The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals get to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL when they battle each other on Sunday night. This feud has a long and rich history, and Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger is well aware of the same. Big Ben recently launched his own podcast, Footbahlin with Ben […] The post ‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO