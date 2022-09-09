Read full article on original website
Man Gets Confirmation After Follows Suspected ‘Welfare Abuser’ To VehicleIke GildonSalt Lake City, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City opposes gondola project
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is urging its members to oppose a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon, arguing that the proposed project would harm the environment
Salt Lake City eyes landscaping regulation changes amid ongoing confusion, drought
Salt Lake City’s landscaping rules may receive an adjustment over the winter to help align with newer city goals, such as water conservation.
21 years later, Utahns remember lost loved ones and impact of 9/11
Mary Alice Wahlstrom and Carolyn Beug were on American Airlines Flight 11, which was flown into the World Trade Center. Another Utahn, Brady Howell, was at the Pentagon when a plane flew into it.
What’s The Biggest House In Utah?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
eastidahonews.com
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A’s 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake...
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13
PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
Case dismissed against 'Real Housewives of SLC' star
Criminal charges have been dropped against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby. In a court filing obtained by FOX 13 News, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office dropped
kmyu.tv
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
Ray Collins Spends Twelve Hours in Salt Lake City
I’m the kind that likes to make the most of vacations, jam as much as I can into one day—and sleep later. After a great week in Park City, Utah, I thought it would have been short-sighted not to spend time in the city in which we flew in and out. So, we saved our final day to absorb the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City!
kjzz.com
Church announces plans for Latter-day Saint temples in Puerto Rico, Sweden
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans for two temples — one in Puerto Rico and one in Sweden. The First Presidency has announced dates for the open house and dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. They...
sweetwaternow.com
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet BYU Cougars Jaren Hall’s Wife, Breanna Hall
When the BYU Cougars needed a leader, football quarterback Jaren Hall stepped up. He’s not only a superstar on-field but also off-field for his wife and daughter. The footballer’s wife brought their daughter to the field on August 15, 2022, to cheer for her dad. Fans are intrigued by this and want to learn more about Jaren Hall’s wife, Breanna Hall. She’s a former soccer player who has a distinct personality. Meet this fabulous WAG in our Breanna Hall wiki.
franchising.com
Chip Cookies Sells Out All Territories in Utah
The Gourmet Cookie Delivery Company Hits Growth Milestone in its Home State. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // PROVO, Utah. - Chip Cookies is thrilled to announce that they have officially sold out all available territories in their home state of Utah. Chip Cookies currently has eight corporate locations in Utah and will begin to open these franchise locations starting this year.
‘You’d feel better,’ says Utah’s top cop if the public knew all the ways Utah is battling terrorism
When the subject is protection from terrorism, Jess Anderson, director of the Utah Department of Public Safety, is the state’s watchdog. He says coordination between state and federal law enforcement agencies has improved efforts to prevent terrorism.
deseret.com
Opinion: Parents threw punches at a football game — but we should be worried about the kids
I don’t remember the exact day, or even which high school class it was. All I remember are the words. A teacher singled me out in front of the class as someone who was likely to succeed at anything I put my mind to. Me, a goofy teenage kid who wondered, as I imagine many kids do, whether I could measure up to others.
UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
utahbusiness.com
New stores at Traverse Mountain have been announced
Lehi — The Outlets at Traverse Mountain is now home to an iconic sports brand, a popular fashionable jewelry store, a stylish swimwear brand, and a store committed to making bath time fun. Puma, Claire’s, Sunglass Hut, Janela Bay, and Sweet Bath Company are all now open for business. Shoppers from all over the greater Salt Lake area are staying on trend in an affordable way while also taking advantage of all there is to do in the area.
The Justice Files: New book claimed the Sundance Kid was buried in Salt Lake City Pt. 2
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hiram Bebee’s grave lies amongst other prison inmates who died while in prison. The small black headstone is isolated from others and there are no traces of flowers or momentos of his life. That’s the way it is for most inmates who lie in the pauper’s cemetery in Salt Lake […]
utahstories.com
5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake
The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
lehifreepress.com
Jami Ray Vintage breathes new life into the old Third Ward church
In 1890, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled in Lehi had their choice between two church buildings to attend Sunday services. Residents near the railroad tracks considered the north end of town at the time, had difficulty getting to those first two churches, so Bishop David Evans organized The North Branch. The humble, one-room building, eventually known as the Third Ward Church, is the only one of the five Lehi churches left standing.
