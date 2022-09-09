Read full article on original website
Fox News
Kristin Smart trial: Defense spars with witness who testified Paul Flores said he 'buried' missing woman
The attorney defending Paul Flores in the trial related to missing college student Kristin Smart spent hours sparring with a woman who said she heard the murder suspect call Smart a "d--- tease" and say he buried her under his skate ramp, according to reports from inside the courtroom. Jurors...
kclu.org
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate
Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
Jane Doe dead after hit with car on US-101 north in San Luis Obispo
An unidentified person died Saturday after being hit by a car on the 101 north highway, according to responding California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Units. The post Jane Doe dead after hit with car on US-101 north in San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
CHP, SB County Sheriff's Office respond to Solvang accident
Officers are responding to a rollover traffic accident in Solvang. The crash was first reported at 10:17 p.m. on Ballard Canyon Rd.
What did investigators find under Ruben Flores’ deck? Expert testifies in Kristin Smart trial
A forensic specialist testified that traces of human blood were possibly found inside a trailer at defendant Ruben Flores’ property.
19-year-old killed after car went off the side of the road near Solvang
One person was killed and three others were injured after a car went off the side of a road near Solvang Monday night.
Crosswalk in San Luis Obispo causing confusion among drivers
San Luis Obispo residents say crossing the street at Broad and Woodbridge is a risky activity. Though the traffic rules are standard the crosswalk is foreign looking to many drivers.
Hiker found dead 4 days after going to seek help for girlfriend
A hiker who went missing in scorching temperatures has been found dead four days after leaving a Southern California trail to seek help for his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.Tim Sgrignoli, 29, and his girlfriend were hiking on a trail in Gaviota, near Santa Barbara, on Sunday afternoon when she began to suffer from heat exhaustion, fire officials said. Sgrignoli, of Ventura, went missing after going to look for some water and help while his girlfriend stayed near a shaded cave, KEYT-TV reported. His body was found Thursday near Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement. No...
Car crashes into Casmalia garage late Sunday night
A driver was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing a car into the garage of a Casmalia home late Sunday night. The post Car crashes into Casmalia garage late Sunday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Woman hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo
An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
SLO drug suspects land in jail after their car alarm attracts police
The man and woman weren’t exactly keeping a low profile when officers responded.
syvnews.com
Ceremonies in Santa Barbara County to commemorate victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
A coalition of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and county and city fire departments are inviting the public to join events Sunday that will commemorate those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Thousands of Americans — including more than 300 firefighters who responded to help —...
Woman hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Nipomo
A woman died after being hit by a car along Highway 101 near Tefft Street in Nipomo Saturday evening.
Atascadero police chief on leave
Atascadero’s chief of police, Robert Masterson, is on leave, the City confirmed to KSBY News on Thursday.
SLO Police hosting gun buyback event
‘Groceries For Guns’ incentivizes residents to reduce number of firearms in the community. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is hosting its first gun buyback event, “Groceries For Guns,” on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Corporation Yard parking lot, located at 25 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo. The purpose of the event is to incentivize residents to assist in creating a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community.
Two crashes seriously impact traffic in south San Luis Obispo Co.
California Highway Patrol responded to two crashes impacting traffic in south San Luis Obispo County Friday.
AOL Corp
Update: CHP identifies Caltrans worker injured on Highway 101 in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol has identified a Caltrans employee who was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. At about 1:30 on Friday afternoon, Alexander Ayala, 29, of Santa Maria was traveling southbound on Highway 101 just north of...
calcoastnews.com
Caltrans worker injured in Nipomo identified
Correction: The original CHP report listed Gabino Ibarra as the injured worker, when the injured worker’s name is Jose Perez Hernandez. The CHP has identified the Caltrans worker who was hit by a truck on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Jose Perez Hernandez of Santa Maria. Hernandez suffered major injuries in the crash.
calcoastnews.com
Three SLO County officials to serve as League of California Cities directors
The League of California Cities announced its new directors on Friday, which includes three San Luis Obispo County public officials, during the Cal Cities Annual Conference and Expo. The league selected Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, Pismo Beach City Manager Jim Lewis and Pismo Beach Police Chief Jeff Smith. The...
