ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 199

dennis
5d ago

Hard working, low dollar earners go without these benefits because they might earn $5 too much. America has lost its way. The democrats care more about illegals than struggling American citizens.

Reply(22)
350
Linda Wilkins
5d ago

Who pays for this free service? Taxpayers! Unless we do something soon we are providing a welcome mat for the whole world. Does any other country do this? He'll No.

Reply(14)
222
VJD
5d ago

Democrats screwing Americans! Registered democrats should pick up illegals tab……..they were stupid enough to vote for all of this mess.DEMOCRATS DESTROYING AMERICA! …..and they could care less!

Reply
166
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

DHS replaces 'public charge' rule for noncitizen healthcare

The Department of Homeland Security has finalized a rule ensuring that noncitizens won't have their legal status affected if they receive health benefits including Medicaid, reversing a previous Trump-era "public charge" regulation. First announced in August 2019, the Trump administration's final rule expanded the programs considered in the federal government's...
U.S. POLITICS
Source New Mexico

DHS finalizes end to Trump-era ‘public charge’ rule for immigrants

The Biden administration finalized a new public charge rule that would eliminate Trump-era policies that penalized low-income immigrants seeking health benefits and other services. The new rule from the Department of Homeland Security settled earlier this month will roll back the types of assistance immigration officers can consider when evaluating...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Dhs#Immigration Policy#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Cms#Hhs#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy