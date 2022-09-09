JINX! You owe this orange tabby a home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for a shy, tiny tabby to give a loving home?

Well, this is Jinx, a two-year-old tabby who is staying with the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) for now, but she could really use a forever home.

The ICACS doesn’t know too much about the sweet girl’s past.

After just a few minutes of talking to the feline, you may hear her start to purr before mustering up the confidence to say hi.

Jinx prefers to have her head gently stroked, and would do well with an adopter who will be patient with her as she settles into her new home.

Additionally, the tabby cat is spayed and vaccinated, but you can learn even more about her by calling 517-676-8370.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.