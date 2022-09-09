Starting this week, there’s a new face serving on the Douglas County Commission. Karen Willey is joining the commission in place of Shannon Portillo, who’s moving away for a job at Arizona State University and who resigned effective Saturday. Willey was selected for the seat at an August convention of Democratic Party precinct committee people who live in the 3rd County Commission District. After she’s sworn in ahead of Wednesday’s commission meeting, Willey will finish out Portillo’s term, which expires in January of 2025.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO