ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
WTHI

Dine with a Doc returns to Sullivan County

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks will soon have the chance to share a meal while learning about different health topics!. That's right, Dine with a Doc is right around the corner!. Senior Education Ministries is partnering with American Legion Post 197 to make it happen. It's a free program that...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hundreds help clean Farrington Grove neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds grabbed gloves, trash bags and name tags on Saturday, as the Farrington Grove Historical District hosted their annual fall beautification event. Volunteers worked to clean the area between 4th and 8th streets, along with Poplar and Hulman streets as well. Several local organizations and elected officials were on hand as […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Griffin Bike Park hosts "Bikeapalooza"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you a biker looking to show off some cool tricks? Well, here's an opportunity for you to compete with some of the best in the state!. The Griffin Bike Park is hosting its "Bikeapalooza" all weekend long!. The activities kicked off on Friday night...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#New York City
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTHI

Rose-Hulman ranked #1 in nationwide survey for 24th consecutive year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A nationwide survey finds a Wabash Valley college is still the best for an undergraduate engineering degree. U.S. News & World Report just released its 2023 Best Colleges Guide. The magazine’s annual survey rates 230 colleges based on value, academic quality, science facilities, and career placement.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KRMG

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHI

68-year-old Terre Haute man accused arrested, charged with rape

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man will face charges after he was accused of rape. Indiana State Police arrested 68-year-old Kevin Fallon of Terre Haute. According to police, Fallon is accused of forcing himself onto a male victim for "sexual gratification." He's facing charges of:. Rape, Felony...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved

The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Accused Terre Haute murderer to stand trial next year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man accused of murder was in court Monday morning. Richard "Tony" Sandlin was arrested Wednesday night. He's accused of shooting Donald Riley on September 3 in Terre Haute. Sandlin is facing several charges - including murder, burglary, *and* battery. A judge set...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Be aware of railroad repairs in Newton, Illinois

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Railroad repairs begin this week in Newton, Illinois. This will be at Illinois 130 and Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just North of Decatur Street. The goal is to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace it with an asphalt crossing. Motorists are...
NEWTON, IL
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy