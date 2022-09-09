ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

Related
penbaypilot.com

Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, notice

CUSHING — Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, 81, died peacefully, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. Interment will follow at Achorn Cemetery.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jeanette M. Deane, notice

LINCOLNVILLE — Jeanette M. Deane, 77, wife of Richard P. Deane, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. The graveside service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Maplewood Cemetery in Lincolnville...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Peter J. Velanzon Sr., obituary

BELFAST — Peter J. Velanzon Sr.,76, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Belfast. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on July 20, 1945, to Patsy and Evelyn Elizabeth (Harold) Velanzon. Peter moved to Belfast, Maine in 1968. Peter served our Country in the U.S. Army from 1968-1973, then...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: Celebrating Life

I wept through most of a recent celebration of life for a woman I didn’t really know. Betty Beach’s family are members of United Christian Church, and as church congregations do, we helped organize the service honoring and remembering this woman most of us hadn’t known before the disease, which we all dread, took her.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
Belfast, ME
Obituaries
Maine State
Maine Obituaries
I-95 FM

Together Place Mural On Shaw’s Bangor Wall Artist Named

Lots of things going on right around Shaw’s Supermarket on Main Street in Bangor. Maine Savings Amphitheater looks nice with the changes and the signage. Now Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center is looking to further spruce up Bangor. And artist Sam Bullard has been chosen to paint a...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases

ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 22-Sept. 6. Brianna Bernardo, 27, of Farmingdale, criminal threatening in Washington Oct. 8, 2020, three days in jail. Frederic Buehner, 80, of Rockland, operating under the influence (alcohol) in Rockland Feb. 27, 2021, dismissed; disorderly...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Local Burnham earns life-saving award for heroic efforts

BELFAST — “She is alive today and well today because of Tryston’s actions that night.”. A crash happened in Burnham Aug. 6 around midnight. According to Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton, Trystan Poulin was home when he heard a loud sound. “We had a young woman who...
BURNHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riposta Funeral Home
Q106.5

Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor

Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?

Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Gleaners to give talk at next Food Council meeting

The Knox County Food Council (KCFC) is hosting a presentation by the Knox County Gleaners at the next KCFC monthly meeting, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. This virtual Zoom event is open to everyone and free of charge. Wikipedia tells us that “gleaning is the act of...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wgan.com

Both drivers involved in Bangor crash found dead at the scene

A crash in Bangor left two people dead on Saturday. Bangor police say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn were found dead at the scene of the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash is being reconstructed as...
BANGOR, ME
busytourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Bar Harbor (Maine)

Taking the northeasternmost position in the United States, Maine is known for its unprecedented beauty and magnificent coastline. Known for its rich maritime history, incredible rocky shoreline, gorgeous granite slabs, and many wonderful national parks, there is much to see and do in Maine. Bar Harbor is a resort town...
BAR HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln Academy bests Medomak Valley golf

ROCKLAND — The Medomak Valley golf team hosted Lincoln Academy at the Rockland Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 12. Below are the match results with Medomak Valley players listed first. Lincoln Academy 179, Medomak Valley 194 (LA wins 8-1) Tyler Metcalf (38) lost 2+1 to Kellen Adickes (34) Logan...
NEWCASTLE, ME
103.7 WCYY

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy