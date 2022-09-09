CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a 32-year-old Chicago man told CBS 2 he was sent to Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County two weeks ago and inexplicably died on Friday.CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found that the signs of his death pointed to dehydration.While the official cause of death of Dewayne Tucker is pending the toxicology report, the man's family was told the primary issue was swelling on the brain caused by severe dehydration. They want an independent investigation into what happened."I said 'I'm gonna fight for you,'" said Dennis Tucker Jr., brother of Dewayne Tucker. "That's what I'm...

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO