin Bike Park hosts "Bikeapalooza"
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you a biker looking to show off some cool tricks? Well, here's an opportunity for you to compete with some of the best in the state!. The Griffin Bike Park is hosting its "Bikeapalooza" all weekend long!. The activities kicked off on Friday night...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
MyWabashValley.com
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
WTHI
Replay Runway is back for another year of having fun while helping the environment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A unique fashion show is encouraging the Terre Haute community to Go Green this weekend and all year long!. It's time for reTHink Inc.'s annual Replay Runway event. This year our very own Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Orpurt, took the runway by storm as Captain Recycle.
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
WTHI
Rose-Hulman ranked #1 in nationwide survey for 24th consecutive year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A nationwide survey finds a Wabash Valley college is still the best for an undergraduate engineering degree. U.S. News & World Report just released its 2023 Best Colleges Guide. The magazine’s annual survey rates 230 colleges based on value, academic quality, science facilities, and career placement.
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
WTHI
68-year-old Terre Haute man accused arrested, charged with rape
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man will face charges after he was accused of rape. Indiana State Police arrested 68-year-old Kevin Fallon of Terre Haute. According to police, Fallon is accused of forcing himself onto a male victim for "sexual gratification." He's facing charges of:. Rape, Felony...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved
The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
WTHI
Accused Terre Haute murderer to stand trial next year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man accused of murder was in court Monday morning. Richard "Tony" Sandlin was arrested Wednesday night. He's accused of shooting Donald Riley on September 3 in Terre Haute. Sandlin is facing several charges - including murder, burglary, *and* battery. A judge set...
WTHI
Be aware of railroad repairs in Newton, Illinois
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Railroad repairs begin this week in Newton, Illinois. This will be at Illinois 130 and Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just North of Decatur Street. The goal is to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace it with an asphalt crossing. Motorists are...
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
