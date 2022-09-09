The new chancellor wants to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses, in a move that could further widen the gulf between rich and poor as recession looms.The cap was introduced after the 2008 financial crash – as part of moves to reduce the risk-taking that caused it – but Kwasi Kwarteng believes the rules make it harder to attract top staff to the City of London.The Treasury says no decisions have been taken and Boris Johnson backed away from taking the step because he feared the political backlash during the cost of living emergency.Keir Starmer had accused the then...

BUSINESS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO