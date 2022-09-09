ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

JINX! You owe this orange tabby a home

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nfvou_0howSkQo00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for a shy, tiny tabby to give a loving home?

Well, this is Jinx, a two-year-old tabby who is staying with the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) for now, but she could really use a forever home.

The ICACS doesn’t know too much about the sweet girl’s past.

After just a few minutes of talking to the feline, you may hear her start to purr before mustering up the confidence to say hi.

Jinx prefers to have her head gently stroked, and would do well with an adopter who will be patient with her as she settles into her new home.

Additionally, the tabby cat is spayed and vaccinated, but you can learn even more about her by calling 517-676-8370.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

How to prepare kids for emergencies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: How to prepare kids for emergencies. September is National Preparedness...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing holds annual September 11th memorial ceremony

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Throughout the nation today, people are remembering the events of September 11, 2001. In Michigan, the City of Lansing held its annual memorial ceremony to honor those who lost their lives, the families and survivors of the tragic event. “Almost 3,000 died that day, not counting those that died from the […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Ingham County, MI
Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ingham County, MI
Lifestyle
CBS Detroit

Adoption event to take place in Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) - "Everybody is there because they want to help an animal that's in need," says Anna Chrisman of the Michigan Humane Society.  Happening this weekend, and for the second year in a row, "Meet your best friend at the law firm" is taking place in the Mike Morse Law Firm parking lot in Southfield."Everybody is here because they want to help an animal that's in need. Everybody is positive, they're excited, and they just want to see animals in our community be elevated and see them succeed and thrive in these new homes.' Chrisman says over 120 animals...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
swmichigandining.com

Stateside Deli & Restaurant (Okemos)

It’s been a while since I’ve pulled a job in East Lansing. I’ve been to the City of Lansing a few times recently but never really get past downtown. Last week, I got assigned to work in East Lansing on a Friday night. I was meeting a...
OKEMOS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
WLNS

Take a step into a Lansing woman’s homegrown paradise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.” “So, I have basil, in with […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabby Cat#Icacs#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Mason stabbing suspect arrested

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The suspect in a stabbing that left three people wounded in Mason has been arrested, Mason police announced on Tuesday. At around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, Mason police responded to reports of an assault at Sycamore Village mobile home park in Mason. Upon arrival, officers found three stab victims. All […]
MASON, MI
themanchestermirror.com

With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Missing Howell woman found dead

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)- Kelly Dorsey, a Howell woman who has been missing since September 4, 2022 has been found dead, Howell Police said. Dorsey was found dead Friday, September 9 at around 8:35 a.m. in a Howell home. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Autopsy results have not yet been released.
HOWELL, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WKHM

Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge

A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Spaghetti dinner set to raise funds for Cassandra Schmidt’s family

A spaghetti dinner is set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 141, 3265 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell, to raise funds for the family of Cassandra Schmidt. Schmidt, who died Sept. 5 at the age of 42, was a paramedic with the Livingston County EMS for 10 years before completing her degree and becoming a charge nurse at Trinity St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell.
HOWELL, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy