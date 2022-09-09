ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
mymotherlode.com

Emergency Road Closure In Calaveras County

Mountain Ranch, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County has closed a road for an emergency tree removal project. Whiskey Slide Road in Mountain Ranch was closed at 10am this morning and should be back open by around 1:30pm. The complete closure is near the Worden Road intersection. No vehicles are able to pass through, so travelers will need to take an alternate route.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Vegetation Fire In San Andreas

Update at 6:20 pm: Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire that ignited during the five o’clock hour at the intersection of Hawver Road and Gold Strike Road in San Andreas. No structures were damaged and the cause remains under investigation. It was initially reported as possibly two fires that merged into one. Mop-up will continue this evening so be prepared for activity in the area.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Deputy Places High In Warrior Competition

San Andreas, CA — The California National Guard puts on a competition for the top one percent of enlistees and non-commissioned officers to square off in the ultimate physical and mental test, to find out who is the “best of the best.”. Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Johnson was...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Mariposa, CA
Tuolumne County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonora, CA
Tuolumne County, CA
Health
mymotherlode.com

Nulph, Jeremiah

Jeremiah ‘Miah’ Franklin Nulph, born December 20, 1979 in Healdsburg , California passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto, California. A funeral service will be held, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/26/2022. Age: 42. Residence: Sonora,...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire On HWY 108 In Sonora

Update at 5:55 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the Highway 108 westbound lane shoulder fire has been contained at a 50′ by 50′ spot. The roadway is reopened to traffic. What ignited the fire is under investigation. Original post at 5:30 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Resources including Columbia...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Supervisors In Calaveras To Discuss Budget

San Andreas, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Calaveras County will go over the final proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-23. The Supervisors annually approve a preliminary budget prior to July 1st (first day of the new fiscal year) and a final budget around September, when better revenue projections are known. The final overall proposed budget this year is $ 202 million, of which $ 75 million is General Fund (the area which the supervisors have the most discretion over). On Tuesday the board will direct staff on any changes it would like to see ahead of approving the final budget on September 27.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Tuolumne Public Health#Covid 19 Dashboard
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress

PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According to reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday, continued to grow toward the north and northeast. With the increase in fire activity to the east of the communities of Foresthill, several more Evacuation Orders...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

School Superintendent Parker Leaving Office After Next Month

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker will be leaving her position, retiring from education, on October 31. Parker says she has notified the Tuolumne County Board of Education, and they have in turn voted to appoint Diana Harford to finish the term as the Interim Superintendent. Harford’s time in office will run through the end of the calendar year. At that time, Zachary Abernathy, the winner of the June primary, will take over as Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools. Harford is a former Principal at Summerville High School, and has most recently been serving as Deputy Tuolumne County Superintendent.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Power Outage Impacting Over 2,500 in Groveland Area

Groveland, CA – More than 2,500 PG&E customers in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County have been without lights since just after seven this morning. The outage stretched along Highway 120 from Lake Don Pedro to past Old Big Oak Road. It is impacting 2,551 customers southeast of Lake Don Pedro, Big Oak Flat, Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake, and past the Hardin Flat area. The utility relayed that a crew is investigating a cause. The estimated restoration time is 7:15 p.m.
GROVELAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
mymotherlode.com

Influential Sonora High Teacher Passes Away

Sonora, CA — A longstanding and beloved teacher, Max Lemon, has died at the age of 91. Lemon was born in Oakley, Utah in 1931 and was part of a large family who grew up on a farm. After college, he spent four years teaching at Manilla High School in Dagget County, Utah, and then relocated to Tuolumne County to serve as a science teacher at Sonora High School.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Dangers Of Keeping Oily Rags Laying Around

Rancho Calaveras, CA – A structure fire in Valley Springs showed the danger of not disposing of oily rags. A report of a residential structure fire with extension into the vegetation brought Calaveras Consolidated Fire, CAL Fire and San Andreas Fire to the 3300 block of Barde Road near Bane Road and south of Highway 26 in Rancho Calaveras. Fire officials detailed that Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported that the fire was extinguished by the homeowner and did not involve the house. The cause of the fire was determined to have started with discarded oil-soaked rags used to stain a deck and left on a flatbed trailer, where they spontaneously combusted.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County

Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Mountain Ranch

Update at 7 p.m.: Update at 7 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews will work overnight to stop the forward spread and then hopefully fully contain the Michel Fire. They noted that crews have dozer lines around about 50% of the blaze that is burning in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out in the 2 o’clock hour in the 10400 block of Fricot City Road, between Ponderosa Way and Star Canyon Trail, east of Highway 49 and north of Highway 4. The blaze is estimated at 32 and a half acres in size. A section of Fricot City Road by the Rite of Passage School remains closed to traffic. CAL Fire reports there have been no evacuations. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
MOUNTAIN RANCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy