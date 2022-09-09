ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State RB Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Crissy Froyd
Mississippi State football has reportedly lost one player to the transfer portal.

Mississippi State football reportedly lost one of its running backs to the transfer portal on Friday.

According to a recent tweet from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ke'Travion Hargrove is in search of a change of scenery. He is also no longer listed on the Bulldogs' team website.

Hargrove, originally a four-star recruit out of Ruston High School (Ruston, LA), was a member of MSU's 2021 recruiting class. He redshirted last season while Dillon Johnson and Jo'quavious Marks carried the majority of the load. Fellow rusher JJ Jernigan also saw a number of meaningful snaps.

Johnson and Marks continued to be who the team leaned on at the position at the start of the season, with Johnson rushing for 67 yards and Marks rushing for 36 yards with two touchdowns on the ground.

It will be interesting to see where he lands next and if he can assume a more prominent role with a different team.

