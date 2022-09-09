Read full article on original website
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, Pepperoni Roll 5K to be held Sept. 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its Third Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The race begins and ends at 444 W. Pike St. near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Surrounding streets will be closed at 8:30 a.m. with vendors and registration located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street.
WVNews
FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5K set for Sept. 24 at FBI CJIS in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run to honor the memory of a West Virginia FBI special agent killed in the line of duty in 1986 will be held Sept. 24 at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Free phones handed out to those in need in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Some Morgantown residents were able to get a free cell phone Tuesday. The company SafeLink set up a tent in front of the Morgantown Public Library, and those who qualified were able to receive a phone for free.
WVNews
11 WVU Medicine hospitals recognized by Donate Life West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals were recognized on Friday (Sept. 9) at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon held at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase organ donation awareness and donor designations within...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council enacts ordinances following final readings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council members approved the final readings of a trio of ordinances during their regular council meeting Monday evening. The first ordinance under unfinished business amends the current article of code to allow for the hiring of future fire chiefs and assistant fire chiefs.
WVNews
West Virginia offers several virtual access sites for military veterans, claimants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The state has several virtual access sites available for military veterans and claimants, officials announced. The sites offer a private space and help to enable veterans and claimants to meet virtually with Veterans Affairs Regional Office staff via a secure video connection,
WVNews
Monongalia STEM students get tech tour at West Virginia University Stadium
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Approximately 12 Monongalia-area STEM students, fifth through eighth grade, got an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a success Sept. 8. WVU staff members and UScellular volunteers helped students get an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a...
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, physicians receive awards
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Harrison County physicians have received recognition for their work with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine students. Zachary Henry, D.O., received the 2022 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the Central East Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus. Henry is a family medicine physician at United Physicians Care Salem Family Healthcare in Salem.
WVNews
Local photographers honored to be part of special exhibit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When it comes to beauty, very few states can compete with West Virginia. When it comes to capturing that beauty, local photographers Val Carnell and Martin Unrue are considered to be two of the finest. The respect that Carnell and Unrue have in the...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council hears replacement, repair requests for equipment, infrastructure
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council heard several major proposals at Monday night’s work session, including a major sewer line that requires cleaning that would cost around $1.1 million. John Workman, superintendent of Clarksburg’s Public Works Department, and Tom Brown, Clarksburg’s city engineer, briefed council on...
WVNews
WVNews
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center to host multiphasic screening event
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a multiphasic screening event from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the hospital’s newly renovated main lobby.
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates mobile lung cancer screening program’s anniversary, recent accolades
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, performed its first screening on Sept. 14, 2021. A commemorative celebration of the day was held yesterday (Sept. 12) at the WVU Medicine outpatient center at University Town Centre, where the mobile unit is parked when it’s not on the road.
WVNews
Thomas 'Craig' Ice
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas “Craig” Ice, 60, of Mount Clare, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Preston Memorial Hospital. He was born May 29, 1962, in Clarksburg, son of Thomas Dale and Patricia Ann Long Ice of Clarksburg.
WVNews
10 more COVID deaths, 2,654 active cases in West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,654 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday, along with 10 deaths since the last report. The death toll is now 7,344.
WVNews
Ralph Anderson Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Anderson Miller, 83, of Anmoore passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born in Stonewood on March 22, 1939, a son of the late Silas and Carrie Davis Miller.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Home Health and Hospice helps patients and their families
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Kevin Knopf, 43 of Morgantown, became paralyzed from his mid-torso down due to a spinal cord infection in 2019, he knew his life would change drastically. He would have to find new ways to navigate not only the world, but his health. “I spent five...
WVNews
West Virginia Medicaid, WVCHIP extend postpartum coverage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has extended health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program for 12 months after pregnancy through an extension approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
WVNews
Notre Dame, South Harrison volleyball drop matches
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clay-Battelle Cee Bees defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on senior night at Angelo Basile Court, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11. Zyla Lanham led ND with 29 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while Austyn Paugh added 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
WVNews
Martha Catherine Queen
JANE LEW — Martha Catherine Queen, 96, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Martha was born in Midwest, WY, on January 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Elijah...
