Texas State

Viewpoint: Threatening PrEP access is against common sense

A Texas federal judge's ruling that requiring employers to cover HIV prevention drugs, or PrEP, violates religious freedom is against common sense, a Texas physician writes. Aliza Norwood, MD, an internal medicine physician and HIV specialist at Vivent Health in Austin, Texas, said the ruling in the case is "prejudiced" and "simply wrong" in a column for NBC News.
10 recent payer moves in virtual care

From several provider network expansions around behavioral telehealth to digital maternal health platforms, these are 10 recent payer moves to expand virtual care services. Molina Healthcare of New Mexico said Sept. 13 it is partnering with Tucson, Ariz.-based Pyx Health to offer behavioral health services centered around isolation support for Medicare members.
Cities with the highest Medicare acceptance rates

Providers in the Detroit area are the most likely to accept Medicare patients in 2022, while those in the New York City area are the least likely, according to a new survey from staffing firms AMN Healthcare and Merritt Hawkins. The survey was released Sept. 12 and includes data from...
Molina New Mexico, Pyx Health partner to provide isolation support services to Medicare members

Molina Healthcare of New Mexico is partnering with Tucson, Ariz.-based Pyx Health to offer behavioral health services centered around isolation support for Medicare members. Pyx determines members' emotional state by screening them within its digital platform. A support team then uses the results to address behavioral health needs, according to a Sept. 13 news release.
Mass General Brigham Health Plan to offer Medicare Advantage plans in 2023

Mass General Brigham Health Plan will begin offering new Medicare Advantage plans in 2023. The health plan, which is officially named AllWays Health Partners until Jan. 1, 2023, said Sept. 8 that more information would be available about the plan in October, which is also when enrollment will begin. "We...
NextBlue North Dakota expands Medicare Advantage

NextBlue of North Dakota is continuing to expand its Medicare Advantage plans, NBC/FOX affiliate KFYR reported. According to the TV station, the plan will be available for 2023 in 52 of the state's 53 counties. The plan launched in five counties in 2021 and was available in 40 counties in...
USC nonprofit continues fight against fentanyl epidemic

In the wake of the tragedy that struck a Hollywood-area high school this week, where a 15-year-old girl was killed after reportedly taking fentanyl-laced Percocet purchased from a park near the school campus, local organizations are upping their efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic. One of those organizations, Team Awareness Combatting Operation (TACO), a nonprofit operating out of the University of Southern California, works through peer-to-peer education, realizing that at some point in their lives, most teens will be exposed to or experiment with drugs. "Overdose is a preventable cause of death," said USC graduate and TACO founder Isabella Gianatiempo, while speaking...
Former UnitedHealthcare CEO tapped for lead JenCare role

Former UnitedHealthcare CEO Steve Nelson has been named CEO of JenCare, a senior-focused primary care practice. The newly created role is intended to accelerate JenCare's growth and serve more patients in more markets, according to a Sept. 13 news release. There are 30 JenCare Senior Medical Centers across six cities in Georgia, Virginia, Illinois, Kentucky and Louisiana.
Missouri eliminates Medicaid application backlog in wake of intervention

Missouri is no longer seeing a Medicaid application backlog, the state's social services department director told state lawmakers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Sept. 14. The improvement comes after CMS approved a plan to reduce wait times in the state's expanded Medicaid program in July, according to the report. The...
6 states recognized for innovative Medicaid programs

The Medicaid programs in Arizona, California, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, and West Virginia have been awarded the 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy. The awards were given in six categories and were based on state programs that have...
Majority of Americans think commercial, public payers should play larger role in long-term senior care, survey finds

More than half of American adults believe commercial payers, Medicare and Medicaid should be more involved in paying for long-term senior care, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in Chicago. The survey included responses from 1,505 individuals across all 50 states from...
Molina Healthcare gets largest Medicaid contract with California deal

With new or additional California Medicaid contracts in the offing, Molina Healthcare will add 1.4 million enrollees, mostly at Centene subsidiary HealthNet's expense, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported Sept. 12. Six things to know:. 1. Molina was awarded contracts Aug. 25 in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Sacramento and...
CMS: COVID-19 vaccines, including updated boosters, still free

Updated COVID-19 boosters designed to target the omicron variant will be provided at no cost, regardless of insurance status, CMS said Sept. 12. In a press release, the agency said individuals with Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance or no insurance can continue to receive COVID-19 vaccines and the updated boosters for no cost as long as the federal government continues to purchase them.
7 payers entering new markets

From Medicare Advantage expansions nationwide to partnerships with providers on health plans, these are seven recent payer moves to enter new markets:. NextBlue of North Dakota is expanding its Medicare Advantage plans to 52 of the state's 53 counties in 2023. Sana, a health insurance startup offering plans to small...
Oregon launches nation's 1st Medicaid mobile crisis intervention program

Oregon is adding mobile crisis intervention services, which connect people experiencing mental health or substance use crises with a behavioral health specialist, to its Medicaid services. The state is the first in the nation to add this kind of program, according to a Sept. 12 release from CMS. The option...
Viewpoint: All diabetes medications, not just insulin, should be price-capped

Price-capping insulin could have unintended consequences, as lower costs could lead to the drug being prioritized over newer, more effective treatments for diabetes, Michael Rose, MD, writes in The Atlantic. In a Sept. 5 column titled "Lowering the Cost of Insulin Could be Deadly," Dr. Rose, a senior resident at...

