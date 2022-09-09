ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

ESPN Western Colorado

What’s The Biggest House In Utah?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13

PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
PROVO, UT
SuncoastPost

Ray Collins Spends Twelve Hours in Salt Lake City

I’m the kind that likes to make the most of vacations, jam as much as I can into one day—and sleep later. After a great week in Park City, Utah, I thought it would have been short-sighted not to spend time in the city in which we flew in and out. So, we saved our final day to absorb the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sweetwaternow.com

Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
earnthenecklace.com

Meet BYU Cougars Jaren Hall’s Wife, Breanna Hall

When the BYU Cougars needed a leader, football quarterback Jaren Hall stepped up. He’s not only a superstar on-field but also off-field for his wife and daughter. The footballer’s wife brought their daughter to the field on August 15, 2022, to cheer for her dad. Fans are intrigued by this and want to learn more about Jaren Hall’s wife, Breanna Hall. She’s a former soccer player who has a distinct personality. Meet this fabulous WAG in our Breanna Hall wiki.
PROVO, UT
franchising.com

Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah

The Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Growth Milestone in its Home State. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // PROVO, Utah. - Chip Cookies is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

New stores at Traverse Mountain have been announced

Lehi — The Outlets at Traverse Mountain is now home to an iconic sports brand, a popular fashionable jewelry store, a stylish swimwear brand, and a store committed to making bath time fun. Puma, Claire’s, Sunglass Hut, Janela Bay, and Sweet Bath Company are all now open for business. Shoppers from all over the greater Salt Lake area are staying on trend in an affordable way while also taking advantage of all there is to do in the area.
LEHI, UT
utahstories.com

5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake

The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
UTAH STATE
lehifreepress.com

Jami Ray Vintage breathes new life into the old Third Ward church

In 1890, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled in Lehi had their choice between two church buildings to attend Sunday services. Residents near the railroad tracks considered the north end of town at the time, had difficulty getting to those first two churches, so Bishop David Evans organized The North Branch. The humble, one-room building, eventually known as the Third Ward Church, is the only one of the five Lehi churches left standing.
LEHI, UT

