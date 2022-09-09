Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip current risk continues today at all area beaches
Long period swell keeps ocean unsafe for swimming. HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Long period swells continue to bring powerful rip currents and large breaking waves to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
islandfreepress.org
High risk of rip currents continues Monday; N.C. Highway 12 unimpacted by Hurricane Earl
Video of the S-Curves in northern Rodanthe over the weekend by Altitude 12. A high risk of rip currents continues on Monday throughout the Outer Banks, due to the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Earl, per an update from the National Weather Service. An elevated threat of rip currents...
nctripping.com
10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
WITN
Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Though Hurricane Earl is expected to stay offshore, the impacts will still be felt at the beaches along our coast prompting towns to post red flags through the weekend warning of a high rip current threat. Visitors to Atlantic Beach Thursday were eager to jump...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best North Carolina Mountain Towns You Must Visit
Are you looking for the best North Carolina mountain towns, but not sure where to start? If so, you have come to the right place! North Carolina is a wonderful state with great barbecue and beautiful waterfalls. But the thing that this southern state will be known for is its North Carolina mountain towns!
carolinacoastonline.com
County sees significant drop in commercial fishing during last 2 decades
— Commercial fishermen in Carteret County have generally landed between 5 million and 9 million pounds of fish and shellfish per year for the past 15 years, including 7.4 million pounds in 2020, the latest year available. But there was a long period of time, including as recently as the...
islandfreepress.org
High risk of rip currents continues; N.C. Highway 12 remains clear and open for traffic
While a high risk of rip currents and large surf continues on Saturday due to distant Hurricane Earl, N.C. Highway 12 has not been impacted by ocean overwash, per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). N.C. Highway 12 is clear and open for all traffic as...
Overwash, house moving, and rip currents along beach in Rodanthe
RODANTHE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is about long-term beach erosion along North Carolina's Outer Banks. Visitors are urged to avoid part of the beach along the Outer Banks this weekend. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said ocean conditions are leading to overwash and rough...
WXII 12
Where to find the cheapest gas prices in North Carolina by county
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gas prices in the Carolinas are at their lowest levels since February, according to AAA of the Carolinas. North Carolina’s current gas price average is $3.41 a gallon. That’s $0.27 less compared to a month ago at $0.46. The national average is $3.71 a gallon for regular.
Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl
CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.
travelexperta.com
Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe
If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
Invasive bug that threatens elm trees found in 2 NC counties, researchers say
NORTH CAROLINA — An invasive insect has been spotted in two different North Carolina counties, researchers say. According to researchers at North Carolina State University, the elm zigzag sawfly was found in Surry and Stokes counties last month. It’s the first time the bugs have been found in the state, they said.
publicradioeast.org
Weekly gas price average falls eight cents in North Carolina
Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen eight cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 cents per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of more than 6,000 stations in the Tarheel State. Prices here are 26.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 45...
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
Hurricane Earl, full moon, lunar ‘king tide’ align to create threat on NC Outer Banks
Up to 2 feet of water will flood some NC coastal areas, experts say.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week
Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
kiss951.com
One North Carolina Haunted House Titled Scariest In The U.S.
Believe it or not, we are almost halfway through September already, which means some folks are already thinking about how to get their spook on this Halloween. Well, there are plenty of places around the country that offer the Haunted House experience and now a new report reveals the best ones out there, and when they’ll be opening this year.
Surfline
The Tropical Tandem of Danielle and Earl
Hurricane Season began at precisely 6:13am on Tuesday, September 6th — for me, at least; you better believe it began way earlier for Surfline’s forecasters — as mid-period E/SE swell lines from Danielle (or Earl, or Danielle and Earl) rolled into Nags Head, NC, with glittering promise. And light offshore winds. And perfect weather. But no waves. So, no surfers.
publicradioeast.org
$14.5 million awarded to public housing agencies to increase safe, affordable housing in ENC
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund has awarded $14.5 million to four state public housing agencies for projects in eastern North Carolina. This latest round of awards is in addition to $9.6 million previously committed to Wilson and Lumberton, with more than $24 million in...
Red 'no swimming' flags posted on Nags Head, Kitty Hawk beach
Red "no swimming" flags are currently posted on Nags Head and Kitty Hawk beach. Red flags are posted due to the high threat of rip currents.
