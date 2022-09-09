ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby-England ousted at first hurdle in Rugby World Cup Sevens

 4 days ago

CAPE TOWN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The heavyweight trio of hosts South Africa, New Zealand and Fiji eased into the men’s quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup Sevens on Friday, but England fell at the first hurdle.

Unlike the World Sevens Series circuit, there are no pool stages and the World Cup is a straight knockout format.

England lost their round of 16 clash 17-5 to Ireland, who scored tries through Harry McNulty, Mark Roche and Jordan Conroy to set up a quarter-final on Saturday with the home side.

Commonwealth Games champions South Africa were not at their best won 32-5 against Chile as speedster Angelo Davids scored two tries. No host nation has ever lifted the trophy.

"I wouldn't say there is no pressure, but we are not going to focus on that," Davids told reporters. "We are ready for tomorrow, it's going to be a tough one."

Record three-time winners New Zealand made light work of beating Scotland as they romped to a 43-5 victory, running in seven tries in a contest that showed all their potential.

They face Argentina next and are on a collision course with South Africa in the semi-finals.

Wales took an early lead against Fiji but had no answer to the relentless pressure of the islanders, who won 29-5 and will meet Samoa next in what will be a hugely physical contest. The latter defeated the United States 40-12.

Australia will face France in their quarter-finals following an emphatic 35-0 win over Uruguay. France were level with Canada at halftime but went on to claim a 19-12 victory.

The quarter-finals in the women’s competition see Australia playing England, Canada meeting the United States, France tackling Fiji and Ireland taking on holders New Zealand.

The finals in the men’s and women’s competitions will be played on Sunday.

Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

