Karen Elson Paid Tribute to the Queen at Bergdorf Goodman

By Kristen Tauer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0qut_0howVKmf00

There has been an influx of disco-themed looks floating around Midtown these last few days, and fashion week isn’t the culprit. That credit goes to Harry Styles, who’s in New York on the heels of his newsworthy Venice Film Festival appearance.

The singer and “Don’t Worry Darling” star has been busy playing to full stadiums of fans at Madison Square Garden, but his presence can still be felt at fashion week. Up at Bergdorf Goodman on Thursday night, Karen Elson was channeling Styles to a similarly packed (albeit much smaller) room.

“This next song is a Harry Styles song,” said the singer, performing as part of the retailer’s “Bergdorf Good Night” party. “I know how we all feel about Harry: we’re all in love with him, right?”

The crowd, nestled around the second floor men’s store rotunda, gamely agreed. As Elson set into her acoustic rendition of “Sign of the Time,” one guest began waving his lighter — but alas, his effort didn’t catch on with the crowd, which included Adam Lippes, Christopher John Rogers, Michelle Ochs and “Euphoria” costume designer Heidi Bivens . “SNL” star Chloe Fineman was catching up with “Industry” actress Marisa Abela at a café table with Evan Mock, who chatted with designer Wes Gordon as he passed by.

After covering Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” Elson commanded the room for her final song of the evening, a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’m a British lady, and obviously today is a big day for the people of Great Britain. Our queen has passed away,” Elson said. “Regardless of what people think about the monarchy and the queen and what-not, I got to say, there’s something about this woman, Queen Elizabeth, who really represented something: keep calm, carry on, never complain, don’t explain.

“Her passing today really deeply impacts every single part of my childhood and my upbringing. For my grandparents, she was the person who through World War II lifted people up,” added Elson, explaining that her last song would be “We’ll Meet Again,” by celebrated British singer Dame Vera Lynn. “The queen did a speech during COVID-19 where she said ‘we’ll meet again’; she referenced this [song]. I felt like the perfect ending for this evening is to sing ‘We’ll Meet Again’ because here we are again, gathering in New York, finally meeting with each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tP8cD_0howVKmf00
Chloe Rose Fineman

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

All the Winners from the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmys marked a historic night, as veteran winners returned and new faces took home awards. Hit shows such as Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession” and “White Lotus” won big, with the latter two sweeping the categories. “Euphoria” returned after more than two years, while Netflix’s most-streamed show “Squid Game” made waves.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Zendaya Wins Emmy Award in Valentino Gown

Zendaya attended the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles in an Old Hollywood-inspired look. The actress arrived on the red carpet in a black Valentino gown with a corset-style bodice that had a bow at the waist. More from WWDHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the Looks The custom look for Zendaya was selected in collaboration with her stylist Law Roach. Roach’s client list includes Megan Thee Stallion, Saucy Santana and Bella Hadid. Zendaya accessorized with two diamond earrings and a diamond necklace from Bulgari. She currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Julia Garner Shines in Floral-embellished Gucci Cutout Dress at Emmy Awards

Julia Garner dazzled at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress was nominated in two categories, including the award ceremony’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Anna Delvey in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark,” in which she plays Ruth Langmore, also on the streaming platform. Garner won her third Emmy in the latter category.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lizzo Brings Vibrant Drama to the Emmy Awards in Voluminous Red Giambattista Valli Couture Gown for Acceptance Speech

Lizzo made a vibrant debut at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The musician was nominated for her Amazon Prime Video show “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” which she executive produces. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. Lizzo attended the event in a red Giambattista Valli dress from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. The reconstructed piece featured voluminous tulle finishes. Lizzo coordinated her look with brown heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger’s Homecoming

It’s been three years since Tommy Hilfiger debuted a collection in New York City. On a rainy Sunday evening in Brooklyn, the designer marked his homecoming with a spectacle staged at the Skyline Drive-in, which was transformed into an amalgamation of past, present and future clashes of culture, art, music and fashion a la a deconstructed “Tommy Factory” artistic space designed to resemble the iconic Warhol Factory in a debut partnership with the Andy Warhol Foundation. “In the early ‘80s, when I met Andy [Warhol], he invited me to his Factory. I was so inspired by his love for pop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

