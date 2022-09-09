Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone': Beth Dutton Actor Kelly Reilly’s Real-Life Husband Has Something in Common With Rip Wheeler
On the Paramount Network TV show Yellowstone, Beth Dutton is married to Rip Wheeler. In real life, actor Kelly Reilly is married to Kyle Baugher. The two men share a common characteristic. While Rip is brooding American cowboy, prone to violence as he sees fit, Baugher is an American financier,...
‘Yellowstone’: Is Kayce Dutton Changing His Look for Season 5?
Yellowstone fans are clamoring for the debut of Season 5, which premieres on Sunday, November 13. However, many fans are wondering about the changes that lie ahead in the new season. Some fans are interested in the showdown brewing between Caroline Warner and Beth Dutton. Others want to see how...
AOL Corp
This All-New 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Clip Has Fans in a Frenzy
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Sunday nights just aren't complete without our favorite dysfunctional family drama, Yellowstone. We've got a few months to wait before new episodes return, but this week Paramount Network surprised fans with the first teaser from season 5. The season 4 premiere was cable TV's highest rated show, with 14 million viewers tuning in. We wouldn't be surprised if season 5 tops that number.
TV Fanatic
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Unveils a New Generation of Duttons
Paramount+ on Thursday unveiled the cast of its highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1923. Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) is set to play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Hints at Major Character Deaths in Season 5
“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan knows how to play the long game. He knows how to keep us all in suspense for season 5 by giving us just enough information to go on. “Yellowstone” season 5 premieres on November 13, and as far as we’re concerned, it can’t come fast enough.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Teases Release of His New Montana-Made Movie
It appears that Yellowstone star Jefferson White is staying busy these days and is teasing an upcoming movie with which he’s involved. White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the Taylor Sheridan show, says he has a small part in God’s Country. From this Instagram post that he shared on Monday, we get a chance to have a little inside look. The photo apparently involves Joris Jarsky, who is a part of the movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
Yellowstone Bison Bashes Into Small Car, Man Filming It Freaks Out: VIDEO
At Yellowstone National Park, bison and other big game like elk are known for interactions with tourists who get too close. In this viral clip, a huge bison rams into a car and sends the passengers in another car freaking out. A tourist and family were traveling through Yellowstone National...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Adds Major New Star to Cast
Award-winning Yellowstone director Taylor Sheridan’s reputation precedes him. As the creator of one of the most popular television universes on the air today, Sheridan has no problem attracting major stars to his shows. From Yellowstone to 1883 to Tulsa King, each series features an eye-popping cast, filled to the...
Where Is ‘Yellowstone’ Filmed? A Guide to All of the Set Locations for the Paramount Series
Keeping up with the Dutton family! Fans have been hooked on Yellowstone since its 2018 premiere — in part due to the wild, wild, west that it explores. While the Paramount Network series has been slighted by awards shows and voters — it has only earned one Emmy nomination since its start — more than […]
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Remembers 9/11 With Moving Photo, Message
Many have posted in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Cole Hauser, known for his work in Yellowstone, shared a moving photo and message. Hauser took to Instagram to share a photo with the caption: “We will never forget.”. Many shared their own tributes below, sharing that they...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes gives advice on living your best country life as ‘1923’ adds new cast members
It’s time for our first official round-up of Yellowstone news! Let’s dive into the universe that first introduced us to the Dutton family and made us dream of owning Montana ranches and falling for loyal and Rip(ped) ranch hands. This Thursday provided a look into the life of the actor who portrays the lovable Kayce Dutton as well as a video from cast member Brecken Merrill that reveals an ominous Montana scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on Harvesting Animals on His Montana Property: ‘Dream Come True’
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is experiencing life like Kayce Dutton while living on his new Montana ranch. And he’s taking full advantage of the land. During the COVID pandemic, Luke and his wife, Bianca, whom he married in 2018, decided to mix things up. The couple had been living in L.A. at the time but knew they needed a change. So they bought an Airstream camper and began visiting all U.S. National Parks.
‘1923’: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren’s Dutton Roles Revealed in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
We finally know which part of the Dutton Family Tree Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will portray in 1923, the next Yellowstone spinoff from Taylor Sheridan. Speculation has run rampant, especially right here on Outsider, over which Duttons will steer the ship come 1923. And boy, were we wrong. As...
‘Yellowstone’ Bringing Back Controversial Character for Upcoming Season 5
Yellowstone is bringing back a controversial character for Season 5, according to a new report. The smash hit Paramount Network show is bringing back actor Q'orianka Kilcher in the role of hard-bitten attorney Angela Blue Thunder for Season 5, per Deadline. Kilcher, 32, last appeared in the role during Yellowstone's...
Harrison Ford Has Epic ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion Days After Huge News About His ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Emerges
Iconic actor Harrison Ford may be headed to the latest Taylor Sheridan drama and Yellowstone spinoff series. But, he will also always be Indy to so many of us. That’s why one epic Instagram post is truly making us smile as the upcoming 1932 series as he has an epic reunion with one of his Indiana Jones costars!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cole Hauser Recalls Jefferson White Bleeding Through His Jeans On The Yellowstone Set: “He Went And Sat In The River”
With Yellowstone Season 5 right around the corner, the cast and crew are already back in Montana filming and could possibly even be wrapping up soon. With production kicking off in May, that means one thing… Cowboy Camp. Taylor Sheridan has been very open about putting his actors through...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Shares Late Father’s Hilarious Reactions to His Career Choices [Watch]
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is a major success by any reasonable standard, but in a new video clip he posted to social media, the Oscar-winning actor, director and producer shares that his late father wasn't necessarily always on board with his various career choices — at least, not right at first.
‘1883’ Star Gratiela Brancusi Settles Divorce From Tim Robbins
1883 star Gratiela Brancusi and Hollywood superstar Tim Robbins have finalized their divorce after two years, according to reports. According to legal documents the Blast obtained, 62-year-old Robbins and his former wife, 33, wed on Feb. 1, 2017. The legal filing lists the date of their split as July 1, 2020.
Taste of Country
43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 1