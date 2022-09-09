Read full article on original website
Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, notice
CUSHING — Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, 81, died peacefully, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. Interment will follow at Achorn Cemetery.
Jeanette M. Deane, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Jeanette M. Deane, 77, wife of Richard P. Deane, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. The graveside service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Maplewood Cemetery in Lincolnville...
Peter J. Velanzon Sr., obituary
BELFAST — Peter J. Velanzon Sr.,76, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Belfast. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on July 20, 1945, to Patsy and Evelyn Elizabeth (Harold) Velanzon. Peter moved to Belfast, Maine in 1968. Peter served our Country in the U.S. Army from 1968-1973, then...
This Week in Lincolnville: Celebrating Life
I wept through most of a recent celebration of life for a woman I didn’t really know. Betty Beach’s family are members of United Christian Church, and as church congregations do, we helped organize the service honoring and remembering this woman most of us hadn’t known before the disease, which we all dread, took her.
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 22-Sept. 6. Brianna Bernardo, 27, of Farmingdale, criminal threatening in Washington Oct. 8, 2020, three days in jail. Frederic Buehner, 80, of Rockland, operating under the influence (alcohol) in Rockland Feb. 27, 2021, dismissed; disorderly...
Local Burnham earns life-saving award for heroic efforts
BELFAST — “She is alive today and well today because of Tryston’s actions that night.”. A crash happened in Burnham Aug. 6 around midnight. According to Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton, Trystan Poulin was home when he heard a loud sound. “We had a young woman who...
Knox County Gleaners to give talk at next Food Council meeting
The Knox County Food Council (KCFC) is hosting a presentation by the Knox County Gleaners at the next KCFC monthly meeting, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. This virtual Zoom event is open to everyone and free of charge. Wikipedia tells us that “gleaning is the act of...
Lincoln Academy bests Medomak Valley golf
ROCKLAND — The Medomak Valley golf team hosted Lincoln Academy at the Rockland Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 12. Below are the match results with Medomak Valley players listed first. Lincoln Academy 179, Medomak Valley 194 (LA wins 8-1) Tyler Metcalf (38) lost 2+1 to Kellen Adickes (34) Logan...
Under a light breeze, sailboats set course for annual Around Islesboro Race
NORTHPORT — The annual Around Islesboro Race, an end of the season favorite fun sailboat competition, took place under calm seas and a light, at times almost imperceptible, breeze, Sept. 10. Hosted by the Northport Yacht Club, the race starts in front of the Bayside dock, circumnavigates the 10-mile-long...
