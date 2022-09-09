ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

DCF Under Investigation After 12-Year-Old Girl Dies At Fitchburg Home

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
The Department of Children and Families Leominster Office Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) is under investigation after a 12-year-old girl died under their care, Boston25 reports.

The girl was found unresponsive at the Bridge Home in Fitchburg on Saturday, Sept. 3, the outlet reports. The home is one of several community placements for children under the age of 12 who are taken into the DCF's custody, Sentinel and Enterprise said in an article.

The home is associated with the non-profit known as LUK Inc, which partners with DCF to house children and provide them with corresponding services, according to LUK's website.

The Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) told Daily Voice they are aware of the situation but declined to comment further. State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, the office confirmed to Daily Voice.

Comments / 7

dementia obiden
1d ago

DCF the most incompetent administration in the u.s. . Well behind the one in the white house. DCF bothers the parents not doing anything wrong and does nothing about the poor child with cigarette burns all over them.

PMD1963
3d ago

DCF is a joke! a couple lives near me and they have two small children all . they do is scream at the kids all day long and the mother drinks all day long and doesn't do anything to interact with the children DSS was in their life or DCF because she smoked pot and drank while she was pregnant the hospital called DSS well they shut the case and they shouldn't have the three and four and not even potty trained it's disgusting how she treats those children and this is why kids get hurt because they don't follow up with anything and it's a shame

