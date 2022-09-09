ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

kclu.org

Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate

Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend

A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she began to suffer from heat exhaustion, fire officials said. Sgrignoli, of Ventura, went missing after going to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave, KEYT-TV reported. His body was found Thursday near Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement. No...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Woman hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo

An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
NIPOMO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Police hosting gun buyback event

‘Groceries For Guns’ incentivizes residents to reduce number of firearms in the community. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is hosting its first gun buyback event, “Groceries For Guns,” on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Corporation Yard parking lot, located at 25 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo. The purpose of the event is to incentivize residents to assist in creating a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Caltrans worker injured in Nipomo identified

Correction: The original CHP report listed Gabino Ibarra as the injured worker, when the injured worker’s name is Jose Perez Hernandez. The CHP has identified the Caltrans worker who was hit by a truck on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Jose Perez Hernandez of Santa Maria. Hernandez suffered major injuries in the crash.
NIPOMO, CA
