Public feedback sought on effort to create vibrant, revitalized Grand River corridor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As efforts continue to restore the Grand River’s rapids and create more parks, trails and recreation opportunities along its shore, officials are inviting residents to provide input on an equity framework that will help guide that work. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., which is leading...
$250M development on Muskegon Lake seeking dredge, fill permits and access to city property
MUSKEGON, MI – Developers of a $250 million marina, condo and boat business on Muskegon Lake are seeking state and city approvals of dredging and filling of the lake and use of public property. Adelaide Pointe is proposed for an area just west of the city’s Hartshorn Marina. The...
Mona Lake restoration project involving former celery fields topic of public meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Restoration work that will improve the quality of Mona Lake will be the topic of an upcoming public meeting. Muskegon County Water Resources Commissioner Brenda Moore will provide information about the nearly $500,000 in restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake.
Fox17
Teen driver in serious condition after crash that closed down US 131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids suffered serious injuries after a crash that shut down southbound US 131 for over an hour. Michigan State Police say that the female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a traffic attenuator. The car rolled, ejecting the driver.
1 Died, 2 Airlifted To A Hospital After A Fatal Crash In Kent County (Kent County, MI)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and led to the hospitalization of two in Kent County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street.
Serious crash closes Kent County roadway
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
See who’s in the running to be Muskegon’s next city manager
MUSKEGON, MI – The current interim city manager for Muskegon and a former director of its downtown development organization are among six candidates interviewing to be the city’s next manager. Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell and Jonathan Seyferth, currently the Gaines Township manager, are the only candidates from...
Grand Rapids to go ‘Over the Edge’ of 18-story building at annual fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Those seeking an adrenaline rush will have a chance to view Grand Rapids from 272 feet in the air during the 6th annual “Over the Edge” event this Saturday. The “Over the Edge” fundraising event is slated during ArtPrize on Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
Organization aims to clean up Grand Rapids neighborhoods one project at a time
A project in Grand Rapids hopes to change the stigma when it comes to black and brown communities with one repair at a time.
WOOD
PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on E. Apple Avenue near the intersection of Walker Road. Both directions of Apple Avenue are closed between Dangl and...
Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants
Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
Hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan north of Muskegon today
A HIGH Beach Hazard Risk is in effect for the shore line, Mason and Oceana counties. From Muskegon to the south there is a MODERATE Beach Hazard is in effect for the remainder of the coast.
Man struck, killed while walking across Muskegon County street
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A 74-year-old man was killed Tuesday, Sept. 13, when he was struck by a vehicle while walking across East Apple Avenue near South Walker Road. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family, Muskegon Township police Chief Tim Thielbar said. The...
See inside The B.O.B., the iconic Grand Rapids bar that reopened after being closed for months
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- It has been eight months since patrons set foot inside one of Grand Rapids most iconic downtown bars. The “Big Old Building” or better known as The. B.O.B. held its grand reopening on Thursday, Sept. 8. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press was there to check...
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
‘Rapid rent increases’ push housing voucher values up 10% in Michigan
Climbing housing costs have pushed fair market rents up 10.3% in Michigan. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s updated fair market rents go into effect on Oct. 1. Fair market rents are the department’s calculation of how much money is needed to cover rent and utilities on...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Saturday into Sunday
A Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason and Oceana counties through Sunday evening.
$250k in damages after car crashes into used car dealership's parking lot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash at a used car dealership's parking lot over the weekend caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to several vehicles. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and involved a single car, driven by an individual who is now in custody. It is still...
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
