ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

This All-New 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Clip Has Fans in a Frenzy

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Sunday nights just aren't complete without our favorite dysfunctional family drama, Yellowstone. We've got a few months to wait before new episodes return, but this week Paramount Network surprised fans with the first teaser from season 5. The season 4 premiere was cable TV's highest rated show, with 14 million viewers tuning in. We wouldn't be surprised if season 5 tops that number.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Unveils a New Generation of Duttons

Paramount+ on Thursday unveiled the cast of its highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1923. Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) is set to play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas)...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Teases Release of His New Montana-Made Movie

It appears that Yellowstone star Jefferson White is staying busy these days and is teasing an upcoming movie with which he’s involved. White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the Taylor Sheridan show, says he has a small part in God’s Country. From this Instagram post that he shared on Monday, we get a chance to have a little inside look. The photo apparently involves Joris Jarsky, who is a part of the movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Dabney Coleman
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes gives advice on living your best country life as ‘1923’ adds new cast members

It’s time for our first official round-up of Yellowstone news! Let’s dive into the universe that first introduced us to the Dutton family and made us dream of owning Montana ranches and falling for loyal and Rip(ped) ranch hands. This Thursday provided a look into the life of the actor who portrays the lovable Kayce Dutton as well as a video from cast member Brecken Merrill that reveals an ominous Montana scene.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Actor#Film Star#Monsters#Paramount
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on Harvesting Animals on His Montana Property: ‘Dream Come True’

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is experiencing life like Kayce Dutton while living on his new Montana ranch. And he’s taking full advantage of the land. During the COVID pandemic, Luke and his wife, Bianca, whom he married in 2018, decided to mix things up. The couple had been living in L.A. at the time but knew they needed a change. So they bought an Airstream camper and began visiting all U.S. National Parks.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy