5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
ESPN
Following loss to Minnesota Vikings, QB Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay Packers 'hurting ourselves' with 'too many mental mistakes'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Believe it or not, the would-be 75-yard touchdown pass that rookie receiver Christian Watson dropped on the Green Bay Packers' first offensive play of the season wasn't at the top of the list of things that bothered Aaron Rodgers after another season-opening dud. All the mental mistakes, missed...
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals get to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL when they battle each other on Sunday night. This feud has a long and rich history, and Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger is well aware of the same. Big Ben recently launched his own podcast, Footbahlin with Ben […] The post ‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Best reactions after Bengals vs. Steelers OT chaos
After generating a huge range of reactions last year during the sprint to the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals were right back at it again during a season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And not for all the best reasons, either. Those Bengals stumbled out of the gates and put...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor
Deion Sanders has been linked to some prominent head coaching jobs over the years. However, for now, the former NFL star has stayed put at Jackson State. Will Sanders consider leaving for a Power 5 job, though?. According to one report, Georgia Tech is expected to make a run at...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022
Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers
The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys make decision on Dak Prescott backup after injury scare
Ahead of their opening showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys made sure they have a backup in place in case anything happens to Dak Prescott. Prior to Saturday, Prescott was the only quarterback on Dallas’ active roster. However, the Cowboys just elevated Cooper Rush from the practice squad to serve as Dak’s backup for their Week 1 game.
