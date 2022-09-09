Read full article on original website
Two FSU researchers tapped for membership in Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida
Two trailblazing Florida State University researchers have been selected for membership in the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida. Sylvie Naar, a distinguished endowed professor in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Social Medicine, and Thomas Joiner, the Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor in the Department of Psychology, will be formally inducted into the academy in November.
FSU to host ‘Fresh Check Day’ mental health program
Florida State University will host Fresh Check Day — an uplifting event that aims to create a community of caring in support of important mental health issues. Fresh Check Day strives to nurture a welcoming and informative atmosphere where students engage together in open and constructive dialogue. Students will learn the warning signs and symptoms of mental illness and the availability of mental health resources and services. They’ll also learn how to play a significant part in FSU’s suicide prevention initiatives.
FSU researcher earns NSF grant to advance open science
A Florida State University researcher is partnering with the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research and the University of Colorado Boulder to advance efforts in open science through creation of the FAIR Facilities and Instruments research coordination network. Renaine Julian, director of STEM Libraries at FSU Libraries, is a member of...
