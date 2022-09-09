Read full article on original website
St. George Police Arrest One for Threats Made Against SRO
(St. George, UT) -- A man is now under arrest, accused of making a threat against a St. George Police School Resource Officer. The threat was apparently made against the officer back on Monday, September 12. St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell tells KDXU News the suspect, identified as Jason Little, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13th. The threats included a photo of the officer in uniform along with a picture of the school. But Officer Mitchell stresses the threat itself had nothing to do with that or any school, just the SRO. Little is now behind bars.
Man Sentenced For Arson At Chapels
(St. George, UT) -- A 37-year-old man pleads guilty to arson and evading police in the intentional fires set last year at three Church of Latter-day Saints chapels. The chapels are in St. George. Benjamin Johnson will have to pay over one-point-three million dollars in restitution. The judge did not sentence him to more time behind bars, suspending that part of the sentence and putting Johnson on probation for three years. He also has to complete a mental health evaluation and take part in any treatment program as part of his probation.
Two Drivers Arrested for DUI in Separate Weekend Collisions
(Cedar City, UT) -- Police in Cedar City have arrested two drivers in separate accidents over the weekend and both drivers are being held on DUI charges. The accidents occurred Saturday night. The first accident occurred on northbound Interstate 15, north of Cedar City, when a man driving an SUV came up behind a pickup pulling a horse trailer and collided with the trailer. In the second accident, two cars were heading north on 300 West near the Southern Utah University campus and collided when one car rear-ended the other.
Man In Critical Condition After Mountain Bike Crash
(Hurricane, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a 60-year-old man is in critical condition after falling from the JEM trail east of Hurricane. The accident happened Monday morning and it took two hours to rescue the man. Police say it appears he missed a switchback and went to the bottom of the ravine about 100 feet down, hitting his head.
FBI Raids FLDS Leader’s Home In Northern Arizona
(Colorado City, AZ) -- The FBI has raided the home of FLDS leader Samuel Bateman in Colorado City, Arizona, just over the border from Utah. They raided his home yesterday morning along with other properties. One person has reportedly been arrested. The FBI only says they were fulfilling an arrest warrant for individual crimes. Bateman was arrested for child abuse weeks ago in Flagstaff, Arizona, after someone alerted 9-1-1 to the presence of children in cargo trailer.
Over 14 Pounds Of Cocaine Found In I-15 Stop
(St. George, UT) -- Police have seized over 14 pounds of cocaine in a traffic stop late last night on Interstate 15. The traffic stop near the Washington Parkway exit was for swerving out of their travel lane and the officer arrested 40-year-old Devon Peak of Nebraska. Peak had rented the SUV for three days according to paperwork he handed to police.
SUU to Offer Self-Defense Course Created by Elizabeth Smart
(Cedar City, UT) -- Southern Utah University will offer what's called Smart Defense self-defense classes to students. Smart Defense is a a one-credit elective course offered during the fall and spring semesters at SUU. “SUU is honored to partner with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation as the first university to incorporate...
