ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyef7_0howT11h00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue on September 2.

Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified

Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Property damage crash on I-64

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) is asking people to avoid an area of I-64. VCSO says a property damage crash involving a semi truck and trailer has occured on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. VSCO says traffic is moving in the area but will intermittently be shut down for […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for investigation

(WEHT) - According to a press release from the Evansville Fire Department, Weinbach Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion that killed three people last month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

New details emerge in Illinois Street shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a home shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound at the 1300 block of E Illinois Street. Monday around 3:07 p.m., EPD says officers were dispatched to a home after learning someone had been shot. We’re told a brief standoff with police took […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman shot in Evansville, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say he shot a woman Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1300 block of East Illinois Street around 3 for a shots fired report. Officials say the victim called authorities and said she had been shot inside...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville City Council approves $1.75M lawsuit settlement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The City of Evansville has agreed to pay $1.75 million as part of an insurance settlement stemming from a deadly accident five years ago. Terrence Barker and his children, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter, were killed in the crash. Police had been chasing a wanted man when he crashed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Daviess Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WTWO/WAWV

One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple felony charges land Owensboro man in jail

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested an Owensboro man for various felonies stemming from a pursuit earlier this month.  Henry L. Kellems, 39, of Owensboro was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday evening. Kellems was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Leaving […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamwamfm.com

Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois

On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Children’s Museum temporarily closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville, also known as cMoe, will be closed for the next couple of days. Museum officials say the Museum closed today and will not be re-opened until Saturday, September 17. A spokesperson with cMoe tells us the museum is closed for annual deep cleaning, exhibit […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Rollover crash shuts down part of Oak Hill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Vanderburgh County say a car rolled over Monday. It happened on Oak Hill Road at Aspen Drive just before 1 p.m. Deputies say an elderly driver ran off the road. Her car rolled and landed several feet down in a ditch. She was taken...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Government changes name for Warrick County creek

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A creek in Warrick County that had a Native American name for decades has a new name. “Squaw Creek” is now known as “Washing Creek.” The creek is just one of 650 places around the country receiving a replacement name after a final vote from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Board […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drug recovery film to evoke hope in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Billed as “an evening of hope and recovery”, The Addict’s Wake will be screening one night only at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. The film documents the struggles that come with opioid and meth addiction. On IMDb, the plot is summarized as: “The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy