New Britain, CT

Newington Town Crier

'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall

WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

