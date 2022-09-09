Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue on September 2.

Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation.

