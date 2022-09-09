ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, Pepperoni Roll 5K to be held Sept. 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its Third Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The race begins and ends at 444 W. Pike St. near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Surrounding streets will be closed at 8:30 a.m. with vendors and registration located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

11 WVU Medicine hospitals recognized by Donate Life West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals were recognized on Friday (Sept. 9) at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon held at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase organ donation awareness and donor designations within...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Monongalia STEM students get tech tour at West Virginia University Stadium

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Approximately 12 Monongalia-area STEM students, fifth through eighth grade, got an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a success Sept. 8. WVU staff members and UScellular volunteers helped students get an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Harrison County, West Virginia, physicians receive awards

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Harrison County physicians have received recognition for their work with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine students. Zachary Henry, D.O., received the 2022 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the Central East Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus. Henry is a family medicine physician at United Physicians Care Salem Family Healthcare in Salem.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Local photographers honored to be part of special exhibit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When it comes to beauty, very few states can compete with West Virginia. When it comes to capturing that beauty, local photographers Val Carnell and Martin Unrue are considered to be two of the finest. The respect that Carnell and Unrue have in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council hears replacement, repair requests for equipment, infrastructure

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council heard several major proposals at Monday night’s work session, including a major sewer line that requires cleaning that would cost around $1.1 million. John Workman, superintendent of Clarksburg’s Public Works Department, and Tom Brown, Clarksburg’s city engineer, briefed council on...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Thomas 'Craig' Ice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas “Craig” Ice, 60, of Mount Clare, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Preston Memorial Hospital. He was born May 29, 1962, in Clarksburg, son of Thomas Dale and Patricia Ann Long Ice of Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Ralph Anderson Miller

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Anderson Miller, 83, of Anmoore passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born in Stonewood on March 22, 1939, a son of the late Silas and Carrie Davis Miller.
ANMOORE, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Medicaid, WVCHIP extend postpartum coverage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has extended health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program for 12 months after pregnancy through an extension approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
WVNews

Notre Dame, South Harrison volleyball drop matches

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clay-Battelle Cee Bees defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on senior night at Angelo Basile Court, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11. Zyla Lanham led ND with 29 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while Austyn Paugh added 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Martha Catherine Queen

JANE LEW — Martha Catherine Queen, 96, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Martha was born in Midwest, WY, on January 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Elijah...
WESTON, WV

