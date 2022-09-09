Read full article on original website
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire. The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres in Lincoln County. The agency says the 30-inch pipeline, owned and operated by Enbridge Inc., had a preexisting manufacturing defect known as a hard spot. The NTSB said that combined with a degraded pipeline coating and ineffective corrosion prevention. Enbridge said in a statement that it was “deeply sorry” and has worked diligently to improve the safety of its pipelines.
Mudslide traps drivers in Southern California as storms bring heavy rainfall over the region
A mudslide trapped multiple drivers in Southern California as storms drenched the region and brought flash flood warnings Sunday evening. Several motorists were rescued after their vehicles became stuck in a mud and debris flow on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time. They have opened a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. The group Protect Kentucky Access has raised nearly $1.5 million this year in leading the campaign against the proposed constitutional amendment placed on the November ballot. The anti-abortion group leading the push in support of the ballot measure, Yes For Life, reported raising about $350,000 during the same period. The abortion-rights group also has a sizable cash-on-hand advantage.
Tribes say North Dakota is tampering with mineral royalties
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim. The latest grievance is part of an ongoing dispute that has seen the rights for minerals exchange hands four times in the last five years. The last turnover was in February when the Biden administration ruled that the royalties belonged to the Three Affiliated Tribes. The U.S. Department of Interior followed up by demanding that energy companies provide a detailed account of royalties and bonuses from mineral production. The state responded with a letter to oil companies dismissing the ruling and title.
Man drags woman while professing love to her, tries to escape arrest
VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A man allegedly drug a woman from an apartment, then tried to escape when being arrested in downtown Vancouver on Saturday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday at about 11 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment in Orchards. When they arrived, they learned a man assaulted a woman and then forcibly drug her from the apartment. The victim and neighbors said the man was professing his love to the victim when dragging her from the apartment. The suspect was also making rape and death threats. Deputies saw several death threat text messages from the suspect to the victim.
