Tulsa, OK

Mayor signs contract giving all Tulsa firefighters raise

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — All Tulsa firefighters are getting a raise after the mayor signed a new contract on Friday.

According to Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay, Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a contract that will give all firefighters a minimum 4 percent boost in pay, depending on their years of service.

The raise is 4 percent across the board. The other boost is coming in the form of longevity pay. Lay said some long-time firefighters will receive a raise up to 12 percent effective immediately.

This comes after Tulsa firefighters announced they planned to enter arbitration with the City of Tulsa over wages in June.

However, Lay told FOX23 Friday that, ultimately, the union and city were able to come to this new agreement without arbitration.

Tulsa, OK
