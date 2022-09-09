ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bob
3d ago

This is a slap in the face to the taxpayers who are footing the bill. Extreme corruption enabled by criminal courts driven by jew lawyers. How long will the public suffer these criminals with credentials before we rise up and take arms against them?

4
NewsWeak
4d ago

How can you be the highest paid employee when you're no longer an employee?

9
Frank58
3d ago

total disgrace. taxpayers stuck with the bill. total fraud. thanks to union contracts

5
 

fox40jackson.com

Liberal Chicago city councilmember decries intense crime wave: ‘A joke’

A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City’s crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is Alderman of Chicago’s 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago’s City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago restaurant owner to pay $40,000 to feds as part of wage and hour fraud investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant owner had to spend a night in jail and pay more than $40,000 in fines for refusing to hand over payroll documents to federal investigators.The U.S. Labor Department subpoenaed La Bomba owner Wilson Torres more than two years ago as part of a wage and hours investigation.But the feds say Torres failed to turn over the documents until recently, after a judge forced Torres to comply with jail time and fines for contempt of court.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Google lawsuit filing deadline approaches; Four Illinois colleges make rankings list

Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos have less than two weeks to file their claim to be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. A lawsuit alleged Google violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act through its face grouping tool. The law, which went into effect in 2008, requires companies to get a user’s consent to use such technology. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 24.
ILLINOIS STATE
In These Times

The Strike that Started the Red Wave

This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. In 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school teachers in...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Affricity

What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Fire Department#Comp#Payouts#The Chicago Tribune#Chicago Police Sgt
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park

Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Family of Chicago man found dead in Kankakee Co. detention center seek answers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a 32-year-old Chicago man told CBS 2 he was sent to Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County two weeks ago and inexplicably died on Friday.CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found that the signs of his death pointed to dehydration.While the official cause of death of Dewayne Tucker is pending the toxicology report, the man's family was told the primary issue was swelling on the brain caused by severe dehydration. They want an independent investigation into what happened."I said 'I'm gonna fight for you,'" said Dennis Tucker Jr., brother of Dewayne Tucker. "That's what I'm...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab

CHICAGO (CBS) –  There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Joyce book a journey through city’s history

Jeremiah Joyce was always a complicated but brilliant and astute politician. I had the privilege as a community and City Hall reporter of getting to know him during a tumultuous political time in Chicago’s history. So I always saw him as a factor influencing the political events that swirled around the city and the region.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Late property tax bills will be out by December

Jon Hansen is joined by Dennis Rodkin, Crain’s Chicago Business residential real estate reporter, to discuss late property taxes. The two talk about how home selling and buying will be affected because of this.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill.  (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
Axios Chicago

Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
CHICAGO, IL

