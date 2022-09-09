Read full article on original website
Bob
3d ago
This is a slap in the face to the taxpayers who are footing the bill. Extreme corruption enabled by criminal courts driven by jew lawyers. How long will the public suffer these criminals with credentials before we rise up and take arms against them?
Reply
4
NewsWeak
4d ago
How can you be the highest paid employee when you're no longer an employee?
Reply(1)
9
Frank58
3d ago
total disgrace. taxpayers stuck with the bill. total fraud. thanks to union contracts
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox40jackson.com
Liberal Chicago city councilmember decries intense crime wave: ‘A joke’
A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City’s crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is Alderman of Chicago’s 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago’s City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
Chicago restaurant owner to pay $40,000 to feds as part of wage and hour fraud investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant owner had to spend a night in jail and pay more than $40,000 in fines for refusing to hand over payroll documents to federal investigators.The U.S. Labor Department subpoenaed La Bomba owner Wilson Torres more than two years ago as part of a wage and hours investigation.But the feds say Torres failed to turn over the documents until recently, after a judge forced Torres to comply with jail time and fines for contempt of court.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Google lawsuit filing deadline approaches; Four Illinois colleges make rankings list
Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos have less than two weeks to file their claim to be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. A lawsuit alleged Google violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act through its face grouping tool. The law, which went into effect in 2008, requires companies to get a user’s consent to use such technology. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 24.
In These Times
The Strike that Started the Red Wave
This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. In 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school teachers in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: State mong most pollutes states; $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot faces deadline
Catalytic converter thefts in the Chicago area are skyrocketing. According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago police reported nearly 4,000 catalytic converter thefts through July 2022 compared to 1,400 thefts during the same period last year. Thieves target the automotive part because it contains precious metals which can be sold for...
POLITICO
Bailey’s suburban woes
Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park
Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso on migrants coming to his suburb: ‘We resent the way the governor’s office has treated us’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins Jon Hansen to talk about migrants from Texas being bussed from Chicago to his suburb.
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
A suburban Illinois mayor called out Gov. J.B, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 migrants were bussed to his town and checked into a hotel without his knowledge. Lightfoot previously criticized the bussing of migrants around the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary...
Family of Chicago man found dead in Kankakee Co. detention center seek answers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a 32-year-old Chicago man told CBS 2 he was sent to Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County two weeks ago and inexplicably died on Friday.CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found that the signs of his death pointed to dehydration.While the official cause of death of Dewayne Tucker is pending the toxicology report, the man's family was told the primary issue was swelling on the brain caused by severe dehydration. They want an independent investigation into what happened."I said 'I'm gonna fight for you,'" said Dennis Tucker Jr., brother of Dewayne Tucker. "That's what I'm...
Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Joyce book a journey through city’s history
Jeremiah Joyce was always a complicated but brilliant and astute politician. I had the privilege as a community and City Hall reporter of getting to know him during a tumultuous political time in Chicago’s history. So I always saw him as a factor influencing the political events that swirled around the city and the region.
wgnradio.com
Late property tax bills will be out by December
Jon Hansen is joined by Dennis Rodkin, Crain’s Chicago Business residential real estate reporter, to discuss late property taxes. The two talk about how home selling and buying will be affected because of this.
Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes
Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
Illinois mayor blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 'hypocrisy' after migrants shipped to 'Republican suburb'
The Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago town is calling out Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot after over 60 migrants were shipped to his town and dropped off at a local hotel. After being bussed from Texas, 147 migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, according to FOX 32. Sixty-four of...
Comments / 23