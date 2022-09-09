ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Village, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Food service workers at Lawrence retirement community file petition to unionize

Food service workers at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community in Lawrence have filed for an election to join Teamsters Local 696, according to a news release from the union. The 20 workers include cooks, servers, housekeepers and dishwashers in the independent living facility’s restaurant, according to the release. “We see...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

‘I feel really ready,’ incoming county commissioner says as she prepares to take office

Starting this week, there’s a new face serving on the Douglas County Commission. Karen Willey is joining the commission in place of Shannon Portillo, who’s moving away for a job at Arizona State University and who resigned effective Saturday. Willey was selected for the seat at an August convention of Democratic Party precinct committee people who live in the 3rd County Commission District. After she’s sworn in ahead of Wednesday’s commission meeting, Willey will finish out Portillo’s term, which expires in January of 2025.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Prairie Village, KS
Government
kcur.org

When Kansas City designed a climate plan, its hands were tied by a 2021 Missouri law

The Kansas City Council in late August passed a climate plan intended to drive the city toward a more sustainable future, with goals of becoming “climate neutral” by 2040. Stakeholders from the community worked Kansas City’s 133-page Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan for two years, but it was adopted not as a set policy for the city to follow, but as a road map.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Your input on sidewalks is requested

KCMO residents can give direct input to the City Public Works Department on what are the greatest needs for sidewalk construction and repairs in their neighborhoods and on what should be the city’s highest priorities for building a safe and well-connected citywide sidewalk network at an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, at the Regnier Family Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City, 433 E. Red Bridge Rd., in the Red Bridge Shopping Center.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s

Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Former county prosecuting attorney made judge

CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them

A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
TOPEKA, KS

