Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills

This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur about...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
CUSHING, TX
scttx.com

Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)

September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
CENTER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Escaped inmate, girlfriend captured

HOUSTON COUNTY — A Houston County Jail inmate who, according to officials, was aided in his escape by his girlfriend, was captured last week. According to Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Miguel Zuniga, who was in custody on drug charges, was apprehended by the Corsicana Police Department on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities release more information about Nacogdoches County standoff

NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office released more information about Tuesday’s standoff. Authorities responded to a call about an individual making threats and suicidal statements. Deputies brought a SWAT team to the address and after a standoff, the individual was found dead in the residence. UPDATE – Officials said the situation has been […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX

