Water system update: Friday, September 9

For Immediate Release:

September 9, 2022

(Jackson, Miss.) – The O.B. Curtis Water Plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI. Pressure should be stable throughout city.

Overall, water production continues to improve. Yesterday, the O.B. Curtis membrane plant increased from 14.1 million gallons to 15.4 million gallons. The conventional side remained steady. This is the type of capacity increase the team has been working toward.

Yesterday, the cleaning of conventional sedimentation basin #3 was completed and that basin has been returned to service today. Conventional sedimentation basin #2 has been taken offline for cleaning and sediment removal today. The Ammonia water feed line was restored yesterday. This will significantly improve water quality over the next three days. The repaired raw water pump is expected to arrive today. Work will begin tomorrow to place the raw water pump back in service.

Investigative sampling will continue today to monitor water quality. At this time the distribution system is not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice. We will continue to evaluate when full sampling can begin. This is contingent upon sustained pressure. We will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil water notice.

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure please report using this tool https://arcg.is/0LDmjb. This will allow us to track any remaining issues and address them. We are currently monitoring this information to respond as needed.