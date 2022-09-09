Read full article on original website
West Orange Mayor’s 5K returns to support ALS research
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange will host its annual Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk, starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The events kick off at West Orange Town Hall, 66 Main St., and will support the PSZ Believe Foundation, the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund and the Downtown West Orange Alliance, which is sponsoring the event.
Turtle Back Zoo opens Amazing Asia Exhibit dedicated to Louis LaSalle
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new Louis LaSalle Amazing Asia Exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo on Thursday, Sept. 8. The new exhibit is dedicated to Louis LaSalle, the longtime president of the Essex County Parks Foundation, in recognition of his long-standing advocacy for Turtle Back Zoo and the Essex County Parks System. The Amazing Asia Exhibit provides modern accommodations for red pandas, clouded leopards, a slow loris, a knobbed hornbill and Vietnamese pond turtles.
A moment of bliss: seventh annual Maplewood Meditates
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The seventh annual Maplewood Meditates is the perfect opportunity for community members to come see what the calming practice of meditation is all about. The event will be Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Park’s amphitheater. Attendees will be guided...
Belleville to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with annual softball game against a team from Puerto Rico
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville will kick off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a spirited softball doubleheader against a team from Puerto Rico. A team comprising members of the Belleville Police Department and honorary member/slugger Mayor Michael Melham will play the scrappy Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action team on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Scholar to discuss ancient coins at SHU talk
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Walsh Gallery, in partnership with The Charles and Joan Alberto Italian Studies Institute at Seton Hall University, will present a talk by scholar Caterina Agostini illuminating the role coins play in shaping perceptions and experiences of cultures, economies and societies. “Currency, Culture and the Ron D’Argenio Collection of Coins and Antiquities” will take place Monday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Beck Rooms on the first floor of the University Libraries, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange. Register at shu.libcal.com/event/9584815.
New store donates $5,000 to West Orange elementary school
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Burlington store in West Orange recently celebrated its grand opening Sept. 9 at Essex Green with a $5,000 donation to Washington Elementary School. The donation will be divided among the teaching staff to purchase needed supplies for their classrooms. Pictured with the check, from...
SOPAC announces Stephen Beaudoin as new executive director
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center has named Stephen Beaudoin as the organization’s new executive director. Beaudoin will usher in SOPAC’s 2022-23 season as he takes the helm of the award-winning arts nonprofit organization, which boasts the 439-seat Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall, 2,185 square-foot Loft and the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery.
Acting AG Platkin appoints leaders of new firearms enforcement office
TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Sept. 7 the appointment of the two supervisors who will lead a recently founded office designed to hold manufacturers and sellers of guns and firearm accessories accountable when they endanger the health and safety of New Jerseyans. Platkin appointed...
Durand-Hedden presents ‘Art & Patterns in Nature’ botanical printmaking
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden and artist Karen Fuchs for an engaging afternoon in Grasmere Park as she guides children and adults in botanical printmaking on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Participants will incorporate the beauty and design of natural growth patterns, forms and structures. They...
West Orange High School grads from the Class of 1972 hold reunion
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Class of 1972 came together for its 50th reunion at the Archer Hotel in Florham Park on Saturday night, Sept. 10. More than 50 people attended the get-together to reconnect with old friends and remember the good old times. West...
Bloomfield’s Sanctuary on the Green to host benefit concert
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After being closed for the better part of 12 years, Bloomfield’s historic Sanctuary at the Church on the Green, 147 Broad St., will reopen to the public with a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a host of...
40th annual Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade and flag-raising ceremony
BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade committee will host the largest Italian-American event in Essex County with the Columbus Day Parade on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. The parade route starts at Belleville High School, proceeds north on Franklin Avenue and ends at Nutley High School.
Protest is planned in response to reported plea deal in Moussa Fofana case
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends, family and #JusticeForMoussa supporters of Maplewood teenager Moussa Fofana, who was shot and killed at Underhill Field in June 2021, are planning a protest march from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall in response to a reported plea deal in the case of his alleged murderer. The protest will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Newark students, district staff celebrate the first day of school
NEWARK, NJ — Sept. 6 marked a bright moment for Newark schools, as more than 38,000 students returned back from summer vacation on their first day of school. While high school students began returning to school in August with Summer Bridge Programs and August high school orientation week, they joined all other students Sept. 6 to start this school year.
Supporting Essex County youth in foster care
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — This year, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County was able to equip more than 425 Essex County youth in foster care with brand-new backpacks filled to the brim with school supplies, all thanks to donations. “Back-to-school spending over the last three years...
Standard police equipment: What Glen Ridge officers carry and why
This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Time was when all a police officer walking the beat would carry was a sidearm, handcuffs and a nightstick, a veteran cop might tell you. But times have changed. For the present-day officer, the emphasis is on nonlethal encounters and the possibility of acting as a first medical responder at the scene of a crisis. So what does a Glen Ridge Police Department officer carry, on their belt or vest, when on duty, to protect residents from hazards? One day last week at GRPD headquarters, Patrol Officer Paul Cicchetti, who has four years on the force, explained what was attached to his bulletproof vest. The articles, including the vest, weigh 25 pounds, but Cicchetti is prepared for almost any situation.
NJBPU requires energy and water benchmarking for large commercial buildings
TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has issued an order requiring the owner or operator of every commercial building of more than 25,000 square feet in the state to benchmark energy and water use using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Portfolio Manager tool, as required by the New Jersey Clean Energy Act signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018.
Corrections officer in Newark accused of taking bribes
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Sept. 7 that a corrections officer at Northern State Prison in Newark has been charged after allegedly accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate, in exchange for illegally smuggling contraband into the facility for that prisoner, including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso.
Pedestrian killed in early morning collision in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigative Bureau, along with detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a motor vehicle–pedestrian collision that occurred Sept. 5 at 2:54 a.m. in Newark, leaving one man dead, according to a Sept. 5 press release from the ECPO.
Motor vehicle collision in Newark results in man’s death
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with Newark detectives, is investigating a motor vehicle collision in Newark that resulted in one fatality, according to a Sept. 9 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 9, at about 2 a.m., police responded to a report of...
