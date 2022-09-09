Read full article on original website
Related
ketk.com
Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded […]
East Texas woman admits to shooting boyfriend during traffic stop, officials say
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been arrested for murder after admitting to shooting her boyfriend during a traffic stop, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47 of Lufkin, was stopped by Hudson Police on Thursday for speeding and officials said during the roadside interview the officer […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
40 eight-liner machines seized in East Texas due to alleged illegal cash prizes
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement announced this week they seized 40 eight-liner slot machines. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an establishment on Aug. 30 at 9353 US Highway 59 North around 10 a.m. Authorities said there was probable cause for a search warrant because the location was allegedly paying out cash […]
This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills
This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
27-Year-Old Destinie Greenwell Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that Destinie Greenwell was heading south in the outside lane in a 2007 Nissan passenger car. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge [..]
Jacksonville man arrested after flipping stolen 4-wheeler during pursuit
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee. Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. […]
KLTV
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur about...
KLTV
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend said she shot him after getting into a physical altercation. According to an affidavit, Amanda Reynolds is charged with murder in the death of John Carnahan. The affidavit says on Thursday, Sept. 15...
East Texans Speak Up And Say These Restaurants Are Worth The Wait
If there's one thing that East Texans love - that would be eating out. Just take a drive down Tyler's Broadway Ave. or Loop 281 in Longview or along Jackson St. in Jacksonville, Texas and you'll literally see a hundred different restaurants serving up all kinds of foods. At times,...
Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
ketk.com
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
East Texas police looking to identify man accused of committing bank fraud
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of committing fraud at a local bank in Kilgore. The Kilgore Police Department shared photos of the man on Tuesday who allegedly targeted the Vera Bank. If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity, please contact detective Joseph […]
scttx.com
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
4 dead, including minor after head-on crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people have died following a crash on US 259 near Henderson, including a minor according to DPS. Officials said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling was traveling southbound on the road when it was struck head on by a 2000 Doge Ram 1500. The driver of the Ram, Moises […]
KLTV
SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion. Erin Wides talks to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker about the renovations. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the majority of the fire was located in the garage, but was progressing into the house.
East Texas News
Escaped inmate, girlfriend captured
HOUSTON COUNTY — A Houston County Jail inmate who, according to officials, was aided in his escape by his girlfriend, was captured last week. According to Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Miguel Zuniga, who was in custody on drug charges, was apprehended by the Corsicana Police Department on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m.
Authorities release more information about Nacogdoches County standoff
NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office released more information about Tuesday’s standoff. Authorities responded to a call about an individual making threats and suicidal statements. Deputies brought a SWAT team to the address and after a standoff, the individual was found dead in the residence. UPDATE – Officials said the situation has been […]
Comments / 0