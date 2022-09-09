Read full article on original website
Emergency Road Closure In Calaveras County
Mountain Ranch, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County has closed a road for an emergency tree removal project. Whiskey Slide Road in Mountain Ranch was closed at 10am this morning and should be back open by around 1:30pm. The complete closure is near the Worden Road intersection. No vehicles are able to pass through, so travelers will need to take an alternate route.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Update: Vegetation Fire In San Andreas
Update at 6:20 pm: Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire that ignited during the five o’clock hour at the intersection of Hawver Road and Gold Strike Road in San Andreas. No structures were damaged and the cause remains under investigation. It was initially reported as possibly two fires that merged into one. Mop-up will continue this evening so be prepared for activity in the area.
Calaveras Deputy Places High In Warrior Competition
San Andreas, CA — The California National Guard puts on a competition for the top one percent of enlistees and non-commissioned officers to square off in the ultimate physical and mental test, to find out who is the “best of the best.”. Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Johnson was...
Mosquito Fire in California spreads to over 41,400 acres, forces thousands to evacuate
A wildfire scorching two counties in California has burned more than 41,400 acres and is threatening thousands of homes and structures, officials said Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento threatened more than 5,000 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties as an increase in winds continued the fires spread, CAL Fire said.
Nulph, Jeremiah
Jeremiah ‘Miah’ Franklin Nulph, born December 20, 1979 in Healdsburg , California passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto, California. A funeral service will be held, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/26/2022. Age: 42. Residence: Sonora,...
Update: Fire On HWY 108 In Sonora
Update at 5:55 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the Highway 108 westbound lane shoulder fire has been contained at a 50′ by 50′ spot. The roadway is reopened to traffic. What ignited the fire is under investigation. Original post at 5:30 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Resources including Columbia...
Supervisors In Calaveras To Discuss Budget
San Andreas, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Calaveras County will go over the final proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-23. The Supervisors annually approve a preliminary budget prior to July 1st (first day of the new fiscal year) and a final budget around September, when better revenue projections are known. The final overall proposed budget this year is $ 202 million, of which $ 75 million is General Fund (the area which the supervisors have the most discretion over). On Tuesday the board will direct staff on any changes it would like to see ahead of approving the final budget on September 27.
Evacuated El Dorado County residents can now check if their home was damaged by Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in El Dorado County who had to evacuate because of the wildfire burning in the area can now start checking if their homes are still standing. Previous coverage in the video player above. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released an interactive map that lets...
Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress
PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According to reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday, continued to grow toward the north and northeast. With the increase in fire activity to the east of the communities of Foresthill, several more Evacuation Orders...
School Superintendent Parker Leaving Office After Next Month
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker will be leaving her position, retiring from education, on October 31. Parker says she has notified the Tuolumne County Board of Education, and they have in turn voted to appoint Diana Harford to finish the term as the Interim Superintendent. Harford’s time in office will run through the end of the calendar year. At that time, Zachary Abernathy, the winner of the June primary, will take over as Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools. Harford is a former Principal at Summerville High School, and has most recently been serving as Deputy Tuolumne County Superintendent.
Power Outage Impacting Over 2,500 in Groveland Area
Groveland, CA – More than 2,500 PG&E customers in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County have been without lights since just after seven this morning. The outage stretched along Highway 120 from Lake Don Pedro to past Old Big Oak Road. It is impacting 2,551 customers southeast of Lake Don Pedro, Big Oak Flat, Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake, and past the Hardin Flat area. The utility relayed that a crew is investigating a cause. The estimated restoration time is 7:15 p.m.
Influential Sonora High Teacher Passes Away
Sonora, CA — A longstanding and beloved teacher, Max Lemon, has died at the age of 91. Lemon was born in Oakley, Utah in 1931 and was part of a large family who grew up on a farm. After college, he spent four years teaching at Manilla High School in Dagget County, Utah, and then relocated to Tuolumne County to serve as a science teacher at Sonora High School.
Dangers Of Keeping Oily Rags Laying Around
Rancho Calaveras, CA – A structure fire in Valley Springs showed the danger of not disposing of oily rags. A report of a residential structure fire with extension into the vegetation brought Calaveras Consolidated Fire, CAL Fire and San Andreas Fire to the 3300 block of Barde Road near Bane Road and south of Highway 26 in Rancho Calaveras. Fire officials detailed that Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported that the fire was extinguished by the homeowner and did not involve the house. The cause of the fire was determined to have started with discarded oil-soaked rags used to stain a deck and left on a flatbed trailer, where they spontaneously combusted.
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County
Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
Update: Fire In Mountain Ranch
Update at 7 p.m.: Update at 7 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews will work overnight to stop the forward spread and then hopefully fully contain the Michel Fire. They noted that crews have dozer lines around about 50% of the blaze that is burning in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out in the 2 o’clock hour in the 10400 block of Fricot City Road, between Ponderosa Way and Star Canyon Trail, east of Highway 49 and north of Highway 4. The blaze is estimated at 32 and a half acres in size. A section of Fricot City Road by the Rite of Passage School remains closed to traffic. CAL Fire reports there have been no evacuations. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
Jackson Junior High staff members return after having students lunch outside during extreme heat
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador County Unified School District announced on Friday that two staff members of Jackson Junior High School will return to campus after being placed on administrative leave for having students eat lunch outside during a 115 degree day. On Tuesday, the superintendent of the district, Torie F. Gibson, stated that […]
‘That’s torture’: Parents furious after Amador County students were forced to eat outside
JACKSON, California (KCRA) — Parents in Amador County are upset after they say their kids were forced to sit outside in the heat on Tuesday when record-high temperatures were seen across Northern California. “There’s no reason to have them out in the heat like that. As far as I’m...
