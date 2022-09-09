Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County ABS’s Oak, Barrel & Vine Coming to Gaithersburg Square
Coming soon signage is up for Oak, Barrel, and Vine at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers.
mocoshow.com
Baskin Robbins Coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center
Back in January, @themocosource reached out to let us know that Baskin Robbins would be coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center and we now have confirmation from klnb that the ice cream shop will be coming to the vacant space next to Suburban Hair and Linda’s Nails. Baskin Robbins joins a growing list of restaurants that are all expected to open in the redeveloped MV shopping center by the end of the year that includes Antojitos Salvadoreños Isabel, Boo Boo Pho, Dickey’s BBQ, Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, and Kobe Japan. The new Starbucks is at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave) opened in last month.
mocoshow.com
Monument Innovation Center Breaks Ground in Gaithersburg
Monument Innovation Center, a new ground-up, state-of-the-art life science building located off I-270 in Gaithersburg, broke ground last week. The 135,000-square-foot, 4-story life science development is developed by Monument Realty, a full-service real estate firm and market leader in the Washington, D.C. region. The Monument Innovation Center will be located at 735 Watkins Mill Rd., near Kaiser Permanente and the Spectrum Town Center.
WTOP
Tabard Inn turns 100: Have a look around
Tabard Inn is the oldest continuously operating inn in D.C., and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington recently presented its owners with an honorary Milestone Rammy Award, marking Tabard’s 100th anniversary this year. With a name drawn from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” the original Tabard Inn opened its doors in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburn.com
Sheffield Furniture closing at Dulles Town Center mall
Another major tenant is moving out of the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling. Signs are up that Sheffield Furniture & Interiors is closing its store there. Sheffield Furniture has been a fixture at the mall since around 2009. Before that, it was a Danker Furniture showroom. Shoppers may recall that Sheffield has a separate outside entrance near the Cheesecake Factory and the former PF Chang’s locations.
NBC Washington
Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation
Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Johnson’s current flagship resort sits in Middleburg, Virginia, about 50 miles from D.C. Her purchase of the Mandarin is part of...
WJLA
Food pantry, free thrift store at Lakeforest Mall is helping thousands of Md. families
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local nonprofit So What Else recently hit record-breaking days of service to the community -- providing approximately 51,000 meals to over 2,000 families during two recent Fridays. The continuous long lines forming at the food pantry and the massive amount of food heading out the...
mocoshow.com
Where You Can Still Find Some of Your Favorite Ichiban Restaurant Dishes in Gaithersburg
A big loss was felt in the community when Ichiban Restaurant at 637 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg closed its doors on September 12, 2021 after over 35 years in business. Ichiban specialized in Korean BBQ and sushi, and was known for their popular lunch buffet. But did you know that the former owners, which took over the restaurant in 2005, also own two other locations that offer many of the items found on the Ichiban menu?
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to House Fire Tuesday Morning in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the 11700 blk of Rocking Horse Rd on Tuesday morning around 6am. According MCFRS Assistant Chief David Pazos, the fire was located in the basement of a single family home and has been extinguished. Two occupants (one adult male, one adult female) were home at the time of the fire. Both were evaluated by EMS and the adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been released. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: DP Dough is Coming Back to College Park
DP Dough is making its return to College Park, MD nearly three years after closing its doors in January 2020 at 8145 Baltimore Ave. The Columbus, Ohio-based chain will be returning to College Park, this time at Terrapin Row, according to signage that’s up at 4200 Hartwick Rd.- In...
WTOP
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street
Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school. The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
mocoshow.com
CSX Notifies MDOT of Potential Strike That Could Affect MARC Commuter Service
As a result of an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions, CSX has notified MDOT MTA that there is the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16. Since CSX owns and maintains the Camden and Brunswick lines in addition to dispatching MARC trains, any labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC Camden and Brunswick Line service until a resolution is reached.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
fox5dc.com
Messy roads, power outages and damage across the DC region due to severe storms
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Severe storms continue to sweep through the D.C. region, causing damage and delays. Tornado warnings have been dropped in Fairfax, Prince William, and Charles Counties, but strong storms remain in the region. FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas said that the heavy rainfall is slowly pushing its way northward towards the beltway.
mocoshow.com
Upcoming Germantown Pizza Hut Location “A Couple Months Away”
Back in December we let you know that Pizza Hut is moving into the Cloppers Mill shopping center in Germantown. It will be located at 18070 Mateny Rd, between Shoppers and Popeyes. Construction began earlier this summer and today we were told by a worker that the restaurant should be open in “a couple months” (photo of progress below).
mocoshow.com
Germantown Volunteer Fire Department to Hold Open House With Games and Activities
The Germantown Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual open house event at the department (20001 Crystal Rock Dr. Germantown, MD 20874) on Saturday, September 17th from 12pm until 3pm. The open house will consist of a big mix of activities, vendors, and things to see. “As a department, we’re just excited to reach back out into the community after three long years! We got a last minute notification that we were allowed to hold this event again and we jumped at the opportunity to hold it. This event has all come together in just under 5 weeks.”
Comments / 0