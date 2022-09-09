Read full article on original website
Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy
The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
Smoke-Haze Alert for Columbia Basin Extended Monday
The Benton Clean Air Agency (BCAA) said Monday that the air quality in our region is unhealthy. The air quality as of noon, Monday September 12th is considered unhealthy. Data supplied to the Department of Ecology by the BCAA shows we're in the read, so to speak. Air Quality Expert...
Evacuations Ordered in Umatilla County after Wildfire There
(Hermiston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Fire District One says they had to shut down U.S. Highway 730 from McNary to Hat Rock due to four wildfires totaling roughly 100-acres that forced the evacuation of a campground and two homes Wednesday afternoon. This broke out at 1:10pm. No reports of any injuries.
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County
Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick
Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
Great News! Text to 9-1-1 Now Available in Benton & Franklin Counties [VIDEO]
Text to 9-1-1 is now available in Benton and Franklin Counties. In a press release provided by the City of Richland:. Text to 9-1-1 provides another method of contact for the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired persons. In addition, it will assist those who are concerned about alerting others they are calling 9-1-1 such as in a home invasion, when in close proximity to an abusive partner, or if the caller is in a location where cell phone coverage is unreliable. While Text to 9-1-1 is available, the preferred method for those who can speak is to call.
ODFW Approves Lethal Removal Of Horsehoe Pack Wolves
Late last week, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife gave approval to a plan to kill wolves from the Horseshoe Pack. ODFW said non-lethal measures failed to stop depredations in Umatilla County, leading to the authorization. The agency will provide a limited duration kill permit to the impacted producer that is valid until October 7th, and allows them or their agent to take up to two wolves. The producer requested the permit after ODFW confirmed two depredation events on a private land grazing allotment within three weeks, resulting in two dead calves. That level of depredation meets the definition of chronic livestock depredation under Wolf Plan Rules.
Police Scaling Back Search For Missing Boy in Yakima
(Yakima, WA) -- Police are scaling back the massive search effort for a missing four-year-old Yakima boy. The Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say they're now asking the public to help in their search for Lucian Munguia, who disappeared from the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park Saturday night. Police say they've scoured the park as well as nearby waterways, homes, businesses and trails to no avail. The Yakima Police Department notes they're not giving up and that they still have hopes of finding the boy alive. Lucian was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. Police say he walked away from his parents and went southeast from the park's parking lot.
Statewide Alert for Missing Yakima 4-Year-Old
(Yakima, WA) -- Yakima Police are searching for a 4-year-old boy known only as Lucien. The boy was last seen Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray says in the past 24 hours, around 100 people have searched for the boy. Yakima County Sheriff's Office has now deployed their Search and Rescue team to handle the official search, and have been out on Buchanan Lake along with a nearby river looking for the child. Authorities have issued a statewide alert for the boy.
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device
A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
Pasco’s Best Pumpkin Patch Is an Undiscovered Hidden Family Gem
Where's The Best Place To Get A Pumpkin In Pasco Washington?. If you are looking for a pumpkin patch that might not get as much love as the other larger pumpkin patches in the Tri-Cities, there is one hidden gem you should know about in Pasco. Villa's Fresh Produce Hosts...
Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys
Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
Driver, Passenger Dodge Doom After DUI Into Benton Canal
Benton County Deputies arrested a driver after they plowed their truck into an irrigation canal, presumably late Friday night. Driver, and passenger, able to swim away safely despite fast-moving water. The BCSO reports the driver 'diverted' from the road, and dumped the truck into a main feeder irrigation canal near...
Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda
Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story. The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times. Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen...
This Central Washington State Fair Discount Code Will Save You Cash
The Central Washington State Fair is back and better than ever from September 23 through October 2 in Yakima. This year’s lineup includes country, pop, comedy, rock, and comedy and you can save 25% on tickets with a special discount code from us!. Here’s how it works:. For...
Kennewick Police Respond to Firearms Incident at Southridge High
Thanks to a notification given to a teacher and then the school's resource officer, no one was hurt or threatened. 16-year-old student at Southridge High arrested for possession of firearm. According to Kennewick Police Commander Aaron Klem, the incident occurred around 11:15 AM. Klem said in a release that staff...
Southridge HS Student Arrested for Having a Firearm On Campus
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old Junior at Southridge High School Tuesday morning for possession of a firearm. Authorities say this happened when another student there tipped off authorities to the boy. Southridge's Student Resource Officer immediately identified and isolated the student. During this contact, the student was found to be in possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody and later transported to the Benton-Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center and booked on firearms related charges.
Window-Busting Burglar Throws “Liquid” in Coffee Stand [VIDEO]
West Richland Police are seeking to ID this person, who committed a weird break-in and vandalism early Tuesday morning, September 13th. Suspect was seen smashing in the window in the video. In this brief surveillance video, the suspect is seen smashing a window at the Coffee Town Espresso stand, located...
Suspect Shoots Victim With Stolen Gun Over Bike Dispute
A 30-year-old man is facing a multitude of charges after an alleged shooting in Moses Lake over a bike. A Victim goes to homeless camp to confront the suspect. A Monday night shooting has left a victim in Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake after an altercation over a stolen bike.
