Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color insideCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
'You are putting my friends at risk': Kansas school district's proposed transgender policy sparks division
A contentious policy for transgender students drew dozens of parents to the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education meeting on Monday night. A new proposal was up for discussion following a divisive plan introduced in July, which would have required students to use the name, pronouns and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificates.
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton school board listens as community weighs in on gender identity proposal
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - The Gardner-Edgerton School District’s gender, restroom and sports policies have many speaking out, forcing the district’s Board of Education to re-evaluate its policies. The district’s Board of Education has been considering a policy stating a student must use a restroom or join a sports...
lawrencekstimes.com
Food service workers at Lawrence retirement community file petition to unionize
Food service workers at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community in Lawrence have filed for an election to join Teamsters Local 696, according to a news release from the union. The 20 workers include cooks, servers, housekeepers and dishwashers in the independent living facility’s restaurant, according to the release. “We see...
LJWORLD
‘I feel really ready,’ incoming county commissioner says as she prepares to take office
Starting this week, there’s a new face serving on the Douglas County Commission. Karen Willey is joining the commission in place of Shannon Portillo, who’s moving away for a job at Arizona State University and who resigned effective Saturday. Willey was selected for the seat at an August convention of Democratic Party precinct committee people who live in the 3rd County Commission District. After she’s sworn in ahead of Wednesday’s commission meeting, Willey will finish out Portillo’s term, which expires in January of 2025.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcur.org
When Kansas City designed a climate plan, its hands were tied by a 2021 Missouri law
The Kansas City Council in late August passed a climate plan intended to drive the city toward a more sustainable future, with goals of becoming “climate neutral” by 2040. Stakeholders from the community worked Kansas City’s 133-page Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan for two years, but it was adopted not as a set policy for the city to follow, but as a road map.
howafrica.com
Meet The Real Estate Entrepreneur Providing Kansas City with Decent Accommodation
Christopher Vernon Stewart comes from a family of entrepreneurs. He watched his grandparents build businesses to support the family, and also saw his father and other relatives open small local businesses. It became quite obvious for young Stewart that he was being groomed to also become a business owner. “Subconsciously,...
Group takes issue with potential Gardner Edgerton transgender student policy
The Gardner Edgerton school board is considering a narrowed down policy concerning transgendered students in the district.
kcur.org
Amid his own fraud investigation, Johnson County sheriff caught telling poll worker to ‘be slippery’
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden says he does not want private citizens to do anything illegal in service to his ongoing investigation into recent election results in the county. Hayden made that clarification recently after a video emerged of him speaking last month with a group of supporters at his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Council to vote on reconstruction of Overland Park Farmers Market
The Overland Park City Council will vote on a resolution declaring the city’s intent to reconstruct the downtown farmers market.
martincitytelegraph.com
Your input on sidewalks is requested
KCMO residents can give direct input to the City Public Works Department on what are the greatest needs for sidewalk construction and repairs in their neighborhoods and on what should be the city’s highest priorities for building a safe and well-connected citywide sidewalk network at an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, at the Regnier Family Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City, 433 E. Red Bridge Rd., in the Red Bridge Shopping Center.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Aspiria to open new coworking space at former Sprint campus
A new coworking space is preparing to open at Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters that is undergoing a large-scale remodel by Occidental Management. Where exactly? Known as Aspiria NOW, the new 50,000-square-foot facility is opening in the north end of Aspiria’s 200-acre campus at 6550 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park.
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s
Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycouriertribune.com
Former county prosecuting attorney made judge
CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
Casey's workers resign, walk out from Independence, Missouri, location
Workers at Casey's in Independence, Missouri, resigned and walked out on Wednesday, according to a release from nonprofit Restaurants Opportunity Center United.
Johnson County to offer bivalent COVID-19 boosters
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will offer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters to those who are eligible beginning Sept. 19.
LJWORLD
Plans moving forward for new $1M high-tech, small-scale manufacturing plant on KU’s West Campus
The University of Kansas has received a nearly $1 million federal grant to build a small scale manufacturing facility that will help start-up drug firms and other biotech companies create critical, early-stage batches of their products. KU announced on Friday that the university has received a $958,000 grant from the...
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
The ACLU of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter.
kcur.org
What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them
A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick best Thai restaurants in Johnson County 🥡
It’s the end of another week, Johnson County, and as many may know by now, that means another list of our 5 to Try recommendations. This week, we asked Post readers to give us their top recommendations for the best Thai food in Johnson County. As usual, our readers did not disappoint.
Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
Comments / 1