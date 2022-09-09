Read full article on original website
US Inflation Data Could Test Bitcoin’s Rally
The U.S. consumer price index report is expected to show slower inflation in August, which is one of the reasons why the price of bitcoin (BTC) has been rising since Friday. But the new data could show that while price pressures are cooling, they are still too hot for Federal Reserve officials to ease off on tightening monetary policy.
India not defending rupee, does not need to - says chief economic adviser
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India does not need to defend the rupee because its economic fundamentals are such that the currency can take care of itself, the country’s chief economic adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran, said on Tuesday.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status
The rise of China has been the biggest story in the global economy in recent decades. But amid concern about its stumbling property market and global fears about inflation, the emergence of its neighbour, India, as a potential new economic superpower may be going under the radar. You won’t find...
Crypto Stocks Tumble After Bitcoin Falls on Higher-Than-Estimated Inflation
Crypto-linked stocks fell after U.S. inflation in August came in higher than expected and bitcoin tumbled more than 7% on Tuesday. The shares of crypto miners, which are most exposed to the price swings of the digital currencies they mine, were the worst hit. Stocks of some of the largest, such as Core Scientific (CORZ), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA), fell by more than 7% in early U.S. trading.
Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In
Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
Indian Agency 'Unfreezes' Bank Account of Crypto Exchange WazirX
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has "unfrozen" or restarted the business bank account of crypto exchange WazirX more than a month after it was frozen by the agency, the company said on Monday. Last month, the exchange's bank account was frozen by the ED in relation to a still ongoing investigation...
First Mover Asia: DeFi Builders Speak Out. What the Crowd Is Getting Wrong About the Ethereum Merge
Prices: Ether rises ahead of the Merge; bitcoin trades sideways but holds above $20K. Insights: The Ethereum Merge has raised high hopes among investors and others, but misconceptions about its potential benefits abound. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And...
Crypto Services Firm Abra 'in Process' of Forming US Bank
Crypto services company Abra said Monday it is in the process of launching Abra Bank, a U.S. state-chartered institution and, potentially, the crypto industry's first regulated bank. If successful, Abra Bank would allow customers in the U.S. to deposit and bank digital assets while also offering valuable access to fiat...
US CPI Report Shows Inflation Hotter Than Expected, Bitcoin Plunges 9.6%
U.S. inflation decelerated in August, but remained higher than what economists had expected, a sign that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay aggressive in raising interest rates. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier, a mild slowdown from the 8.5% reported for July. Economists at...
US Treasury Explains How Americans Can Recover Crypto Locked in Tornado Cash
U.S. residents and citizens can apply for a license to recover any funds they have that are locked in Tornado Cash, the Treasury Department said Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), its sanctions watchdog, updated its "frequently asked questions" (FAQs) document Tuesday to provide guidance for the crypto industry on how people and companies can remain compliant with sanctions against Tornado Cash, the Ethereum privacy mixer blacklisted last month on allegations that North Korean hackers used it to launder funds.
A Full Percentage Point Rate Hike? Bitcoin Traders Size Up Fed’s Desperation on Inflation
Traders on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange changed their outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision dramatically overnight. Speculation is mounting the central bank may raise the official U.S. interest rate by a full percentage point for the first time since the early 1990s, reflecting the growing unease among traders and policymakers about unrelenting inflation. Just a month ago, traders were almost fully pricing in 50 basis points.
New Jersey church cancels event with ‘divisive’ Hindu supremacist after backlash
A church in New Jersey has cancelled a fundraising event featuring Hindu supremacist Sadhvi Rithambara following protests over her anti-minority stance in India.The firebrand Hindu supremacist, who has been accused of repeated incidents of hate speech, was scheduled to speak on Saturday at the Old Paramus Reformed church in an event hosted by Param Shakti Peeth of America – an organisation associated with the far-right religious leader.The event at the church building was cancelled by Reverend Robert Miller on Friday night after hearing from both critics and organisers, who described the event to be a "spiritual gathering".Advocacy groups, the...
First Mover Americas: Ethereum Merge Spawns Watch Parties, But 'Jail Kwon' Token Gets More Hype
Price Point: The approach of the Ethereum Merge has lots of crypto types planning watch parties, but it looks like traders are betting on price declines. Bitcoin stabilized quickly Wednesday after its steepest price drop since mid-August on Tuesday, while yields on U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities hit their highest level since 2018.
What Is Centaurus? New COVID Subvariant Found In Florida, Europe
A Twitter user christened the new subvariant after a constellation, and the name took off.
Chancellor wants to scrap bankers’ bonus cap to boost City of London
The new chancellor wants to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses, in a move that could further widen the gulf between rich and poor as recession looms.The cap was introduced after the 2008 financial crash – as part of moves to reduce the risk-taking that caused it – but Kwasi Kwarteng believes the rules make it harder to attract top staff to the City of London.The Treasury says no decisions have been taken and Boris Johnson backed away from taking the step because he feared the political backlash during the cost of living emergency.Keir Starmer had accused the then...
US Treasury Blacklists Several More Bitcoin Addresses Allegedly Tied to Iran Ransomware Attacks
The U.S. Treasury Department added nine individuals and six bitcoin addresses to its blacklist Wednesday, under its “cyber-related designations” bucket. The addresses were specifically tied to two individuals – Amir Hossein Nikaeen Ravari and Ahmad Khatibi Aghada – who allegedly helped develop and deploy ransomware as members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to a press release published by the Treasury Department.
Crypto Traders in Wait-and-See Mode in Countdown to Ethereum Merge
Crypto markets appeared to be in suspension on Wednesday as traders awaited the Ethereum blockchain’s historic Merge – the network’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) network, expected to take place in about 12 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) was in a choppy trading range around $20,000 while ether (ETH) changed...
Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are each courting major allies on Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days. In Uzbekistan’s ancient Samarkand, Putin was hoping to break through...
Binance CEO Zhao Says EU's Proposed Crypto Rules Are Fantastic But Strict
PARIS – Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, says the European Union's landmark Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation is "a little bit strict" on stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of other assets like gold or the U.S. dollar. "The drafts are...
