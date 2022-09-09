ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

MLive

Serious crash closes Kent County roadway

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
Ryan Cummins
WOOD

PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on E. Apple Avenue near the intersection of Walker Road. Both directions of Apple Avenue are closed between Dangl and...
My Magic GR

Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants

Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

